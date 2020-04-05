 Skip to content
(History Channel)   On this day in history, Pocahontas married Rolfe. While the historical record does not say, we can assume Kermit and Miss Piggy were the best man and bridesmaid   (history.com) divider line
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Oh.

I was previously informed about a king lion who needed to find his voice within three days or his fiance frog was gonna turn back into a dalmatian that is trapped in a lamp.

Now I feel much more prepared for this week's Sunday School teleconference.  Thanks!
 
WoodyHayes [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Swedish Chef Muppet is Best Muppet.
 
nijika
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

WoodyHayes: Swedish Chef Muppet is Best Muppet.


Statler and Waldorf 4 lyfe!

They are two Muppets *as one*.

/ Oh snap S&W are Bert and Ernie in old age.
 
BFletch651
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Elizabeth Warren's first husband?
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Sin'sHero
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

BFletch651: Elizabeth Warren's first husband?


I thought she married Adam Smith's brother John?
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Sad, really.   She died of some quick acting disease....pneumonia, smallpox, who knows, at a young age.   Far away from her home, in England.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
