 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   The best home-made mask and glove solutions versus the people of Walmart   (twitter.com) divider line
58
    More: Amusing, shot  
•       •       •

2420 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 Apr 2020 at 6:22 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



58 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Close2TheEdge [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
If it were a choice between abundant toilet paper for sale at a WalMart and using a pine cone, I'd choose the pine cone.  There is no way you could pay me enough to step inside one right now.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I assume Mobility Cart Man had enough sense to poke some air holes in that?
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The guy with the cut up plastic bottle had the right idea.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
66.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
buttercat [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I made some no sew masks yesterday.   They're not much to look at.

I hope I don't end up in one of these threads.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I would say these need to be fake. Because I don't like acknowledging how stupid America can be
 
Sarah Jessica Farker [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Exluddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Sarah Jessica Farker: [pbs.twimg.com image 720x640]


Oh you've got to be kidding me.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Sarah Jessica Farker: [pbs.twimg.com image 720x640]


That has to be fake. It is fake. Clearly.

But God damn the fact that I had to pause and think...
 
Sarah Jessica Farker [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Exluddite: Sarah Jessica Farker: [pbs.twimg.com image 720x640]

Oh you've got to be kidding me.


Gubbo: Sarah Jessica Farker: [pbs.twimg.com image 720x640]

That has to be fake. It is fake. Clearly.

But God damn the fact that I had to pause and think...


I had to go and look through every item in their store to be sure it's fake. They've got some awful, tacky things, but no MAGA "breathing masks."
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size

Was years ahead of his time
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ReapTheChaos
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Amusing as they may be, I'm not going to rip on people trying to keep themselves safe as best they can.
 
rightClick
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: Sarah Jessica Farker: [pbs.twimg.com image 720x640]

That has to be fake. It is fake. Clearly.

But God damn the fact that I had to pause and think...


of course it's fake.  why make those for a hoax
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: Sarah Jessica Farker: [pbs.twimg.com image 720x640]

That has to be fake. It is fake. Clearly.

But God damn the fact that I had to pause and think...


Well it would explain where all the masks went.
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bless their little hearts... at least they are trying.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People of Wal-Mart... protect dat ass.

everythingfunny.orgView Full Size
 
schnee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sarah Jessica Farker: Exluddite: Sarah Jessica Farker: [pbs.twimg.com image 720x640]

Oh you've got to be kidding me.

Gubbo: Sarah Jessica Farker: [pbs.twimg.com image 720x640]

That has to be fake. It is fake. Clearly.

But God damn the fact that I had to pause and think...

I had to go and look through every item in their store to be sure it's fake. They've got some awful, tacky things, but no MAGA "breathing masks."


In fairness, the SchneeWorld masks are all blue
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can we put masks on these guys? That fight would be worth watching.

Street Fighter 2 Drunk Russian Edition - A Funny Video
Youtube kno16FXiLwk
 
WhackingDay [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know what? Good for them. At least they're protecting themselves and others, unlike the dipshaits packing the hiking trails and beaches.
 
alienated
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sarah Jessica Farker: Exluddite: Sarah Jessica Farker: [pbs.twimg.com image 720x640]

Oh you've got to be kidding me.

Gubbo: Sarah Jessica Farker: [pbs.twimg.com image 720x640]

That has to be fake. It is fake. Clearly.

But God damn the fact that I had to pause and think...

I had to go and look through every item in their store to be sure it's fake. They've got some awful, tacky things, but no MAGA "breathing masks."


Yet.
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Protect your emotional support animals too...

miscmedia-9gag-fun.9cache.comView Full Size
 
Xanlexian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ReapTheChaos: Amusing as they may be, I'm not going to rip on people trying to keep themselves safe as best they can.


Yah, a lot those are somewhat functional. It's not like any of them are working in the ER.
 
philodough
‘’ 1 hour ago  
MIT professor, Lex Fridman, simple face mask how to.

Made a couple earlier today. No bottles or garbage bags involved.
 
