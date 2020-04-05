 Skip to content
(News 12 Westchester)   NY village bans leaf blowers to prevent virus, which won't be the dumbest thing you read today because it's still early   (hudsonvalley.news12.com)
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If I approach a grocery store and the heater fan I blowing in the entry I leave
 
Exluddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I support the banning of leaf blowers even if it is on the flimsiest of pretenses. I hate those damn things.
 
NeedlesslyCanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Seconded.
 
OptionC [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Thirded.
 
no_tan_lines [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Thank you for your post. A Canadian who hates leaf blowers? I gotta share that comment at the rum sipping celebration with the locals tonight - from a socially acceptable distance of course.

A standing joke around here with the locals in the RV park is the OCD the Quebecois snowbirds have with leaves on their driveways and lawns. Every morning you can set your watch to the WRRRRRR of the leaf blowers and vacuums they fire off at 7AM in their compulsive desire to remove every farking leaf from their area.

My stand on this bazaar ritual has been; You don't think Canada is sending their brightest here for 180 days a year do ya? They send these folks off with great joy so they can get a frigging break from their insanity.
 
Mollari [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Most Canadians hate Leaf Blowers, as demonstrated by this:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Some Americans like Leaf blowers.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Around here the health board made up a different reason, they're scared of people blowing leaf mold into their lungs by using gas-powered leaf blowers. Asked why electric leaf blowers were still allowed they had no response.
 
lycanth [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

ZAZ: Around here the health board made up a different reason, they're scared of people blowing leaf mold into their lungs by using gas-powered leaf blowers. Asked why electric leaf blowers were still allowed they had no response.


The gas-powered blowers make so much noise that they wake up the mold, thereby make it more dangerous.
 
WordsnCollision
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
"Leaf blowers banned for use in Sleepy Hollow..."

Let's not lose our heads over this!
 
Nimbull
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
"which won't be the dumbest thing you read today because it's still early"

I know, we haven't had our daily virus briefing from goofball in the White House yet.
 
DO NOT WANT Poster Girl [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
This is funny -- our local neighborhood bulletin board website had a similar concern from a not-very-bright neighbor.

Maybe the stupid is contagious.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I worked at Busch Gardens in college and had to use the Mexican bagpipes every morning. It was terrible. Loud, heavy, smelled of gasoline and futile since the leaves were constantly raining all day. This is of course even more futile and stupid.
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
That's what Leaf gets for pissing off the town council.
 
DippityDoo
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

As do I!!
My retro-punk band is named Mexicans With Leaf Blowers by the way.
 
zepillin [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I seen the pictures of people walking around and spraying sidewalks and streets in other countries

don't care one way or the other but it seems logical to me and why not
 
haywatchthis
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
read the LA Times article  about the virus infected the Pacific ocean
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Fourthed
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Wife and I are working from home and the HOA still brought in the garding people to let loose with these things. BAN THE DAMNED THINGS!!!!!

/the leaf blowers, not my HOA
//they've actually been pretty alright so far apart from the leaf blowers
 
Dictatorial_Flair
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Are hair dryers still ok?
 
zepillin [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
depending on the public spaces and the situation of course
 
MBooda
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Stranger things have happened there.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
