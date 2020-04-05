 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(AP News)   Won't someone think of those poor hikers on the Appalachian Trail during these terrible times?   (apnews.com) divider line
48
    More: Strange, Hiking, Appalachian Trail, entire Appalachian Trail, Alexandra Eagle, social distancing, hiker Kimberly Selvage, Jonathan Hall, Appalachian Trail Conservancy  
•       •       •

1242 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 Apr 2020 at 11:30 AM (43 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



48 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Close2TheEdge [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Why such a dick comment, subby?  It's just a story of regular people whose lives are being disrupted by Covid-19.  There's no self-pitying tone in the article.
 
Man On A Mission [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Close2TheEdge: Why such a dick comment, subby?  It's just a story of regular people whose lives are being disrupted by Covid-19.  There's no self-pitying tone in the article.


This is a first... never seen someone white knight trail hikers on Fark before.

I guess since they're "regular people" they're exempt for shelter-in-place orders? Is that what you're saying? People are sick and dying and these two are whining that their first-world privileged hiking trip is being inconvenienced. Go cry me a river.
 
JerseyTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's ok to have empathy for people and their losses, great and small, significant or trivial. We've all lost something in some way. It's ok to acknowledge that.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have a buddy who's hiked it solo several times. He's a teacher so he's got summers off. It's actually quite the contrast from the buddy I knew in the military, not to mention the teacher part.

He got broadsided by a red light runner last Fall and it's been a long recovery since. Survival was questionable for a while. Hope to see him do it again, if just for the beard pictures.
 
TwoHead [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Man On A Mission: Close2TheEdge: Why such a dick comment, subby?  It's just a story of regular people whose lives are being disrupted by Covid-19.  There's no self-pitying tone in the article.

This is a first... never seen someone white knight trail hikers on Fark before.

I guess since they're "regular people" they're exempt for shelter-in-place orders? Is that what you're saying? People are sick and dying and these two are whining that their first-world privileged hiking trip is being inconvenienced. Go cry me a river.


Judge not lest ye be judged. As ye shall hate upon others for their hiking so too shall ye be hated for your crappy headlines. Fark 24:7
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I too miss my South American mistress.
 
kbronsito [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It can get kinda awkward to shelter in place with the missus and your Argentine mistress. Unless they're both into it. In which case... congratulations, you lucky bastards.
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Won't somebody think of the poor closeted Republicans? You can't take a wide stance in a public restroom if nobody's allowed out in public anymore.
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

grokca: I too miss my South American mistress.


That's literally the first thing that came to mind.

I'd get 20 minutes into the hike and hear a single banjo string get plucked 5 miles away. "Welp, that's the end of this adventure."

And I wouldn't hike anywhere on the left coast, either. I'm convinced there are several prolific serial killers up in the mountains from the Sierra Nevadas all the way up to Canada. That thick forest is a cadaver-hiding nutjob's wet dream.
 
lycanth [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

Close2TheEdge: Why such a dick comment, subby?  It's just a story of regular people whose lives are being disrupted by Covid-19.  There's no self-pitying tone in the article.


Accidents and injuries are commonplace throughout the length of not only the Appalachian Trail, but also many trail systems in the US. Continuing to use them needlessly puts rescuers at risk. To do so is selfish and thoughtless at best.
 
Some Bass Playing Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Man On A Mission:
I guess since they're "regular people" they're exempt for shelter-in-place orders? Is that what you're saying? People are sick and dying and these two are whining that their first-world privileged hiking trip is being inconvenienced. Go cry me a river.

Go be a miserable asshat somewhere else. The fact is that people plan for years to do something like this and
it sucks that they can't do it now.  This is a human interest story.  Shut your pie hole.
 
89 Stick-Up Kid
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Mark Sanford?

DNRTFA or care about dipshiats who can't stay home.
 
jso2897
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Whine people problems.
 
Declassify Issue
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Man On A Mission: Close2TheEdge: Why such a dick comment, subby?  It's just a story of regular people whose lives are being disrupted by Covid-19.  There's no self-pitying tone in the article.

This is a first... never seen someone white knight trail hikers on Fark before.

I guess since they're "regular people" they're exempt for shelter-in-place orders? Is that what you're saying? People are sick and dying and these two are whining that their first-world privileged hiking trip is being inconvenienced. Go cry me a river.


