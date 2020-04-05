 Skip to content
Dr. Drew apologizes for calling the Covid-19 reaction a 'mass hysteria'
127
buttercat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Effing idiot!
 
growinthings [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
His punishment should be to get lost and never to be heard from publicly ever again.
 
Butterflew [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Dr. Pepper has more credibility than Dr Drew and Dr Oz. They should be shunned. Same goes for whomever found these quacks.

/Looking at you, Oprah.
 
basemetal [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
fark him, I hope his career is done, he has mortgages he cant pay, and his garden wilts.
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I've been ignoring Dr Drew since about 1994.
 
Dumski [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Since when and how did Farks owner become a doctor, and then have affronted gaul to use his first name only?
 
Close2TheEdge [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fox News routinely has Dr Drew and Dr Oz on as their "expert" medical representatives.

Ask yourself why that is?
 
holdmybones [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Dumski: Since when and how did Farks owner become a doctor, and then have affronted gaul to use his first name only?


Obligatory
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Farking quack.  Him and Dr. Oz.
 
propasaurus [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Jake Havechek: Farking quack.  Him and Dr. Oz.


Add in 'Dr.' Phil
 
Diogenes [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"I wish I had gotten it right, but I got it wrong," he added.

And I wish people would disregard you as the quack you are in the first place.

We're both feeling unsatisfied.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
At least MSN had the good sense to put this on their Entertainment pages.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cynical and self serving. He, along with Adam Carolla and Denis Prager, are right wing hacks. His decision to dismiss Covid-19 was political and this lane change is financial. 

fark him forever
 
propasaurus [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

He was more believable as the Olsen Twins' dad
 
swaniefrmreddeer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It is improving-- It is flattening the curve. And I'm delighted to be a part of that. I'm glad to be a part of that.


No, you f*cking asshole, you don't get to be a part of anything related to the (maybe) improving situation after you literally killed people with your partisan bullsh*t. Get f*cked Dr Drew.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Get back to me when he apologizes for being Dr. Drew
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was this before or after he filed a takedown order on the video compilation of all his earlier comments?

Dr. Drew downplays the coronavirus threat
Youtube SKlJlQadZtE
 
buttercat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I suppose he deserves some respect for apologizing, but I wanted to strangle that guy when his original comments came out.  It was so irresponsible.
 
propasaurus [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
By next week he'll be claiming that he always took it seriously, and always sounded the alarm.
 
rickythepenguin [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Huh.  Curious how Adam Carolla addresses this.  hte past 3 weeks he's been like, "listen to Dr. Drew, this is all paranoia and hysteria, just be reasonable and we'll be fine."

*sad trumpet*
 
nijika
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Thanks a$$hole.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
tar and feather this motherfarker
 
deeproy
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Who?
 
Badmoodman
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Dr. Drew apologizes, was 'wrong' about coronavirus threat


Was he proved wrong by actually contracting it? Oh please....
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
He's just another Fox News puppet now. No wonder Celebrity Rehab alumni are such trainwrecks.
 
mrparks
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I think it's a pretty safe blanket statement to not trust anyone who professionally operates under only their first name.

Even sportsballers use their last name and a redundant numerical identifier.
 
skozlaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Oh, man, you mean doctor Drew isn't actually much of a doctor and is mostly just a useless media attention whore who goes on the teevee and says whatever stupid shiat gets him paid? My world is shaken to its core.

Guess I'll just have to get all my medical advice from doctor Oz and doctor Phil.
 
GreatGlavinsGhost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: Was this before or after he filed a takedown order on the video compilation of all his earlier comments?

[YouTube video: Dr. Drew downplays the coronavirus threat]


He's been deleting videos showing what an as he is.
 
lilplatinum [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

rickythepenguin: Huh.  Curious how Adam Carolla addresses this.  hte past 3 weeks he's been like, "listen to Dr. Drew, this is all paranoia and hysteria, just be reasonable and we'll be fine."

*sad trumpet*


Ahh yes Adam Corolla, the guy who teamed up with marital rape supporter Dennis Prager.
 
L Ron Hubbub
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
fark that guy
 
Badmoodman
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

rickythepenguin: Huh.  Curious how Adam Carolla addresses this.  hte past 3 weeks he's been like, "listen to Dr. Drew, this is all paranoia and hysteria, just be reasonable and we'll be fine."

*sad trumpet*



In the old KROQ days, Pinsky, Corolla, and Jimmy Kimmel were pretty close, especially the latter two. Wonder how Kimmel feels about Corolla these days.
 
Snapper Carr [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I'm shocked that he's an actual practicing doctor - with an MD from a real university and everything.

I just assumed he was one of those media con artists who paid a diploma mill for his "degree"
 
WithinReason
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Ya, but according to one of his new podcast episodes his wife likes to get freaky in public, so at least he has that going for him.
 
I'm an Egyptian!
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

SumoJeb: tar and feather this motherfarker


Nah. Let's go old school and Christian. Pull a Vlad Tepes and impale this motherf*cker. Leave his body on a spear as a message.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
"I'm sorry i purposefully gave out erroneous information that probably got or will get many people horribly killed. We good, right?"

/urge to stab increasing
 
Tourney3p0
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
He made the claims downplaying COVID on Fox News with an audience of millions.  He apologized on Twitter with an audience of the hundreds, maybe low thousands at the most.  His apology means nothing.  At least one person is dead or will be dead because of him.
 
jso2897
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Droop Insky
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
media1.giphy.comView Full Size
 
bizzwire
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

propasaurus: Jake Havechek: Farking quack.  Him and Dr. Oz.

Add in 'Dr.' Phil


and "Dr. Laura."

/Dr. Seuss?
 
J45Picker
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
"I'm doing what I'm supposed to do. I wear a mask outside now ... It is flattening the curve. And I'm delighted to be a part of that."

fark off, Pinsky.
 
IlGreven
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Yeah, he does commercials for homeopathic "cramp relief" creams.

He really should have his license revoked...
 
adj_m [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Who? And how does he still have a medical license?
 
paulleah [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Close2TheEdge: Fox News routinely has Dr Drew and Dr Oz on as their "expert" medical representatives.

Ask yourself why that is?


Fox the other day had Dr. Fauci take a stupid question from Dr. Oz.

Fauci was extremely professional, but you could see he was not pleased.
 
HerptheDerp
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Sue him anyway
 
buravirgil
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
The Man Show is interesting culture study...how its hosts split, the differences between their sensibilities and performative execution of those sensibilities.

If YOU are a The Man Show stan and a father? And in this thread to echo condemnation...
May you FEEL what Donovan did when Dylan came to London...precarity and doubt
https://www.azlyrics.com/lyrics/bobdyl​an/itsallovernowbabyblue.html
Pennebaker caught it on film.
 
adj_m [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Or is he a Doctor the same way I am a Doctor of 'like, just life in general, man'.
 
chrismurphy
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

rickythepenguin: Huh.  Curious how Adam Carolla addresses this.  hte past 3 weeks he's been like, "listen to Dr. Drew, this is all paranoia and hysteria, just be reasonable and we'll be fine."

*sad trumpet*


Wow are these two dipshiats still together? On TV? For real? They were idiots 30 years ago on MTV I can imagine they're not speaking in tongues by now.
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Close2TheEdge: Fox News routinely has Dr Drew and Dr Oz on as their "expert" medical representatives.

Ask yourself why that is?


You do realize  that his home was CNN for many years, until he failed the left wing purity test by questioning Clinton's health.
 
jso2897
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Well, that's nice.
 
Kick The Chair [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
you are still going to get sued to oblivion along with all the other assholes at fox news.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.