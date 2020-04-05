 Skip to content
(Al Jazeera)   Why are men more likely to die of the coronavirus than women? I'm sure it's got nothing to do with the fact that subby is posting this while balancing on a metal ladder on one foot while changing a lightbulb in a thunderstorm   (aljazeera.com) divider line
Linkster
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Big, dumb, fat and/or stupid didn't make the list?
 
haywatchthis
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
On average, a first heart attack-the most common manifestation of this prevalent disease-strikes men at age 65. For women, the average age of a first heart attack is 72. However, heart disease is responsible for one in every three deaths for both sexes and remains the leading cause of death in women as well as men

men are in the range to die from the virus earlier and longer
 
phrawgh
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Why are men more likely to die of the coronavirus than women?

/FTFS
 
CocoNutz
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Read the other day that a lot of it has to do with estrogen. So men and women of post menopausal age have more a hard time with covid.
 
lack of warmth
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
According to Walter, it is because men want to die.
 
mtrac
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Interesting phenomenon. Someone should research it.


Declassify Issue
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

CocoNutz: Read the other day that a lot of it has to do with estrogen. So men and women of post menopausal age have more a hard time with covid.


Estrogen pills it is then
 
Mr. Eugenides [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Found the culprit!

Casino Royale (1967) - Jimmy's Box of Goodies Scene (8/10) | Movieclips
Youtube j2MbvFYy_8Y
 
scotzrewl
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

mtrac: Interesting phenomenon. Someone should research it.


Forget shaking hands. That guy is French kissing danger!
 
TexasPeace [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Men are much more likely to smoke.
In China, half of men and only 1% of women smoke.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
TL:DR
We don't think it's this .
But not sure if it's this.
It's definitely not this.
 
12349876
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

TexasPeace: Men are much more likely to smoke.
In China, half of men and only 1% of women smoke.


And have more jobs in industry like mining that involve more air pollution.
 
blondambition
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

CocoNutz: Read the other day that a lot of it has to do with estrogen. So men and women of post menopausal age have more a hard time with covid.


Looks like I'm going back on HRT.
 
Buckerlin
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
X chromosones contain code for immune regulation proteins. This is demonstrated by the vulnerability of Turner's syndrome and resistance of Klinefelter's syndrome people.

The above comments are totally scientific. I am having an extra X chromosone implanted via crispr technology right this minute.
 
jzeeb
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

mtrac: Interesting phenomenon. Someone should research it.


I'm impressed he went to the trouble of blocking the wheels.
 
jtown [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
"Hold my beer and watch this," said no woman ever.
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Look, it can't be helped.  Women just have a LOT more practice washing their hands.
 
kbronsito [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Mark Ratner [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Most husbands die before their wife does.

You know why?

Because they wanted to.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
In a study of initial cases in the UK, men were twice as likely to need ICU level care. Number was small (n=195) because they included only cases that were older than 30 days to ensure they had resolutions.

Once in ICU, both sexes fared about the same - much worse than normal pneumonia, but not as bad as China in the same stage of the pandemic. China saw about a 3% survival rate for intubated patients, the UK saw 37% - but much lower than pneumonia from other causes requiring that level support, which was closer to 70% survival.

But China, Italy and now the UK are all showing that, as a whole, men have worse outcomes. China was easy to explain, the huge split in smoking rates, but I don't think that split exists in the UK or Italy.

So, as of this week, I'm mentally considering men basically twice as likely to have worse outcomes than women, all other things being equal.
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Linkster: Big, dumb, fat and/or stupid didn't make the list?


CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I don't know, maybe the stupid European culture we still emulate has something to do with it? Do I really need to present my hand as not wielding a weapon in a gesture of greeting? WTF is wrong with white people? Freakin' primates. Dammit America we're better than this, we're the Borg of nations, we should adopt bowing! I bow to you, you bow to me, a nod and a wink perhaps. That's even more fun! But no! European bullship.

/ I despise my own for good reason -- hey, YOU live with these idiots!
 
12349876
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: But China, Italy and now the UK are all showing that, as a whole, men have worse outcomes. China was easy to explain, the huge split in smoking rates, but I don't think that split exists in the UK or Italy.


The split isn't huge, but there's a split especially amongst middle aged.

https://www.statista.com/statistics/5​0​1615/italy-smokers-by-age-and-gender/
 
patrick767
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
This trend was replicated in labs with mice studies
...
One theory is that men are more likely to partake in unhealthy habits, which are associated with developing chronic diseases.

It's true. Male mice are known to be hard drinking, hard smoking gluttons who never go the doctor. Idiots!
 
haywatchthis
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

jzeeb: mtrac: Interesting phenomenon. Someone should research it.


I'm impressed he went to the trouble of blocking the wheels.


yeah and all the gas in the tank he is welding on is in the botton
 
Gooch
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Alien Robot: Linkster: Big, dumb, fat and/or stupid didn't make the list?

She just killed COVID relief.
 