Phelon Hardtimes
‘’ 1 hour ago  

enry: The guy with the cut up plastic bottle had the right idea.


I'm definitely going with Jughead.
 
ChuckRoddy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cowgirl toffee: People of Wal-Mart... protect dat ass.

[everythingfunny.org image 540x435]


Okay the gloves on the hooves are just too adorable
 
Naido [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sarah Jessica Farker:

I had to go and look through every item in their store

I hope you took a Silkwood shower after that
 
Mikey1969 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

markie_farkie: I assume Mobility Cart Man had enough sense to poke some air holes in that?


Yeah, right in the ONE area that the mask needs to cover, I'm sure...
 
darkeyes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's like walking into the Star Wars cantina.
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where is Immortan Joe when you need him?
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's so sad.

Les laissez-pour-comptes that not even the fiercest Man-of-the-People Populist or Revolutionary Suburban Democrat will try to corral into his voting paddock.

The idiot masses, just trying to survive on the kibbles and bits of the detritus of civilization, their dribble down the fat jowls of the rich man Amerika-ka.

But I will give the beautiful black man points for style. His water bottle helmet is both elegant and utilitarian, functional and styllish. Some black people can look good in anything, dammit it. He wins my heart and my prayers.

And when the stupid rich and the minion classes have torn each other to shreds like the Gingham Dog and the Calico Cat, these poor sub-median samples of benighted States of Amerika-ka-ka's humanity will be left to breed like ape men, and possibly, who knows? with equal success over the next 10,000 years of Post-History.

Leave them enough coal, pretroleum and natural gas to have another go at civilization will you?

That's a good Snivelized Man or Lady-man.

And yet, there in all it's vulgar and dejected glory is the spirit that made America great for a few years betwen barbarity and decadence.  They have nothing, but they improvise as best they can:  making clothes, protective gear, food, shelter and art of what every junk they can scavage among the ruiins of a Once Self-Adoring Nation.

My liberal heart bleeds, my liberal tears fall in the rain, somewhere out among the moons of Jupiter and Saturn.
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't forget to buy a snack for the ride home!
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cowgirl toffee: People of Wal-Mart... protect dat ass.

[everythingfunny.org image 540x435]


I knew sooner or later this thread would involve asshats.
 
saturn badger [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cowgirl toffee: Bless their little hearts... at least they are trying.


Good to see you around! Did you ever get those snakes cleared out?

On topic I have no mask yet. Soon, though.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sarah Jessica Farker: [pbs.twimg.com image 720x640]


Genuine Japanese School Girl Panties, imported from one of the countries which mean to survive the Hoax!

Those individuals, families and nations, not to mention religions and classes, that choose to survive, I am sure will survive, and those who choose denialism, dysfunction and dumbness over adaptation, fact-based reasoning, and logic, have chosen to die and lots of luck to them!

It does make me Blue though. I has the Blues, the Missippii Delta destroyed by the Army Corps of Engineers Blues. NOLA, no, no, no, no là there.
 
Fursecution [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meh.  They'll all lose to the reigning champion:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Things I am surprised I did not see:

More cling wrap
Condoms as gloves
Condoms as headgear
Masks as gloves
Gloves as headgear
Fire used in some way
Guns
Star Trek costumes
Actual positive pressure PPE suit
Tin foil
Topical novelty t-shirts
A mask made out of duct tape
A home made personal filtered air space made from a tarp and a window shaker AC unit
 
buzz hellzapoppin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Xanlexian: [i.imgur.com image 530x530]


I you're going to make a face mask from a bra; use the left cup, so you don't look like a right tit.
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not the hero we need but the hero we deserve, it's the Red Pantie!
im7.ezgif.comView Full Size
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
I have a question. A serious question. I have a lot of micro fibre cleaning cloths. They are made in much the same way as the cloth or paper used in N95 masks, namely the are blown-fibre.

