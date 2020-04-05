 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Morning Call)   "Going for a drive" is now illegal in PA   (mcall.com) divider line
197
    More: Scary, Police, law enforcement, State police spokesman Ryan Tarkowski, Westmoreland County, Troop A, York County woman, Warnings, vehicle code violation  
•       •       •

3383 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 Apr 2020 at 12:16 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



197 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Nocrash [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
19 years old and not smart enough to make up a reason for being on the road.  "My dildo is out of batteries" would have worked fine.
 
dstanley [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Excuse me, "a dildo" is the preferred nomenclature.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Good thing he didn't "smell pot".....
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Nocrash: 19 years old and not smart enough to make up a reason for being on the road.  "My dildo is out of batteries" would have worked fine.


Why should she? She was outdoors and not within 2m of other people.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
You're looking at 6 months in prison here for being out during the curfew.

If you're gonna do something, do it properly
 
holdmybones [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

SpaceMonkey-66: Good thing he didn't "smell pot".....


My first thought.
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Nocrash: 19 years old and not smart enough to make up a reason for being on the road. "My dildo is out of batteries" would have worked fine.


One flaw in your plan.
Dildos don't use batteries.
Although a vibrator without batteries would be a dildo, I guess.
Never mind.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
How is going out for a drive spreading or putting yourself in danger of getting the virus? She might get a flat tire and put some poor AAA guy at risk? That's farking stupid.

But actual traffic violations are obviously down and the state/city/county, whatever gots to get paid.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

bearded clamorer: Although a vibrator without batteries would be a dildo, I guess.


Like an escalator that shuts down are stairs.

/RIP Mitch Hedberg
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
We can't get some politicians to take this seriously while others want to make driving around in your enclosed bubble on wheels illegal. Does anybody in power have a brain?
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Mugato: How is going out for a drive spreading or putting yourself in danger of getting the virus? She might get a flat tire and put some poor AAA guy at risk? That's farking stupid.


Exactly.  It's a simple as the above.  Stay the f*ck home.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Nocrash: 19 years old and not smart enough to make up a reason for being on the road.  "My dildo is out of batteries" would have worked fine.


I think you mean "a" dildo is out of batteries.

/she can't say "this" dildo because the cop will take it personally
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I enjoy driving, especially when the roads are empty.  If I do lose control of myself, venture out, and get pulled over, I'm going to tell the cop that I'm deeply concerned about lack of revenue at the local police departments and that troopers are suffering because of it, and so I'm out trying to get as many traffic tickets as possible.  I'm going to put on my most excited look.  And tell him he's the first.  Popping my cherry, so to speak.

I hope he doesn't shoot me.

/wish me luck everybody
 
p4p3rm4t3 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Breaker Moran: Mugato: How is going out for a drive spreading or putting yourself in danger of getting the virus? She might get a flat tire and put some poor AAA guy at risk? That's farking stupid.

Exactly.  It's a simple as the above.  Stay the f*ck home.


She could get into an accident. Do we need more people going to the hospital?
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Nobody is just "going for a drive"

They are going somewhere. Presumably in violation of lock down orders

I know, I know. Mah freedoms. But you're just gonna have to deal with this for a little while
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Marcus Aurelius: I enjoy driving, especially when the roads are empty.  If I do lose control of myself, venture out, and get pulled over, I'm going to tell the cop that I'm deeply concerned about lack of revenue at the local police departments and that troopers are suffering because of it, and so I'm out trying to get as many traffic tickets as possible.  I'm going to put on my most excited look.  And tell him he's the first.  Popping my cherry, so to speak.

I hope he doesn't shoot me.

/wish me luck everybody


I have a very hard time not speeding when I'm in the states and in a rental car.

90 on those open highways is perfectly safe.

