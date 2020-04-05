 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The New York Times)   Let's jump into Obama's time machine and take a look back from 2025 at COVID-19. Oh my   (nytimes.com) divider line
94
    More: Interesting, Democracy, Authoritarianism, Government, Civil liberties, Donald Trump, Ivana Trump, Crisis, Fred Trump  
•       •       •

3086 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 Apr 2020 at 10:46 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



94 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
brax33 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Sadly, doesn't even sound remotely unlikely in 2020
 
Lucky LaRue [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"Log in or sign up to view this liberal mastubutory fantasy"

Gross.  No.  I'm out.
 
snocone [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark News: paywalls still a thing in 2025.
 
styckx [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
What the fark did I just read?
 
null [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Lucky LaRue: "Log in or sign up to view this liberal mastubutory fantasy"

Gross.  No.  I'm out.


All that needs to be said about you can be said by noting that the "liberal masturbatory fantasy" you refuse to read was authored by Bret Stephens.

Everyone, please note that our little friend here believes neocon Bret Stephens is liberal.
 
Butterflew [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

styckx: What the fark did I just read?


Literotica for right wingers.
 
Lucky LaRue [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

null: Lucky LaRue: "Log in or sign up to view this liberal mastubutory fantasy"

Gross.  No.  I'm out.

All that needs to be said about you can be said by noting that the "liberal masturbatory fantasy" you refuse to read was authored by Bret Stephens.

Everyone, please note that our little friend here believes neocon Bret Stephens is liberal.


Can someone explain to this guy what a paywall means?
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Lucky LaRue: null: Lucky LaRue: "Log in or sign up to view this liberal mastubutory fantasy"

Gross.  No.  I'm out.

All that needs to be said about you can be said by noting that the "liberal masturbatory fantasy" you refuse to read was authored by Bret Stephens.

Everyone, please note that our little friend here believes neocon Bret Stephens is liberal.

Can someone explain to this guy what a paywall means?


It means Lucky doesn't know how to manage his cookies. Girl Scouts must hate him.
 
Lucky LaRue [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Farking Clown Shoes: Lucky LaRue: null: Lucky LaRue: "Log in or sign up to view this liberal mastubutory fantasy"

Gross.  No.  I'm out.

All that needs to be said about you can be said by noting that the "liberal masturbatory fantasy" you refuse to read was authored by Bret Stephens.

Everyone, please note that our little friend here believes neocon Bret Stephens is liberal.

Can someone explain to this guy what a paywall means?

It means Lucky doesn't know how to manage his cookies. Girl Scouts must hate him.


If you are suggesting I dont know how to steal digital content, you are absolutely right.  I'd rather keep my dignity than steal - even from the NYT.
 
HomoHabilis [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Lucky LaRue: Farking Clown Shoes: Lucky LaRue: null: Lucky LaRue: "Log in or sign up to view this liberal mastubutory fantasy"

Gross.  No.  I'm out.

All that needs to be said about you can be said by noting that the "liberal masturbatory fantasy" you refuse to read was authored by Bret Stephens.

Everyone, please note that our little friend here believes neocon Bret Stephens is liberal.

Can someone explain to this guy what a paywall means?

It means Lucky doesn't know how to manage his cookies. Girl Scouts must hate him.

If you are suggesting I dont know how to steal digital content, you are absolutely right.  I'd rather keep my dignity than steal - even from the NYT.
 
HomoHabilis [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
What? I mean, I didn't... but but... shiat... Here goes...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
null [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Lucky LaRue: null: Lucky LaRue: "Log in or sign up to view this liberal mastubutory fantasy"

Gross.  No.  I'm out.

All that needs to be said about you can be said by noting that the "liberal masturbatory fantasy" you refuse to read was authored by Bret Stephens.

Everyone, please note that our little friend here believes neocon Bret Stephens is liberal.

Can someone explain to this guy what a paywall means?


Yeah, sure.

It is a thing whereby you have to actually pay to read the content.

As opposed to the NYT merely asking you to provide an email address/make an account FOR FREE before they show you this FREE content.

Get it now, Lucky?
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not in the mood for fanfic and political pornography today.  Today is a day to spend outside (while practicing social distancing)
 
GooberMcFly [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Okay he convinced me. Lift all the restrictions. Let's get this thing over with. Enforced hugging should be started. The world will be better off with millions, or even a billion, of the old and weak dead.
 
