Cops break up Pink Floyd cover band lawn party. Suspects to be charged with violating quarantine and being a Pink Floyd cover band
    New Jersey, United States, Police, Saturday night  
Il Douchey [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
We don't need no isolation
We don't need no crowd control
No practice social separation
Fauci leave those kids alone

Hey! Fauci, leave those kids alone!
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
prepping for their upcoming tour

Pink Floyd - The Great Gig in the Sky (HD Live 1988)
Youtube 2-DvI9Ljeg4
 
Exluddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I knew had a guy from Rumson in my dorm during my freshman year of college. He was exactly the kind privileged, self entitled prick you'd expect.
 
Rann Xerox [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Sounds like they were cruisin' for a bruisin'.
 
Tedlick [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's fine to wish you were here, and ask if there's anybody out there- but don't get comfortably numb, it's not time to bring the boys back home yet.
 
Exluddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Tedlick: It's fine to wish you were here, and ask if there's anybody out there- but don't get comfortably numb, it's not time to bring the boys back home yet.


If they keep pulling stunts like this, the next billing will be for the Great Gig in the Sky.
 
Tedlick [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Exluddite: Tedlick: It's fine to wish you were here, and ask if there's anybody out there- but don't get comfortably numb, it's not time to bring the boys back home yet.

If they keep pulling stunts like this, the next billing will be for the Great Gig in the Sky.


One of these days...
 
Exluddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Tedlick: Exluddite: Tedlick: It's fine to wish you were here, and ask if there's anybody out there- but don't get comfortably numb, it's not time to bring the boys back home yet.

If they keep pulling stunts like this, the next billing will be for the Great Gig in the Sky.

One of these days...


Let's all stay calm. And be careful with that axe Eugene. No one needs to be cut into little pieces.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Tedlick: It's fine to wish you were here, and ask if there's anybody out there- but don't get comfortably numb, it's not time to bring the boys back home yet.


they're just waiting for the worms
 
styckx [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As a 43 year old NJ lifer, I am not enjoying New Jerseys current state of trying to compete with Florida on the stupid scale.. Come on  New Jersey, you're better than this right???  Right??
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Ticking away the moments that make up a dull day
Fritter and waste the hours in an off hand way
 
Trayal [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
The lunatics are on the grass
 
Texas Gabe [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
They should pack up and go play over the hills and far away.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Pink Floyd Cover Band is the name of my Led Zepelling cover band featuring members of Pink Floyd
 
GanjSmokr
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Responding officers were met with comments like "F-the police" and "welcome to Nazi Germany" from the crowd when they were told to leave


Yes, this is exactly like Nazi Germany.  This is obviously a guy who has studied quite a bit of world history.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

styckx: As a 43 year old NJ lifer, I am not enjoying New Jerseys current state of trying to compete with Florida on the stupid scale.. Come on  New Jersey, you're better than this right???  Right??


I grew up in NJ and then lived about half of my life in Florida before moving.

The answer to your question is no, absolutely not.

If my company transferred me back to Florida I would do so under great protest.  If they tried to transfer me to New Jersey I would resign.
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

styckx: As a 43 year old NJ lifer, I am not enjoying New Jerseys current state of trying to compete with Florida on the stupid scale.. Come on  New Jersey, you're better than this right???  Right??


Narrator: The state that brought us "Jersey Shore" is not smarter or more polished than Florida, it is merely about 3.4 times as crowded.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
*Led Zeppelin
 
TheCableGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
*quickly queues this thread up with Wizard of Oz*
 
Earl Green
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
How can this not be a part of the thread?
Worst Band Ever Butchers Pink Floyd
Youtube Jj7pDNDuoJ0
 
phrawgh
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
The police were merely practicing their assault tactics for the upcoming War on Easter.TM
 
ivan
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
How I wish, how I wish they were here...

Wait, no I don't.
 
pup.socket [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Il Douchey: We don't need no isolation
We don't need no crowd control
No practice social separation
Fauci leave those kids alone

Hey! Fauci, leave those kids alone!


Come on now, I hear you're feeling down. Well, I can ease your pain and get you on your feet again. Okay, just a little pinprick, there'll be no more, but you may feel a little sick.
And you have become socially marooned.
 
WordsnCollision
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Next on COPS: Several species of small furry animals gathered together in a cave and grooving with a Pict were arrested and charged with violating social distancing bylaws.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Bslim: Pink Floyd Cover Band is the name of my Led Zepelling cover band featuring members of Pink Floyd


Legit lol, nice.

Responding offices were met with comments like "F-the police"

I guess what they had there was a rare crowd of fans of both Pink Floyd and N.W.A.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Set the controls for the heart of the sun....
 
MythDragon
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Il Douchey: We don't need no isolation
We don't need no crowd control
No practice social separation
Fauci leave those kids alone

Hey! Fauci, leave those kids alone!


All in all, it's just another jerk in the morgue.
 
Texas Gabe [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Earl Green: How can this not be a part of the thread?[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/Jj7pDNDu​oJ0?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


Why does it say " MUSIC" behind them?
 
phrawgh
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

ivan: How I wish, how I wish they were here...

Wait, no I don't.


There'll be no more AAAAAAAAAHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHhhh​hhhhhhhh But you may feel a little sick.
 
Earl Green
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Texas Gabe: Earl Green: How can this not be a part of the thread?[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/Jj7pDNDu​oJ0?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]

Why does it say " MUSIC" behind them?


Thank you for watching it, I hope you made it long enough to catch the singer doing his own background vocals.
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Images from the incident:
pics.imcdb.orgView Full Size

imcdb.orgView Full Size

imcdb.orgView Full Size
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Careful with those anti-vaxers, New Jersey.
 
DippityDoo
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Pink isn't well, he's back at the hotel (with Corona virus).
 
Texas Gabe [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Earl Green: Texas Gabe: Earl Green: How can this not be a part of the thread?[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/Jj7pDNDu​oJ0?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]

Why does it say " MUSIC" behind them?

Thank you for watching it, I hope you made it long enough to catch the singer doing his own background vocals.


And his own echo effect!

Relax relax relax...
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Sounds like they were buying a Stairway to Heaven.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
What a bunch of Animals.
 
big pig peaches [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: What a bunch of Animals.


They should contain them with some sort of The Wall.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
We are Red Phlegm!

Rock on New Jersey!

*Hack*
 
fatassbastard
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Rann Xerox: Sounds like they were cruisin' for a bruisin'.


They didn't know, they were really drunk at the time.
 