Never been pulled over but if I do I'm presenting my Irish id in a very strong accent and asking for directions to the airport
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Gubbo: Nobody is just "going for a drive"

They are going somewhere. Presumably in violation of lock down orders

I know, I know. Mah freedoms. But you're just gonna have to deal with this for a little while


You don't know that. People go for drives all the time. Now we're going after people for something they might do that might be dangerous. What is this, The Minority Report?
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
What's the penalty for fleeing police? Might be better off upgrading to that, and there's a chance you get away.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Gubbo: Nobody is just "going for a drive"


I'm tempted to, though.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Mugato: What is this, The Minority Report?


More like the EZ-Pass report, amirite?
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Mugato: Gubbo: Nobody is just "going for a drive"

They are going somewhere. Presumably in violation of lock down orders

I know, I know. Mah freedoms. But you're just gonna have to deal with this for a little while

You don't know that. People go for drives all the time. Now we're going after people for something they might do that might be dangerous. What is this, The Minority Report?


Thank you for the my freedoms answer
 
no_tan_lines [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

ZAZ: What's the penalty for fleeing police? Might be better off upgrading to that, and there's a chance you get away.


19 year old who probably drives like Danica.  She wouldn't make it 2 blocks.
 
lycanth [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Mugato: How is going out for a drive spreading or putting yourself in danger of getting the virus? She might get a flat tire and put some poor AAA guy at risk? That's farking stupid.

But actual traffic violations are obviously down and the state/city/county, whatever gots to get paid.


I personally know first responders who were summoned to accidents involving people who were "just out for a drive" and " taking a motorcycle ride", so
 
nekom [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This is why you always keep fishing gear in your car.  Where am I going?  What do you figure I have those poles and tackle for, officer?

/actually going fishing though later
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

lycanth: I personally know first responders who were summoned to accidents involving people who were "just out for a drive" and " taking a motorcycle ride", so


Exactly. So? People could choke from auto-erotic asphyxiation due to boredom at home.
 
FlyingBacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Nocrash: 19 years old and not smart enough to make up a reason for being on the road.  "My dildo is out of batteries" would have worked fine.


Or voting for a socialism.
 
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nocrash [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bearded clamorer: Nocrash: 19 years old and not smart enough to make up a reason for being on the road. "My dildo is out of batteries" would have worked fine.

One flaw in your plan.
Dildos don't use batteries.
Although a vibrator without batteries would be a dildo, I guess.
Never mind.


I believe those dildo things are also available with or a without a vibrator but you would know much more about that.

"I need tampons right now it's an emergency" also good.
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll put it this way:  on Friday I took the kids to their mom, and she called the day before to make sure I had a copy of the custody order in the car, just in case I got stopped.  Also, just in case, I was plotting a route through every back road I could think of to get me from here to there.
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpaceMonkey-66: Good thing he didn't "smell pot" detect a strong odor of marijuana.....


FTFY
 
Thinkerer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The actual citation was for "Proving that the patrol officer wasn't taking a nap in the shade of the now-closed donut shop".
 
tpmchris
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Murica, where quarantine is like martial law because fark you thats why.

Bored corrupt popo has no one to steal from like usual so how are they gonna pay for their mansions and boats if they cant steal drug money and seize stuff from criminals for months?

The corrupt cops need a bailout!
 
GoodHomer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like white people finally get to experience what driving while black is like.

Of course, maybe she's black and that's why she was pulled over.
 
braindeaddisco
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Next, going for a walk will become a crime...
 
gar1013
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: Nobody is just "going for a drive"

They are going somewhere. Presumably in violation of lock down orders

I know, I know. Mah freedoms. But you're just gonna have to deal with this for a little while


Really?

That's funny, because I often just go for a drive.

Sorry we don't all drive Camrys, but there are people out there who enjoy driving, and have vehicles that are actually enjoyable.

I've figured out a great 20 mile loop that is very scenic. It takes me past a number of essential businesses I could be stopping at.
 
wxboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mugato: Gubbo: Nobody is just "going for a drive"

They are going somewhere. Presumably in violation of lock down orders

I know, I know. Mah freedoms. But you're just gonna have to deal with this for a little while

You don't know that. People go for drives all the time. Now we're going after people for something they might do that might be dangerous. What is this, The Minority Report?