A river across through the trail! Onward!
 
undernova
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Another quality thread for halcyon times. Thanks everybody.
 
litespeed74
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

jso2897: Whine people problems.

Eagle, 33, and Jonathan Hall, 36, had just moved out of their Brooklyn apartment .....


Probably right
 
haywatchthis
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
farking city people that thinks the rules shouldn't apply to them
 
Hugemeister [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

TwoHead: Man On A Mission: Close2TheEdge: Why such a dick comment, subby?  It's just a story of regular people whose lives are being disrupted by Covid-19.  There's no self-pitying tone in the article.

This is a first... never seen someone white knight trail hikers on Fark before.

I guess since they're "regular people" they're exempt for shelter-in-place orders? Is that what you're saying? People are sick and dying and these two are whining that their first-world privileged hiking trip is being inconvenienced. Go cry me a river.

Judge not lest ye be judged. As ye shall hate upon others for their hiking so too shall ye be hated for your crappy headlines. Fark 24:7


If this comment is the start of a "thing" with you, I say bring it on because it would be very entertaining.
 
TomDooley
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I'm extremely upset the Kesha concert at The Masonic has been postponed.
 
EvilElecBlanket
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I just want to say the ads on Fark have gotten weird AF the last month or so. Seriously, wtf.

/that is all
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

lycanth: Close2TheEdge: Why such a dick comment, subby?  It's just a story of regular people whose lives are being disrupted by Covid-19.  There's no self-pitying tone in the article.

Accidents and injuries are commonplace throughout the length of not only the Appalachian Trail, but also many trail systems in the US. Continuing to use them needlessly puts rescuers at risk. To do so is selfish and thoughtless at best.


There have already been a few stories in the news about people hiking elsewhere, alone, who needed rescued in the last 5 weeks.
 
awruk!
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

TwoHead: Man On A Mission: Close2TheEdge: Why such a dick comment, subby?  It's just a story of regular people whose lives are being disrupted by Covid-19.  There's no self-pitying tone in the article.

This is a first... never seen someone white knight trail hikers on Fark before.

I guess since they're "regular people" they're exempt for shelter-in-place orders? Is that what you're saying? People are sick and dying and these two are whining that their first-world privileged hiking trip is being inconvenienced. Go cry me a river.

Judge not lest ye be judged. As ye shall hate upon others for their hiking so too shall ye be hated for your crappy headlines. Fark 24:7


Also, shelter-in-place is not a goal in itself, but to promote/enforce social distancing. You are pretty far from any people on a trail like that:

"I still think I was safer on the trail," Selvage said.
 
Hachitori
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Farking Clown Shoes: Won't somebody think of the poor closeted Republicans? You can't take a wide stance in a public restroom if nobody's allowed out in public anymore.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

EvilElecBlanket: I just want to say the ads on Fark have gotten weird AF the last month or so. Seriously, wtf.

/that is all


A lot of companies have dropped their advertising altogether in that timeframe, you know why. And not enough people have signed up for TF or Barefark to offset it, if it can even be offset.
 
PunGent
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

EvilElecBlanket: I just want to say the ads on Fark have gotten weird AF the last month or so. Seriously, wtf.

/that is all


Wife's cat jumped on my keyboard a while back, I got wedding dress advertisements for two solid weeks :)

/not really my fetish
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

jso2897: Whine people problems.


Oh yeah, black people don't hike. Funny how the hiking groups I'm in have a little of everyone in them.

Seriously, some people plan this for years and there isn't a second shot at it.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Hachitori: Farking Clown Shoes: Won't somebody think of the poor closeted Republicans? You can't take a wide stance in a public restroom if nobody's allowed out in public anymore.

[Fark user image 850x574]


Conservative humor. Always an unintentional joke.
 
PunGent
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Hachitori: Farking Clown Shoes: Won't somebody think of the poor closeted Republicans? You can't take a wide stance in a public restroom if nobody's allowed out in public anymore.

[Fark user image 850x574]


Yeah, watch Fox, where they'll explain the puppy deserved it, and that the kicking is a hoax.
 
jso2897
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Hachitori: Farking Clown Shoes: Won't somebody think of the poor closeted Republicans? You can't take a wide stance in a public restroom if nobody's allowed out in public anymore.

[Fark user image 850x574]


Trump derangement syndrome! Orange man bad!
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

89 Stick-Up Kid: Mark Sanford?

DNRTFA or care about dipshiats who can't stay home.


