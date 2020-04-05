 Skip to content
(AP News)   Most obvious of obvious headlines obviously makes it obvious what we have all known all along, obviously   (apnews.com) divider line
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Come on, you guys nobody saw this thing coming. It came totally out of the blue while those Dummycrats were trying to hoax their way into repeating impeachment with the fake Chinese virus.

Besides, Trump's daily pressers have the best ratings ever. It's like a The Bachelor final every day. He's the number 1 on Facebook. Let's pay attention to the positive things here. Your grandma would happily die to make Trump number 1 on Facebook, right?
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
To be fair, he was holding a rally a week, and also had to fit in some golf.  That Presidential schedule is busy, busy, busy.
 
OooShiny [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"...on March 13, Trump declared the outbreak a national emergency."

The Troller-in-Chief and luckiest man alive declared said national emergency on Friday the 13th.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
centrifugal bumblepuppy [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
PunGent
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Trumpers who don't understand the word "hoax" in 3, 2...
 
zappadog
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
All my conservative friends on Facebook are carrying water for the president. No criticism of him at all, only spirited defense. Obama got lost if praise over his presidency, but never 100% loyalty from liberals or conservatives. This thinking is what got us into this place and it is getting a lot of us killed.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Trump didn't give a shiat until 100 people had died in March, and by then it was too late.

The end.
 
mathamagical
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

PunGent: Trumpers who don't understand the word "hoax" in 3, 2...


Dont you understand? It's like committing quid pro quo, it doesn't count unless you hereby declare that you are commiting "quid pro quo" or say "I am colluding with Russia to interfere in elections" trump never hereby declared the virus to be a hoax so therefore he is president for 4 more years because he merely implied that the liberals media suggesting that the president should take warnings of a virus seriously and start preparing was a hoax and attempt to distract from what an incredible tremendous president he is.

God owning you libs is almost too easy, get a brian morans!
 
red230
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
media.makeameme.orgView Full Size
 
skyotter
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Who could have predicted?
Event 201 Pandemic Exercise: Highlights Reel
Youtube AoLw-Q8X174
 
kbronsito [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Nobody could have foreseen this all the way back in December. But if it's anyone's fault, it's Obama's for not preventing it four years ago.
 
Chevello [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Why weren't companies already ramping up production on their own? Why does the president have to make them?
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Chevello: Why weren't companies already ramping up production on their own? Why does the president have to make them?


Yeah, it's unfair to expect a president to show leadership. Shiatposting on Twitter however, is OK.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Trump wasted months. Other countries, such as Canada, Mexico, Italy, the UK, Russia, China, and South Korea still have working governments and working leaders. Trump is a Roi Faisnéant, a Sultan of Sloth, a King that thinks he is a King.

When you talk about what the world is doing, you can use the names of countries as metonymy for the whole of nations, but the USA is now Trump and only Trump, 24-hour Trumpery. He has turned the White House and now the United States into a farking dumbass reality show. What will he Tweet next? Stay tuned for the eggregious bullshiat that passes for leadership where there is a vacuum of leadership at the very top of the State, Media, Church, and the Upper Class Twits.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: [Fark user image image 425x668]


Thanks everyone, on the electorate that place this POS in office.
Enjoy dying or watching us dying.
May the odds not be with you
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
And you people called me a fool for hording lots of guns and ammo.  Just want to point that out.

Also, all of my prepper, end of the world friends are so moist right now.
 
lookheremyman
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
So, did he golf today?
 
swahnhennessy
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
"The notion of the federal stockpile was it's supposed to be our stockpile," Jared Kushner, the president's son-in-law and adviser, said at a White House briefing Thursday. "It's not supposed to be state stockpiles that they then use."

i3.photobucket.comView Full Size
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
The Donald sings:  "I am the World. I am the People. I am the King. I am above the law. My second by second whim is your command."
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Top conservatives on Fark have assured us that nothing different could have been done.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
erik-k
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Chevello: Why weren't companies already ramping up production on their own? Why does the president have to make them?