Nonessential travel is banned under most of these stay-at-home orders.  Obviously that's unenforceable as a primary offense, but, like in this case, if the cops stop you for another legitimate reason and you admit you didn't have an essential reason for being on the road (or fail to lie effectively) they're going to cite you, as happened here.

Leisurely drives, while not on their face are endangering anyone, do carry the risk of unnecessary interaction with first responders if anything happens, increase the need for unnecessary trips to the gas station, encourage other unnecessary stops at restaurants/stores/etc.  The point of these orders is to keep people at home except for essential activities for "health and safety" or work, under which leisurely drives do not qualify.
 
skippypetey83
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gordon Bennett: Nocrash: 19 years old and not smart enough to make up a reason for being on the road.  "My dildo is out of batteries" would have worked fine.

Why should she? She was outdoors and not within 2m of other people.


Exactly. If she is in a car by herself and just driving around what is the big deal? I do it every day during this time. There isn't a single day where I've sat home the entire day. I go to a store just about every other day and I go to a different park and walk around everyday.  There are so many cars on the road it is hard to tell anything out of the ordinary is going on where I am at.

Sounds to me the cop is the one who is putting himself at risk. Why pull someone over unless it is something super serious?  Maybe they are infected and now he is putting himself in danger.  Seems like he could spend his time doing something more important.
 
BonoboJeezus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She got cited because the pandemic just hit PA...which is all too close to NYC, and within driving range of NYC suburbs that have not yet been locked down. If they can lock it down now, PA infection rates and curve height can be reduced. Probably a bit excessive, but a lot of younger people have been totally stupid during this thing, looking at it as an 'olds' problem.

I had a 40 y.o. friend who wore a mask to a Flagstaff, AZ grocery store yesterday. A bunch of college age kids were laughing about that and coughing around her.

In Utah, the largest infection rates so far are occurring in the 20-45 age bracket.
I also know two New Zealand based guides - both alpine climbing athletes - who went on ventilators for more than a week. They've 'recovered,' meaning they were released from ICU and hospitalization, but they're far from actually recovered. Their lungs and aerobic capacity may never be the same.
 
gar1013
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GoodHomer: Sounds like white people finally get to experience what driving while black is like.

Of course, maybe she's black and that's why she was pulled over.


Sit on the side of the road, and watch cars go by.

I bet you can't guess race, or even gender, by looking at the person if they are driving at speed while you are stopped.

I know you're going to claim something about you can tell by the vehicle, but making your car look like shiat isn't a racial thing - people of diverse backgrounds, a local Pep Boys, and $100 left on their credit line can do some serious damage to the aesthetics of their vehicle.
 
DRTFA
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"the woman initially was pulled over because of a vehicle code violation."

/ Could be legit.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gar1013: Gubbo: Nobody is just "going for a drive"

They are going somewhere. Presumably in violation of lock down orders

I know, I know. Mah freedoms. But you're just gonna have to deal with this for a little while

Really?

That's funny, because I often just go for a drive.

Sorry we don't all drive Camrys, but there are people out there who enjoy driving, and have vehicles that are actually enjoyable.

I've figured out a great 20 mile loop that is very scenic. It takes me past a number of essential businesses I could be stopping at.


And you can go back to doing them shortly.

For now, stay the fark at home
 
gar1013
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BonoboJeezus: She got cited because the pandemic just hit PA...which is all too close to NYC, and within driving range of NYC suburbs that have not yet been locked down. If they can lock it down now, PA infection rates and curve height can be reduced. Probably a bit excessive, but a lot of younger people have been totally stupid during this thing, looking at it as an 'olds' problem.

I had a 40 y.o. friend who wore a mask to a Flagstaff, AZ grocery store yesterday. A bunch of college age kids were laughing about that and coughing around her.

