(The Engineer (UK))   UK chemical CEO Jim Ratcliffe announced he was going to open a new factory in ten days to make hand sanitiser, and he'd supply the NHS for free. Well, it opened ahead of schedule and is already shipping   (theengineer.co.uk) divider line
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's started production in Germany as well and is planning a site in France. Cool. I get through a small bottle every day.
 
synithium
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Take the time to properly introduce your chemical mind-control.  Verify efficacy.  And then.....
 
noitsnot
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Scientists and Doctors: While hand sanitizer is somewhat effective, soap and water is MUCH, MUCH better.  Please wash your hands with soap and water.

General Public:  OMG hand sanitizer is out at CostCo!  OMG HAND SANITIZER!!!!

Scientists and Doctors: No really, soap and water is way better.  Use soap and water, you should only use hand sanitizer in a pinch.  Soap and water, it's just that easy.

Business and Industry: WE'RE DIVERTING ALL RESOURCES TO HAND SANITIZER
 
SansNeural [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

synithium: [Fark user image 425x404]

Take the time to properly introduce your chemical mind-control.  Verify efficacy.  And then.....


Dude, we're talking about ethanol.  You're a few centuries too late with your commentary.
 
synithium
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

SansNeural: synithium: [Fark user image 425x404]

Take the time to properly introduce your chemical mind-control.  Verify efficacy.  And then.....

Dude, we're talking about ethanol.  You're a few centuries too late with your commentary.


That's exactly what they want you to think.
 