Today in shocking news: companies don't wager lots of money on what might happen. Especially when what might happen is likely not even on their radar yet.

Or in terms of economic theory: short term local optimizers are not globally optimal
 
swahnhennessy
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

cowgirl toffee: And you people called me a fool for hording lots of guns and ammo.  Just want to point that out.

Also, all of my prepper, end of the world friends are so moist right now.


Hoard dictionaries next time.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Chevello: Why weren't companies already ramping up production on their own? Why does the president have to make them?


🧐🤯😂😡🙄
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Trump to Governors:  "Shelter in place. LOL. SAUVE QUI PEUT! I don't care. It's not my responsability."

Trump to the world: Every man for himslef, and my Father take the hindmost. RAOTFLMAO. I've got mine, Jack. Go get your own Putin, Jack.
 
Isitoveryet
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Black mistrust of medicine?

What is this, Africa!?
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Chevello: Why weren't companies already ramping up production on their own? Why does the president have to make them?


Well, it says why right in the article, you could try reading that.
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

swahnhennessy: cowgirl toffee: And you people called me a fool for hording lots of guns and ammo.  Just want to point that out.

Also, all of my prepper, end of the world friends are so moist right now.

Hoard dictionaries next time.


You and your fancy learnins will be begging me for toilet paper before long.  :P
 
waxbeans
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

cowgirl toffee: And you people called me a fool for hording lots of guns and ammo.  Just want to point that out.

Also, all of my prepper, end of the world friends are so moist right now.


Still think you'll are stupid.
Enjoy fighting off everyyyyyyone else.
You about to be in an actual zombie movie with no Zombies but Hords of ppl that are dumb but smarter than a Zombie and with nothing to lose
Enjoy your Alamo
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

lookheremyman: So, did he golf today?


His Majesty got his 19 holes in today. God is in his Heavan and all is right with the world. God save the King!
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Isitoveryet: Black mistrust of medicine?

What is this, Africa!?


Scientific medicine is despised by the peasants. Their trust is in Snake Oil, which oddly enough, is the only medicine most of them can afford or understand.
 
AngryDragon
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: Trump didn't give a shiat until 100 people had died in March, and by then it was too late.

The end.


Giving a shiat earlier was racist and xenophobic.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

cowgirl toffee: swahnhennessy: cowgirl toffee: And you people called me a fool for hording lots of guns and ammo.  Just want to point that out.

Also, all of my prepper, end of the world friends are so moist right now.

Hoard dictionaries next time.

You and your fancy learnins will be begging me for toilet paper before long.  :P


You said you had guns and ammo, not tp, ha! I'm on to you, just wipe your butt with an old cartridge!
 
Nuc_E
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

red230: [Fark user image 444x960]


Except Ohio didn't say that, thankfully.  Dewine and other republicans in the state are still gonna republican, but he's been on top of things here.  Cleveland very possibly could have been in as bad of shape as Detroit.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

kbronsito: Nobody could have foreseen this all the way back in December. But if it's anyone's fault, it's Obama's for not preventing it four years ago.


I blame Nixon and Reagan. They were incapable of foreseeing this sort of thing in the Good Old Days of the Evil Empire.
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: cowgirl toffee: swahnhennessy: cowgirl toffee: And you people called me a fool for hording lots of guns and ammo.  Just want to point that out.

Also, all of my prepper, end of the world friends are so moist right now.

Hoard dictionaries next time.

You and your fancy learnins will be begging me for toilet paper before long.  :P

You said you had guns and ammo, not tp, ha! I'm on to you, just wipe your butt with an old cartridge!


Live rounds will scare the sh*t off you fast!
 
Sin'sHero
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: cowgirl toffee: swahnhennessy: cowgirl toffee: And you people called me a fool for hording lots of guns and ammo.  Just want to point that out.

Also, all of my prepper, end of the world friends are so moist right now.

Hoard dictionaries next time.