In Utah, the largest infection rates so far are occurring in the 20-45 age bracket.
I also know two New Zealand based guides - both alpine climbing athletes - who went on ventilators for more than a week. They've 'recovered,' meaning they were released from ICU and hospitalization, but they're far from actually recovered. Their lungs and aerobic capacity may never be the same.


The response to those kids are to say that you have the disease and start chasing them.
 
Momzilla59 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

nekom: This is why you always keep fishing gear in your car.  Where am I going?  What do you figure I have those poles and tackle for, officer?

/actually going fishing though later


You don't live in Washington, do you?

https://wdfw.wa.gov/news/wdfw-closes-​r​ecreational-fishing-statewide-wake-gov​ernors-order-stay-home-stay-healthy
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

skippypetey83: Gordon Bennett: Nocrash: 19 years old and not smart enough to make up a reason for being on the road.  "My dildo is out of batteries" would have worked fine.

Why should she? She was outdoors and not within 2m of other people.

Exactly. If she is in a car by herself and just driving around what is the big deal? I do it every day during this time. There isn't a single day where I've sat home the entire day. I go to a store just about every other day and I go to a different park and walk around everyday.  There are so many cars on the road it is hard to tell anything out of the ordinary is going on where I am at.

Sounds to me the cop is the one who is putting himself at risk. Why pull someone over unless it is something super serious?  Maybe they are infected and now he is putting himself in danger.  Seems like he could spend his time doing something more important.


So as part of distancing and staying at home you're making it a point to go to a store every other day just to be around other people who may or may not be sick?
 
JerryHeisenberg
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gar1013: GoodHomer: Sounds like white people finally get to experience what driving while black is like.

Of course, maybe she's black and that's why she was pulled over.

Sit on the side of the road, and watch cars go by.

I bet you can't guess race, or even gender, by looking at the person if they are driving at speed while you are stopped.

I know you're going to claim something about you can tell by the vehicle, but making your car look like shiat isn't a racial thing - people of diverse backgrounds, a local Pep Boys, and $100 left on their credit line can do some serious damage to the aesthetics of their vehicle.


What are intersections?
 
Boondock3806 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mugato: bearded clamorer: Although a vibrator without batteries would be a dildo, I guess.

Like an escalator that shuts down are stairs.

/RIP Mitch Hedberg


Sorry for the convenience.
 
gar1013
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: gar1013: Gubbo: Nobody is just "going for a drive"

They are going somewhere. Presumably in violation of lock down orders

I know, I know. Mah freedoms. But you're just gonna have to deal with this for a little while

Really?

That's funny, because I often just go for a drive.

Sorry we don't all drive Camrys, but there are people out there who enjoy driving, and have vehicles that are actually enjoyable.

I've figured out a great 20 mile loop that is very scenic. It takes me past a number of essential businesses I could be stopping at.

And you can go back to doing them shortly.

For now, stay the fark at home


Nope.

Sorry, but you can fark right off with that idea.

Let the people walking their dogs stay home. The dogs could attack someone.

Let the people go to the supermarket stay home. They're probably just going to give themselves diabetes based upon what stores are actually out of.

Let the cops stop having speed traps - seriously, they've doubled the number.

Unless you are literally staying at home, never venturing out, you're just being a hypocrite.
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
York, PA?

Driving away would be a perfectly reasonable excuse.

/likewise blue ball and intercourse
 
gar1013
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JerryHeisenberg: gar1013: GoodHomer: Sounds like white people finally get to experience what driving while black is like.

Of course, maybe she's black and that's why she was pulled over.

Sit on the side of the road, and watch cars go by.

I bet you can't guess race, or even gender, by looking at the person if they are driving at speed while you are stopped.

I know you're going to claim something about you can tell by the vehicle, but making your car look like shiat isn't a racial thing - people of diverse backgrounds, a local Pep Boys, and $100 left on their credit line can do some serious damage to the aesthetics of their vehicle.

What are intersections?


Places where you won't find cops hiding.
 
Displayed 50 of 197 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.