Hachitori
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Obama's Time Machine never happened because you didn't build that.
 
thepeterd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's Obama and his time machine that got us into this mess.
 
tpmchris
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lucky LaRue: "Log in or sign up to view this liberal mastubutory fantasy"

Gross.  No.  I'm out.


Can I just watch?
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, this thread has been successfully derailed. Do I even bother reading the article now? Hm...
 
tnpir
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Shaggy_C: Well, this thread has been successfully derailed. Do I even bother reading the article now? Hm...


I wouldn't. It's neoconservative erotica and not even good neoconservative erotica (if such a thing exists).

And it was depressing.
 
tpmchris
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpaceMonkey-66: I'm not in the mood for fanfic and political pornography today.  Today is a day to spend outside (while practicing social distancing)


In other words - just like any other day - alone.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In a nutshell...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tpmchris: SpaceMonkey-66: I'm not in the mood for fanfic and political pornography today.  Today is a day to spend outside (while practicing social distancing)

In other words - just like any other day - alone.


Better than filling my head with shiat though...
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tnpir: Shaggy_C: Well, this thread has been successfully derailed. Do I even bother reading the article now? Hm...

I wouldn't. It's neoconservative erotica and not even good neoconservative erotica (if such a thing exists).

And it was depressing.


I didn't listen :(

For now, however, America awaits the inauguration of its 46th president, Michael Richard Pence.

Would have been more realistically dystopian with Trump amending the constitution to hold elections after the state of emergency was lifted and then the state of emergency still going until 2025 as Trump prepared to celebrate the 10th year of his first term.
 
big pig peaches [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Farking Clown Shoes: Lucky LaRue: null: Lucky LaRue: "Log in or sign up to view this liberal mastubutory fantasy"

Gross.  No.  I'm out.

All that needs to be said about you can be said by noting that the "liberal masturbatory fantasy" you refuse to read was authored by Bret Stephens.

Everyone, please note that our little friend here believes neocon Bret Stephens is liberal.

Can someone explain to this guy what a paywall means?

It means Lucky doesn't know how to manage his cookies. Girl Scouts must hate him.


Or it means he doesn't want to disable ad blockers to use  incognito mode.
 
Jimmysolson
‘’ 1 hour ago  
WTF did I not just read.
I don't understand why Fark even links to articles that can't be read without jumping through hoops.
Fark that shiat!
 
tnpir
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Shaggy_C: tnpir: Shaggy_C: Well, this thread has been successfully derailed. Do I even bother reading the article now? Hm...

I wouldn't. It's neoconservative erotica and not even good neoconservative erotica (if such a thing exists).

And it was depressing.

I didn't listen :(

For now, however, America awaits the inauguration of its 46th president, Michael Richard Pence.

Would have been more realistically dystopian with Trump amending the constitution to hold elections after the state of emergency was lifted and then the state of emergency still going until 2025 as Trump prepared to celebrate the 10th year of his first term.


You FOOL, you.

And you're right about the 10th year if the first term thing, which is even MORE depressing.
 
UNC_Samurai [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There Are No Trolls On Fark.
 
jbc [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

null: Lucky LaRue: "Log in or sign up to view this liberal mastubutory fantasy"

Gross.  No.  I'm out.

All that needs to be said about you can be said by noting that the "liberal masturbatory fantasy" you refuse to read was authored by Bret Stephens.

Everyone, please note that our little friend here believes neocon Bret Stephens is liberal.


Everyone, please note that null thinks Lucky has friends.

In the words of some imbecile once, possibly Dubya, but since lost to the passage of time: Gross. No. I'm out.
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Plausible worst case scenario.
Not what is actually going to happen.
Nobody knows what that is.
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UNC_Samurai: There Are No Trolls On Fark.


Yes there are.
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't ask me how I know.
 
synithium
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As long as we have a second amendment, these fear pieces are hogwash right?  Right?


Unfortunately I see the end of civil liberties through the cuts of a thousand swords.  Governments collapse under the undue weight of "paying" for endless calamity and escalating burden to point when one day...the entire apparatus of fiat money collapses overnight.

At which point we are back to feudalism, but in this case it will be corporatacracy as  the only people left with sway are the ultra entrenched owner class rich like Bezos who already owned all things in massive warehouses and can bend the remainder d a suffering populace  to their will.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jimmysolson: WTF did I not just read.
I don't understand why Fark even links to articles that can't be read without jumping through hoops.
Fark that shiat!