Ooooh we shall await with bated breath for you to repeat this in every thread!
 
jso2897
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

TheGreatGazoo: jso2897: Whine people problems.

Oh yeah, black people don't hike. Funny how the hiking groups I'm in have a little of everyone in them.

Seriously, some people plan this for years and there isn't a second shot at it.


Who said anything about race?
 
PunGent
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Man On A Mission: Close2TheEdge: Why such a dick comment, subby?  It's just a story of regular people whose lives are being disrupted by Covid-19.  There's no self-pitying tone in the article.

This is a first... never seen someone white knight trail hikers on Fark before.

I guess since they're "regular people" they're exempt for shelter-in-place orders? Is that what you're saying? People are sick and dying and these two are whining that their first-world privileged hiking trip is being inconvenienced. Go cry me a river.


DNRTFA?

"I'm just trying to focus in on the fact that we are in such a better position than most of the world," she said."

Sounds like the opposite of whining to me.

Ymmv.
 
EvilElecBlanket
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

lindalouwho: EvilElecBlanket: I just want to say the ads on Fark have gotten weird AF the last month or so. Seriously, wtf.

/that is all

A lot of companies have dropped their advertising altogether in that timeframe, you know why. And not enough people have signed up for TF or Barefark to offset it, if it can even be offset.


That makes a lot of sense. Thanks
 
12349876
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

awruk!: Also, shelter-in-place is not a goal in itself, but to promote/enforce social distancing. You are pretty far from any people on a trail like that:

"I still think I was safer on the trail," Selvage said.


Until you have to get food/supplies.  Then you're interacting with people in one town and then spreading it to the next town.

Nobody should be driving to exercise.  Stay in your damn neighborhood.
 
89 Stick-Up Kid
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

lindalouwho: 89 Stick-Up Kid: Mark Sanford?

DNRTFA or care about dipshiats who can't stay home.

Ooooh we shall await with bated breath for you to repeat this in every thread!


Careful what you ask for!
 
haywatchthis
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

TheGreatGazoo: jso2897: Whine people problems.

Oh yeah, black people don't hike. Funny how the hiking groups I'm in have a little of everyone in them.

Seriously, some people plan this for years and there isn't a second shot at it.


well i wanted to see Gravedigger smash some cars this sunday, i bought the whole seat and everything,
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

TheGreatGazoo: jso2897: Whine people problems.

Oh yeah, black people don't hike. Funny how the hiking groups I'm in have a little of everyone in them.

Seriously, some people plan this for years and there isn't a second shot at it.


Grandma Gatewood did it three times. The first time at age 67. Wearing Keds.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

12349876: awruk!: Also, shelter-in-place is not a goal in itself, but to promote/enforce social distancing. You are pretty far from any people on a trail like that:

"I still think I was safer on the trail," Selvage said.

Until you have to get food/supplies.  Then you're interacting with people in one town and then spreading it to the next town.

Nobody should be driving to exercise.  Stay in your damn neighborhood.


The woman said "she couldn't live with" the possibility of spreading the virus.
 
LesserEvil [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Am I missing something? If you are hiking the trail, why would you have a car handy? I mean, you hike 30 miles north, your car is parked 30 miles away. Were they planning on calling for an Uber to get to their car at the end of each day?

Also, no offence, but if I was training to do the trail, I would not have a gut. I lost 60lbs last fall walking daily, and that's with my bad knees (lost weight really helps that out, though). Training for the Trail isn't something you take lightly... you really have to put hundreds of miles into it, spending 10 hours a day on weekends and sometimes putting in a whole week or two straight to make sure you can do it.

Finally, I get why they wanted to shut the trail down. Hikers would still be potentially in contact with COVID-19 contamination through the trail's facilities, and you cannot possibly carry enough wipes to clean up before and after using those facilities, just as the groups maintaining those facilities cannot sanitize them constantly.

Taking walks locally is fine, but even that has been problematic (many people still don't get social distancing). I've seen families sitting out in front of their houses, their kids running all over the place (when they have large backyards), which means I'm detouring into the street to avoid potential contact. We also have idiots who block the sidewalks with their vehicles (in violation of city ordinances) - I'd consider chalking that up to ignorance and the situation, but it's the same houses that did it before COVID-19 came along; they do it to spite the people who walk.
 
jso2897
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

haywatchthis: TheGreatGazoo: jso2897: Whine people problems.