You and your fancy learnins will be begging me for toilet paper before long.  :P

You said you had guns and ammo, not tp, ha! I'm on to you, just wipe your butt with an old cartridge!


Not a hedgehog?
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

waxbeans: cowgirl toffee: And you people called me a fool for hording lots of guns and ammo.  Just want to point that out.

Also, all of my prepper, end of the world friends are so moist right now.

Still think you'll are stupid.
Enjoy fighting off everyyyyyyone else.
You about to be in an actual zombie movie with no Zombies but Hords of ppl that are dumb but smarter than a Zombie and with nothing to lose
Enjoy your Alamo


media2.giphy.comView Full Size


:P
 
oa330_man [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

cowgirl toffee: swahnhennessy: cowgirl toffee: And you people called me a fool for hording lots of guns and ammo.  Just want to point that out.

Also, all of my prepper, end of the world friends are so moist right now.

Hoard dictionaries next time.

You and your fancy learnins will be begging me for toilet paper before long.  :P


Doubtful. I started hoarding bibles way back in December. I always start wiping with Revelations.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
i think the fed'a and state people give me my life sustaining mallomars.!
encrypted-tbn3.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
WTP 2
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
fed's
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Hurricanes prepared Puerto Rico for Trumpengoobermint a couple of years ago apparently.

Not only are Canada and Mexico doing better at bending like Beckham, but so are Costa Rica, Cuba and Costa Rica, which still eagerly awaits the arrival of the Wise One, Rush Limbaugh, fleeing the horrors of the ACA (Obamacare for short) and Socialized Medicine. Although even Red States are desperate enough to turn to the ACA in a time of universal crisis.
 
1funguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

jaytkay: Top conservatives on Fark have assured us that nothing different could have been done.

[Fark user image image 800x479]


Maybe he wants that big front end spike so he can restart the economy early? Get back to stealing from taxpayers for his family?

/ all the susceptibles are out of the way
// younger, non union, more gullible workforce
/// most welfare/ social security recipients gone.
 
Just Bob
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
We should blame every leader of every country in the world. Except of course, north korea, which did everything exactly right.
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

oa330_man: cowgirl toffee: swahnhennessy: cowgirl toffee: And you people called me a fool for hording lots of guns and ammo.  Just want to point that out.

Also, all of my prepper, end of the world friends are so moist right now.

Hoard dictionaries next time.

You and your fancy learnins will be begging me for toilet paper before long.  :P

Doubtful. I started hoarding bibles way back in December. I always start wiping with Revelations.


:D
 
imauniter [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

cowgirl toffee: And you people called me a fool for hording lots of guns and ammo.  Just want to point that out.

Also, all of my prepper, end of the world friends are so moist right now.


I've already set trip wires.
I'll be in the saw palmetto with a clear line of sight.
 
Eightballjacket
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Nuc_E: red230: [Fark user image 444x960]

Except Ohio didn't say that, thankfully.  Dewine and other republicans in the state are still gonna republican, but he's been on top of things here.  Cleveland very possibly could have been in as bad of shape as Detroit.


I tried pointing this out a few weeks ago after Michigan moved  more slowly on this than Ohio. I was assured by the smarted Farkers in the know that Ohio was going to get ravaged as bad or worse than Michigan.  They told me Ohio only tested medical workers (which was a lie),   and that they hardly tested anyone, which kept their numbers low.

Deaths in Michigan  540, in Ohio  102.  And Ohio and Michigan have run nearly the same amount of tests per capita.
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Sin'sHero: Gyrfalcon: cowgirl toffee: swahnhennessy: cowgirl toffee: And you people called me a fool for hording lots of guns and ammo.  Just want to point that out.

Also, all of my prepper, end of the world friends are so moist right now.

Hoard dictionaries next time.

You and your fancy learnins will be begging me for toilet paper before long.  :P

You said you had guns and ammo, not tp, ha! I'm on to you, just wipe your butt with an old cartridge!

Not a hedgehog?


That's kinda like cleaning your plastic containers with steal wool...  O_O
 
