(ABL13 Houston)   If you're going to blast sirens to signify your towns curfew, you might now want to be unfamiliar with the 'Purge' movies   (abc13.com) divider line
Mikey1969 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Jesus, the town I grew up in had a siren that they set off every night at 9 pm. We all managed to not freak out. I also lived in another town for about 6 months that had a daily alarm at noon, same result, except that the coyotes in the surrounding desert would chime in and sing along, which was pretty cool.
 
dv-ous [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Something tells me that some of those Public Servants don't have a particularly high opinion of the people they "Serve and Protect."
 
holdmybones [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Mikey1969: Jesus, the town I grew up in had a siren that they set off every night at 9 pm. We all managed to not freak out. I also lived in another town for about 6 months that had a daily alarm at noon, same result, except that the coyotes in the surrounding desert would chime in and sing along, which was pretty cool.


My town had a factory whistle for morning, lunch break, and quitting time. No purges happened somehow.
 
basemetal [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I figure some asshat in that department thought that would be funny.  This was not an accident.
 
runwiz [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
They've been using the same siren for well over a week now in the Philippines.
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Yeah, uh...a lot of towns around here had a horn to signal it was sundown and black workers needed to get out of town.
 
Lucky LaRue [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
This is not going to end well
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Now I want to be unfamiliar with the 'Purge' movies too.  The one I saw was awful.
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I must have missed the part where science proved that the virus is more transmissible between the hours of 9PM and 6AM.
 
Linkster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These alleged Journalists get in line behind the bankers.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well I gotta say I am embarrassed, I thought it was for a purge and I didn't get the memo. Guess I owe a few apologies to my neighbors.
 
the_cnidarian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why this town has been assigned a bedtime is the  bigger story.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why in the fark would you need a siren of any kind? Absolutely everybody has access to a clock every minute of every day.
 
genner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Never saw those movies.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Officials plan to use an alternative:

thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Russ1642: Why in the fark would you need a siren of any kind? Absolutely everybody has access to a clock every minute of every day.


Our town up in NWOnt has a siren.

It is for emergency alerts, such as a chemical spill or other dangerous event at the local paper mill (such as their new cogen plant self destructing, or a clorine leak).  It is also used as a Tornado warning.

Basically, if you hear it at any time other than 1PM on the first Wednesday of the month, drop you shiat and turn on a radio to find out wtf is going on.
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just remember to brush your teeth afterwards.
 
MDI_BugMan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GrogSmash: Russ1642: Why in the fark would you need a siren of any kind? Absolutely everybody has access to a clock every minute of every day.

Our town up in NWOnt has a siren.

It is for emergency alerts, such as a chemical spill or other dangerous event at the local paper mill (such as their new cogen plant self destructing, or a clorine leak).  It is also used as a Tornado warning.

Basically, if you hear it at any time other than 1PM on the first Wednesday of the month, drop you shiat and turn on a radio to find out wtf is going on.


Columbus, OH - You know it's noon on Wednesday when you hear the sirens.  If it's not noon on Wednesday, get inside because a tornado's comin'.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

the_cnidarian: Why this town has been assigned a bedtime is the  bigger story.


🧐🙄
 
151
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MDI_BugMan: GrogSmash: Russ1642: Why in the fark would you need a siren of any kind? Absolutely everybody has access to a clock every minute of every day.

Our town up in NWOnt has a siren.

It is for emergency alerts, such as a chemical spill or other dangerous event at the local paper mill (such as their new cogen plant self destructing, or a clorine leak).  It is also used as a Tornado warning.

Basically, if you hear it at any time other than 1PM on the first Wednesday of the month, drop you shiat and turn on a radio to find out wtf is going on.

Columbus, OH - You know it's noon on Wednesday when you hear the sirens.  If it's not noon on Wednesday, get inside because a tornado's comin'.


First Saturday of the month at noon for most/all of Michigan as far as I'm aware

/Heard it yesterday for the first time of the year, caught me off guard for about a half second
 
rebelyell2006 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GrogSmash: Russ1642: Why in the fark would you need a siren of any kind? Absolutely everybody has access to a clock every minute of every day.

Our town up in NWOnt has a siren.