Would one or more laywers of this cheap and readily available "cloth" without weaving work as filler for face masks? Could the poor get the needed materials to make really useful face masks at a dollar store?

And what about all those eyeglass and screen cleaning cloths I have. They are almost exactly the right shape and size to make cloth masks. I wouldn't even have to learn to sew by hand. I could use a stapler to staple together masks, ribbons or elastics or even rubber bands to make masks nearly as good, although not as elegant as those that China, South Korea and Japan, all the countries now surviving the Great Plague have been breathing through ever since the West exported it's low wage jobs, air pollution and low benefits to Asia.

Maybe this is why China, South Korea, Japan and Sincapore are doing such a great job during the pandemic. They were prepared by breathing masks to filter out the worst air pollution in the world. They are adapted and they have the optimism and hope to survive worse than we can imagine.

They are heirs to our world, like the apes in the Planet of the Apes franchise.

Could such things be true?
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

Sarah Jessica Farker: [pbs.twimg.com image 720x640]


Since poe's law is the law of the land I can't even tell if this is real or not.
 
Sarah Jessica Farker [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

brantgoose: Would one or more laywers of this cheap and readily available "cloth" without weaving work as filler for face masks? Could the poor get the needed materials to make really useful face masks at a dollar store?


Masks are to protect others from you. They're in the same ballpark as sneezing/coughing into your elbow - to keep your aerosolized droplets from spreading.

To protect yourself from others, wear gloves and do not touch your face until you've scrubbed your hands after glove removal after whatever errand the gloves were on for.

We should all wear both masks and gloves when we are out of our homes.
 
T Baggins [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pounddawg [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Noctusxx [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

brantgoose: That's so sad.

Les laissez-pour-comptes that not even the fiercest Man-of-the-People Populist or Revolutionary Suburban Democrat will try to corral into his voting paddock.

The idiot masses, just trying to survive on the kibbles and bits of the detritus of civilization, their dribble down the fat jowls of the rich man Amerika-ka.

But I will give the beautiful black man points for style. His water bottle helmet is both elegant and utilitarian, functional and styllish. Some black people can look good in anything, dammit it. He wins my heart and my prayers.

And when the stupid rich and the minion classes have torn each other to shreds like the Gingham Dog and the Calico Cat, these poor sub-median samples of benighted States of Amerika-ka-ka's humanity will be left to breed like ape men, and possibly, who knows? with equal success over the next 10,000 years of Post-History.

Leave them enough coal, pretroleum and natural gas to have another go at civilization will you?

That's a good Snivelized Man or Lady-man.

And yet, there in all it's vulgar and dejected glory is the spirit that made America great for a few years betwen barbarity and decadence.  They have nothing, but they improvise as best they can:  making clothes, protective gear, food, shelter and art of what every junk they can scavage among the ruiins of a Once Self-Adoring Nation.

My liberal heart bleeds, my liberal tears fall in the rain, somewhere out among the moons of Jupiter and Saturn.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
khitsicker
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Fursecution: Meh.  They'll all lose to the reigning champion:
[Fark user image 640x851]


ill take "that's not her first time in that outfit for 400... gas mask included. also its probably on film. Alex"
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
It occured to me that I already have a CPAP machine and masks. If I put on the mask, cover my face with a scarf and breathe through a cloth plugged into the hose, I am about as well protected as I would be by a commercial N95 mask. In fact, I can use an N95 mask as the cloth or the mask and breath through my shirt pocket. I can easily wash the mask and hose and cut tiny bits of cloth to plug the hose.

Voilà, instant medical quality (almost) breathing apparatus, made with things I have around the house. A snorkel and diver's mask might work just as well provide you can find the right quality of cloth to filter air through without breathing too hard.

Old elastics or ribbons should do to make the ear pieces of improvised masks. Very fine cloth, especially the non-woven microfiber cloths, should do for the cloth material to make masks of all kinds of quality and bandannas or hankerchiefs should do in a pinch.
 
Displayed 50 of 58 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.