I suspect it's because "money talks" or some such
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn now I gotta get that hook out of my mouth.....
 
KungFuJunkie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let me guess. "It's the economy, stupid!"
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  

KungFuJunkie: Let me guess. "It's the economy, stupid!"


We need to act like the wise folks in Jakarta and Mumbai. Go out and die in droves for the mighty dollar, while guys who write for the NYT sit in their condos and wait for it to burn out.
It's hard to relax and watch the peasants die when your portfolio is losing value.
 
Corn_Fed [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ignoring the thread derailment, the article is right about one thing: COVID spells the end for Biden (or any effective political campaigning, regardless of candidate).

How can there be any effective campaigning, or convention, or even mass voting, under these conditions? Everything now favors Trump and incumbents.

And that's before Trump starts invoking emergency powers to further hamstring Democrats and the election process. We're farked beyond all measure.
 
TACothursday
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
it's been five years already! if the spiritual growth bologna hasn't produced any dividends then it's highly unlikely it ever will.
/sarcasm
Author too lazy to even show what these dividends might be with even a single example is just bad writing.
 
Roshamon
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

Lucky LaRue: Farking Clown Shoes: Lucky LaRue: null: Lucky LaRue: "Log in or sign up to view this liberal mastubutory fantasy"

Gross.  No.  I'm out.

All that needs to be said about you can be said by noting that the "liberal masturbatory fantasy" you refuse to read was authored by Bret Stephens.

Everyone, please note that our little friend here believes neocon Bret Stephens is liberal.

Can someone explain to this guy what a paywall means?

It means Lucky doesn't know how to manage his cookies. Girl Scouts must hate him.

If you are suggesting I dont know how to steal digital content, you are absolutely right.  I'd rather keep my dignity than steal - even from the NYT.



Okay, you had me going there for a moment, right up until the moment you implied that you have dignity.
 
alitaki
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Did a Libertarian write that? The only force more power than gravity on the Earth is the Libertarians desire to scream "I TOLD YOU SO". That's how that read.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Lucky LaRue: null: Lucky LaRue: "Log in or sign up to view this liberal mastubutory fantasy"

Gross.  No.  I'm out.

All that needs to be said about you can be said by noting that the "liberal masturbatory fantasy" you refuse to read was authored by Bret Stephens.

Everyone, please note that our little friend here believes neocon Bret Stephens is liberal.

Can someone explain to this guy what a paywall means?


Do you imagine bragging you're unable to get around a paywall makes you appear smarter?
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Hachitori: Obama's Time Machine never happened because you didn't build that.


You gave me a huge, loud, belly laugh that my neighbors may well have heard.
 
bobobolinskii
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
MindStalker
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

GooberMcFly: Okay he convinced me. Lift all the restrictions. Let's get this thing over with. Enforced hugging should be started. The world will be better off with millions, or even a billion, of the old and weak dead.


But what do you do with all the bodies?
 
thepeterd
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

KungFuJunkie: Let me guess. "It's the economy, stupid!"


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Joe USer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
More realistic, guy gets sick and dies after demanding to be given unproven drugs.
 
H31N0US
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Lucky LaRue: "Log in or sign up to view this liberal mastubutory fantasy"

Gross.  No.  I'm out.


Back to Fox for you!

Does your neck hurt yet from watching them whipshaw on Covid so fast last month?

What a joke your ideology is. Born of sheer insecurity and malice. Small thoughts for small minds.
 
synithium
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Corn_Fed: Ignoring the thread derailment, the article is right about one thing: COVID spells the end for Biden (or any effective political campaigning, regardless of candidate).

How can there be any effective campaigning, or convention, or even mass voting, under these conditions? Everything now favors Trump and incumbents.

And that's before Trump starts invoking emergency powers to further hamstring Democrats and the election process. We're farked beyond all measure.


Prior to having an internet....which is pretty much autonomous so long as the wires stay wired....the only way people heard about anything was TV or newspapers.

Let me tell you.....TV is online and newspapers...also online.

So as long as the wires stay up.....campaigning isn't going to be thwarted because of the inability to hold in-person rallies.


Most people don't go to rallies.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Bret "The Bedbug" is an establishment hack and an asshole. But my real issue with this piece is it's uninteresting and unoriginal. Not one new idea. 

Waste of 3 minutes.
 
centrifugal bumblepuppy [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 50 of 94 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.