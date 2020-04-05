 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Discover)   You may be working from home, but you haven't got a superconducting computer in your living room   (discovermagazine.com) divider line
7
    More: Amusing, Planet, James Webb Space Telescope, Celsius, Extraterrestrial life, Rain, Temperature, Earth, Star  
•       •       •

215 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 Apr 2020 at 7:40 PM (8 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



7 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I have a HP-42S.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Powered by a red film canister candy box!
 
Delawhat
‘’ 1 minute ago  
"It doesn't matter what temperature the room is, it's always room temperature."
-Steven Wright
 
AVDev
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Well that was briefly terribly confusing, considering the date of publication.
 
shamen123
‘’ 1 minute ago  
>their approach was straightforward. They created a small model room containing a pellet of yttrium barium copper oxide. They then lowered the temperature of the room to -193 C and observed superconductivity in this pellet. Voila! Room temperature superconductivity

kinda missing the point
 
tdyak [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
You don't know me
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
True.  It's in the garage.  Clashed with the drapes.  At least, that's what the distaffbopper said.
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.