Oh yeah, black people don't hike. Funny how the hiking groups I'm in have a little of everyone in them.

Seriously, some people plan this for years and there isn't a second shot at it.

well i wanted to see Gravedigger smash some cars this sunday, i bought the whole seat and everything,


Glad to see you aren't taking a half-assed approach.
 
Mark Ratner [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

lindalouwho: EvilElecBlanket: I just want to say the ads on Fark have gotten weird AF the last month or so. Seriously, wtf.

/that is all

A lot of companies have dropped their advertising altogether in that timeframe, you know why. And not enough people have signed up for TF or Barefark to offset it, if it can even be offset.


That's why I got myself a year long TF.  It was mentioned in the weekly FARK newsletter, so I figured why not.  I'm rolling in cash, so 50 bucks is like pennies to most of the liberal peasants around here who can't afford it.  Just doing my part to help out.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

89 Stick-Up Kid: lindalouwho: 89 Stick-Up Kid: Mark Sanford?

DNRTFA or care about dipshiats who can't stay home.

Ooooh we shall await with bated breath for you to repeat this in every thread!

Careful what you ask for!


Ha! You. I like you, new(to me) old farker.
 
cryinoutloud
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

awruk!: Also, shelter-in-place is not a goal in itself, but to promote/enforce social distancing. You are pretty far from any people on a trail like that:
"I still think I was safer on the trail," Selvage said.


Until you hit every podunk town along the way to replenish your food, take a shower, stuff like that.    Because I'm pretty sure these guys aren't shooting rabbits and fishing for their sustinence.  Theyre traveling.
We shouldn't traveling for pleasure right now.
 
SBinRR [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I feel bad that they had to quit.  It sucks, but I'm glad they did quit.  The AT runs about 5 miles from my house.  It crosses I-81 at this point.  ALL of the hikers stop here at what is best described as a country truck stop, and some stay at the little very old school motel where you park in front of your room, or eat at the Mexican restaurant attached to the Exxon.

This would be a very easy place to pick up or drop off the virus.  LOTS of North/South traffic rolls through here and quite a few folks stop for gas and goods.  After crossing I-81 it is straight up and then it's a long time before you see civilization again.  Bad place to come down with the Covid19.

Oh, and we had a hiker charged with murder and attempted murder here last year, but that's a different issue.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Mark Ratner: lindalouwho: EvilElecBlanket: I just want to say the ads on Fark have gotten weird AF the last month or so. Seriously, wtf.

/that is all

A lot of companies have dropped their advertising altogether in that timeframe, you know why. And not enough people have signed up for TF or Barefark to offset it, if it can even be offset.

That's why I got myself a year long TF.  It was mentioned in the weekly FARK newsletter, so I figured why not.  I'm rolling in cash, so 50 bucks is like pennies to most of the liberal peasants around here who can't afford it.  Just doing my part to help out.


I bought a year of TF and a year of Barefark before it was cool.

*buffs nails on lapel*
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

EvilElecBlanket: lindalouwho: EvilElecBlanket: I just want to say the ads on Fark have gotten weird AF the last month or so. Seriously, wtf.

/that is all

A lot of companies have dropped their advertising altogether in that timeframe, you know why. And not enough people have signed up for TF or Barefark to offset it, if it can even be offset.

That makes a lot of sense. Thanks


To be fair I should add - a lot of farkers, like the rest of the world, can't afford to do it right now. Losing incomes and uncertainty are a biatch.
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Man On A Mission: Close2TheEdge: Why such a dick comment, subby?  It's just a story of regular people whose lives are being disrupted by Covid-19.  There's no self-pitying tone in the article.

This is a first... never seen someone white knight trail hikers on Fark before.

I guess since they're "regular people" they're exempt for shelter-in-place orders? Is that what you're saying? People are sick and dying and these two are whining that their first-world privileged hiking trip is being inconvenienced. Go cry me a river.


What shelter-in-place orders? The newlywed couple started their hike on March 9.

March 6: "Anybody that wants a test can get a test. ... The tests are all perfect, like the letter was perfect, the transcription was perfect, right?"
March 9: "Nothing is shut down, life & the economy go on."
March 10: "And we're prepared, and we're doing a great job with it. And it will go away. Just stay calm. It will go away"

I'm assuming they got their tests shortly before leaving. Found out they were good to go, and based on the best information that their government gave them, began their trip of a lifetime.
 
Displayed 48 of 48 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.