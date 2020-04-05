 Skip to content
(MSN)   Meanwhile, about 93,000 crew members are still stuck onboard cruise ships ... what could possibly go wrong?   (msn.com) divider line
    More: Followup, Ship, Celebrity Infinity cruise ship Saturday, Coast Guard, cruise ships, high number of sick people, sick crew member, Cruise ships, Cruise ship  
jbc [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
A wave of babies with the misfortune of having two cruise workers as parents?
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The Celebrity Infinity is off Florida's west coast.

That's pretty funny.
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Butt stuff.
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

WTFDYW: Butt stuff.


Oh wait, there's nothing wrong with butt stuff.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
The owners and their accountants could consider them expendible slaves, serfs, pions, and cannon fodder--as they always have.

Company Man to Captain Smith:  "Damn the icebergs! Full speed ahead. My bonus is riding on this.!"
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Somewhere on this planet, a hot, young hostess is hearing from a dishwasher, "remember when you said not if I was the last man alive..?"
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
The Great Conspiracy is

a) Business as Usual
b) Politics and Religion as Usual
c) Stupidity, as Usual
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Somewhere on this planet, a hot, young hostess is hearing from a dishwasher, "remember when you said not if I was the last man alive..?"


See, that's what I call imagination. It tells a little story. I love those little stories, they are so telling.
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
They should go drop anchor off of the countries they're registered under.
 
