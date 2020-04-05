 Skip to content
(CNN)   Coronials   (cnn.com) divider line
    More: Giggity, Childbirth, Infant, Pregnancy, Abortion, baby boom, Fetus, analysis shows, Dr. Renee Wellenstein  
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What else you got to do?
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Oh, I see what you're saying.

I don't know why anyone would want to bring a child into this shiatty world before the pandemic.
 
bluenovaman
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
All of them will be first born children.
 
paulleah [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I hope every year, Fox News acolytes don't hold a vigil on isle three.
 
Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Nine months from now, when the supply chains break down, we're all gonna wanna be eating something.

/go forth and multiply...
 
Karma Chameleon [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Definitely what the planet needs now is more people. I think its trying to tell us enough is enough.
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
They will be known as "The Children of Joe Exotic."
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: What else you got to do?


Alternate orifaces?
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: What else you got to do?


Heamer [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

stoli n coke: They will be known as "The Children of Joe Exotic."


Or to the couples that break up after shelter-in-place is lifted: Tiger Fling
 
buravirgil
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
No Promises of Future Premises

In 2040, even relatives will argue over the names and exact numbers to have perished in the Covfefe fever, China's revenge, Pooh-pei's Spanish Redux, and Mandarin malaise. Some will say more were lost than necessary, others that we caught a lucky break. The baby-boom will have been less than expected, an interstitial anomaly, kindred to GenX, but not as lost, or prone to self-examination.

Whether people should have shunned the "hypothesis of community spread" or embraced "herd immunity" will degenerate into heated assertions of sources and logrithmic scale or the chosen ratios of x- to y-axes as to what hill was straightened, which standard of deviation is recognized. Audio recordings of Boris whispering to Trump the Queen's assurances of miraculous reboundings will remain unreleased for three generations.

As it is with all such things-- long after any liability can be brought to any court anywhere.


Boobiesed Mar 18
 
Salmon
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Well, only some of us are well endowed enough to follow the distancing rules.
 
sirgrim
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I just need lots of grandchildren to tell the story of 2020 -- The Biggliest Depression. Where we ran out of toilet paper and had to scoot our asses across the grasses, uphill both ways in the snow.
 
Spermbot
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
"Events that cause a large increase in deaths tend to cause a large decrease in births nine months later..."

Another graduate from the Ric Romero School of Journalism.
 
El Borscht
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Salmon: Well, only some of us are well endowed enough to follow the distancing rules.


That image just made me sprain something way down deep inside.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I know some people that will probably be breaking up after this.
 
CoonAce
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

I'd like to buy you a drink.
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

sirgrim: I just need lots of grandchildren to tell the story of 2020 -- The Biggliest Depression. Where we ran out of toilet paper and had to scoot our asses across the grasses, uphill both ways in the snow.


I used to think The Butthole Surfers were surfers who were buttholes. I'm embarrassed to say I only recently discovered they were describing what dogs do.
 
