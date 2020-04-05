 Skip to content
(The Drive)   The world just lost a LOT of base model Dodge Chargers   (thedrive.com) divider line
45
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I had to run out Friday night and thought, hmm finally some rain until I got out to the main road and saw this was no storm clouds massing.   The plume of black smoke with amazing to see
 
snocone [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Has that thing got a Hemi?
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
*Cough*Insurancejob*Cough*
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Glad I don't fly into Ft. Myers.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good. Hate abominations
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I drove past there this week (Thursday). No, I don't smoke, and I don't carry road flares in my car. But I did notice how dry, breezy, and cool it was.

That's gonna be a mess to clean up.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When the world was normal, this would have been breaking news. Now the airport could catch fire and all anyone would want to know is if a plane full of N95 masks and toilet paper was on final approach.
 
BadReligion [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Think of all the innocent Altimas, Rogues, Corollas and Optimas that burned up.
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
cdn.quotesgram.comView Full Size

Wanted for questioning.
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Drive a Cadillac like a decent human being
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wrenchboy
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: *Cough*Insurancejob*Cough*


Being Florida I can't believe that no one thought this could happen. I'm sure it could happen anywhere but here in Western NY highly unlikely. Wouldn't dare do this out west, I'd guess there are laws about parking cars on grass.

So the rental company will get the full value of the cars instead of having to discount them on the open market to cull their excess inventory gue to the Covid-19 crisis.

Nice  plan.
 
haywatchthis
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: *Cough*Insurancejob*Cough*


definitely
 
Hey Nurse! [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
sniff...snifff...snifff...I smell someone making up their losses via insurance.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: *Cough*Insurancejob*Cough*


When I worked in that business (car rental), we were self-insured for physical damage losses. And I think we were self-insured on the first $1 million in liability. Each rental location had a loss reserve taken out of their monthly gross.

But that's been three decades, and insurance is a different ball game these days, especially on liability. The environmental clean-up is gonna suck cost-wise, and may not have been insured, if anyone would even write a policy for that.
 
Al Tsheimers
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
That there is an inventory reduction fire sale.
 
arcgear
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
dodge charger: official car of the American yobbo

dunno.  every time I've seen one with aftermarket pipes, it's being driven very rudely through traffic.  but that could very well just be observer bias
 
DesertCoyote
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

BadReligion: Think of all the innocent Altimas, Rogues, Corollas and Optimas that burned up.


Not to mention late model Taurui and Caravans.
 
J_Kushner
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: *Cough*Insurancejob*Cough*


This.
It's totally an insurance scam.
 
BadReligion [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

DesertCoyote: BadReligion: Think of all the innocent Altimas, Rogues, Corollas and Optimas that burned up.

Not to mention late model Taurui and Caravans.


The Hertz next to my store seems to have gotten rid of most of those. Now they have Pacificas and 300's and Maximas.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

arcgear: dodge charger: official car of the American yobbo

dunno.  every time I've seen one with aftermarket pipes, it's being driven very rudely through traffic.  but that could very well just be observer bias


They're bro-mobiles. The new Iroc Zs
 
Gig103 [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Subby must be a Gold member or something if they've ever gotten a Charger. When I've been unfortunate to get a Dodge it was always one of those fake ones, Avenger or something like that. I'm happy enough to get a Ford Fusion, although any of the Japanese sedans are fine.
 
07X18
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
All hail capitalism!

/burn it down
 
Thrakkorzog [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Grass that is dry that hasn't been mowed will catch fire if a car that is hot is parked on it. The catalytic converter will spark the fire. I saw this happen at a drag strip with excess cars parked in a farm field.

A cigarette butt will of course start a fire as well and since its Florida that could be as as well.
 
Bazzlex001 [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
So nothing of value was lost and aggregate insurance rates fell as a result.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Surely it's not an insurance job, I mean, they parked vehicles, not really known for spontaneous combustion, all closely together, in a dry field, away from anything else that would take damage...hmm, that's sounding quite likely an insurance job.

Lets see the cars in commercial parking lots surrounded by buildings burst into flame like this, wouldn't happen.
 
joker420
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Wow, exhaust get hot! Who knew?
 
millsapian87
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Thrakkorzog: A cigarette butt will of course start a fire as well and since its Florida that could be as as well.


Or another gender reveal gone wrong
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Burned at the stake!
Were they witches? Did it release their mortal soul from Satan's clutch.
 
jayphat
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Last one I had as a rental was an R/T with a V8, hardly a base model.

Also, it was fun as shiat.
 
TheCableGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I rented an economy from enterprise in salt lake city a few years ago, they upgraded me to a black Charger for free.  It was fun to say I had a Charger for a week but it was pretty meh. I think my Town and Country with its 3.6L Volvo Pentastar engine has a bigger set of nuts when I need the torque.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Drive a Cadillac like a decent human being


Geriatric golfers are decent human beings?

/ They are not
// Former caddy
 
Nimbull
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Guess they couldn't dodge everything.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I live in Charlotte County (north of Lee County). It rained for only the second time in 30 days. The weather has been strange to say the least.
Not surprising a brush fire could burn out of control and destroy everything in its path.
 
genner
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
almejita
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Did you know that you can't rent a car with cash, even if you have the car reserved?

I did not.
 
Aces and Eights
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Finally some good news for a change!!!


/hate
//everything
///dodge
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I'm going to guess it was this area (it was full of cars Thursday):
Fark user imageView Full Size


When you zoom in on it, there's a lot of tire tracks in the grass, so it's probably used for that regularly. Probably going to be a bunch of lawsuits, meanwhile the property owner ( I am guessing the Airport Authority) is gonna be out a bunch for the clean-up.
 
gar1013
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Good. Hate abominations


The Dodge Journey and Avenger weren't part of this at all.
 
gar1013
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

arcgear: dodge charger: official car of the American yobbo

dunno.  every time I've seen one with aftermarket pipes, it's being driven very rudely through traffic.  but that could very well just be observer bias


***Ford Raptor has entered the chat***
 
TheCableGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

almejita: Did you know that you can't rent a car with cash, even if you have the car reserved?

I did not.


You can settle the bill with cash, I've done it with all of the major companies, but they all require a major credit card on file for liability purposes.

If you bring it back with damage and no liability waiver they'll try to hit your credit card first before going thru the court system to recover.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 minute ago  

almejita: Did you know that you can't rent a car with cash, even if you have the car reserved?

I did not.


You can but you still have to give them a card to cover any possible damage
 
waxbeans
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Bslim: arcgear: dodge charger: official car of the American yobbo

dunno.  every time I've seen one with aftermarket pipes, it's being driven very rudely through traffic.  but that could very well just be observer bias

They're bro-mobiles. The new Iroc Zs


Hey now you leave the iroc-z alone
 
Displayed 45 of 45 comments