It is for emergency alerts, such as a chemical spill or other dangerous event at the local paper mill (such as their new cogen plant self destructing, or a clorine leak).  It is also used as a Tornado warning.

Basically, if you hear it at any time other than 1PM on the first Wednesday of the month, drop you shiat and turn on a radio to find out wtf is going on.


I could hear the sirens from the local nuclear power plant when I was in undergrad.  At my current job, the nearby refinery tests their sirens every week, and the city tests its emergency siren/loudspeaker every week.
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
ph0rk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It wasn't a particularly innovative bit of sound work in the first place.
 
Mikeyworld
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Vlad_the_Inaner: [i.ytimg.com image 480x360]


This needs a GIF of it being blown back by the recoil...

/Jus'sayin'
 
nyseattitude [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Does this mean all the murders committed were illegal? Asking for a friend..
 
Mikeyworld
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Mt town was across the bay from the USNavy shipyard, the whole of Sinclair Inlet knew when it was $4:20 pm

/Yes. 4:20 was quittin' time
//really. Been forever, but only relevant from the 60s on
/// Absolutely no relation. but one of nature's time tricks
 
Smackledorfer [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Sirens are horrible.

I'm right near town hall. They are painful. I sleep at the times they are tested (I get it, that's on me).

But now they play it for flooding. Every hour, all night long, during floods.

I call the popo.. "hey guys, so you are playing this flood thing... What is the advised response"

"Huh?"

Me, "ya, you are telling the town we've got high water. Should I evacuate, or what?"

Them, "if you want. We aren't recommending it or anything"

Me, "then stop farking playing the farking siren. If I'm not supposed to take action I don't need or want an emergency signal"

Them, "it's the law"

farking ridiculous. Three times last year. Worse, is that if an evacuation level flood ever hit, we'd have a boy crying wolf thing in play. Or if flooding was paired with another disaster we wouldn't know.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Smackledorfer: Sirens are horrible.

I'm right near town hall. They are painful. I sleep at the times they are tested (I get it, that's on me).

But now they play it for flooding. Every hour, all night long, during floods.

I call the popo.. "hey guys, so you are playing this flood thing... What is the advised response"

"Huh?"

Me, "ya, you are telling the town we've got high water. Should I evacuate, or what?"

Them, "if you want. We aren't recommending it or anything"

Me, "then stop farking playing the farking siren. If I'm not supposed to take action I don't need or want an emergency signal"

Them, "it's the law"

farking ridiculous. Three times last year. Worse, is that if an evacuation level flood ever hit, we'd have a boy crying wolf thing in play. Or if flooding was paired with another disaster we wouldn't know.


Clearly you've never lived near a military base
 
chitownmike
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Mikeyworld: Vlad_the_Inaner: [i.ytimg.com image 480x360]

This needs a GIF of it being blown back by the recoil...

/Jus'sayin'


Why, that didn't happen
 
MyMindIsGoingDave
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
When I was a kid, the fire department near my house would sound their siren every Saturday at noon.

/ And, you know, when they were called to a fire
// Which is big fun on hot summer nights with no air conditioning
/// Even more fun when you can smell smoke from a neighbor's house that is on fire...
 
jtown [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I used to live in a college town near a nucular panner plant.  They tested the emergency sirens twice a year.  It was always a hoot when the new students heard their first blast.  If you're not accustomed to that sound, it's a real sphincter-tightener the first time you hear it.
 
Ringshadow
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I grew up in Kansas, and the town ONLY set off the sirens for tornadoes OR one Wednesday a month for a test, at noon, if the weather was absolutely clear.

Then I moved to Michigan halfway through high school, and the town set off the sirens for noon and six.

It took me two weeks to stop hitting the deck when the siren went off.
 
Admiral General Aladeen News [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Town I grew up in had 4 whistles Monday thru Friday. At 7,12,1, and 5 so the townsfolk would know when to wake up, eat lunch, stop eatin' lunch, and go home; respectively. Those were all single alarms, where a repeating alarm meant that the volunteer firefighters needed to get to the station for an emergency call. This was before peepers, 1980's era
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
That's pretty awesome.
 
Admiral General Aladeen News [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Beppers keepers beppers beppers beepers .
Just testing auto-spell. It let me type the right spelling on the 5th try
 
Captain Steroid [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
