(CTV News)   Forest fire near Chernobyl boosts radiation level. Great... plague AND mutants   (ctvnews.ca) divider line
    More: Scary, Chernobyl disaster, nuclear power plant, Sergei Supinsky, 2,600-square-kilometre Chernobyl Exclusion Zone, file photo, radiation levels, view of the New Safe Confinement, forest fire  
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
We have a fifth horseman now? Do we blame Disney or Marvel for this revision to canon?
1. Disease
1a. Mutants
2. War
3. Famine
4. Death

The one-a'th horseman has all the ring to it, dontcha think?
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
If you haven't watched Chernobyl on HBO, now is a good time to do so. Also, McMillions is great. It's as hysterically messed up as Tiger King, but with less murder and fewer tigers eating people.
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
This timeline just keeps getting worse and worse.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
We cant have a proper apocalypse without the whole package.
 
hokiethug1992
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Everyone grab a rake!
 
Dodo David
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
"Emergency authorities in Ukraine say there are no signs of any fire still burning in the uninhabited exclusion zone around the decommissioned Chernobyl nuclear plant after firefighters mobilized to put out a blaze. The country's State Emergency Service said early on April 5 that background radiation levels were 'within normal limits.'" - Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty

https://www.rferl.org/a/ukraine-says-​f​ire-extinguished-near-contaminated-sit​e-of-chernobyl-nuclear-disaster/305322​40.html
 
CipollinaFan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

It's probably just pollution from Good Omens.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
It's OK, Putin the super hero will take care of it.
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
The CHUDs and unclean will just fight it out.
 
KingBiefWhistle [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
More likely ghouls than mutants. Unless Russia was working on their own version of FEV..
 
Buckerlin
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
If I were DJT Jr. right now, I would worry. That death of the first-born thing is not far off.
 
Salmon
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

AbuHashish: The CHUDs and unclean will just fight it out.


the Chuds and those cock roach bad guys from Mimic.

It'll be the new WWF.
 
fredbox
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Well this should help.
 
PunGent
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Buckerlin: If I were DJT Jr. right now, I would worry. That death of the first-born thing is not far off.


Lol...no.

He's not first born.
 
CluelessMoron [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
When Fukushima Daiichi went kablooey, I started putting my Geiger counter on the porch just to get daily readings.

It went up a stupidly tiny amount a week or two after the event (I'm in Ontario).   I don't recall the exact microsieverts numbers, but put simply it went from "I don't give a shiat" to "I don't give a shiat plus five percent"
 
Ringshadow
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Yeah this doesn't seem like correct terminology in the article but there's not enough information to confirm.

Radiation is energy dose from isotopes and everything in Chernobyl has been there for YEARS. It's half living down. I mean I guess it's POSSIBLE that a fire could have revealed shorter-lived daughter products that are warmer and thus lifted background radiation dose above the normal.

It seems MORE likely that the fire moved and made radioactive contamination airborne. So radiation dose isn't up, it's radioactive contamination that's moving because of the fire.

That being said, plutonium and its daughters are notoriously flighty and weird and it's possible that the fire purged out some of those and made them noticeable again.

What I'm saying here is we may not have the entire picture from an actual radiological survey standpoint.

/I want a contamination survey and airborne results
//radiation protection for ten years now
 
