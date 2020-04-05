 Skip to content
CSB Sunday Morning: Unexpectedly running into someone you know
25
25 Comments
 
DisseminationMonkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
This is probably something that hasn't happened to you recently since most of us are sheltering in place at the moment, but this week, we're sharing stories about times we've unexpectedly run into people we know. Please make sure you share a story, not just something like, "I once ran into my boss at the grocery store." You don't have to drag it out (ain't nobody got time for that), but pick a time when someone interesting happened, and tell us about it. Then wash your hands, they probably need it.
 
MikeyFuccon [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I ran into my former supervisor (who happens to live a few doors down from me) at the grocery store.

It was my first trip to the grocery since Ontario had begun to lock down, and I was visibly freaking out at the prospect of going near another human being. Her saying hello to me snapped me out of it---mostly, I confess, by making me realize I was making a public spectacle of myself.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I ran into my (separated) wife at the grocery story yesterday.  I snuck up behind her and said, "I hear the produce aisle is the best place to meet women these days."

We're still separated.
 
rosekolodny [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I have an awful hard time parsing people out of context.  Suffice it to say that banker at the grocery store is just as difficult for me as stripper at the grocery store.
 
SuperTramp [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
 I'm the one who spilled her purse

Same Old Lang Syne
Youtube 27INql8fvt0
 
SuperTramp [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
/ not really
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
My wife and I went on a trip to Hawaii many years ago. We go to the Arizona Memorial. We are walking out to the boats that shuttle people out there, when walking the other way coming back from her visit is a Federal employee I knew from various meetings and conferences. I live in Georgia. She worked in D C.
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I suppose the weirdest was seeing my high school Spanish teacher leaving the Glory Hole bar - as I was headed to work at another gay bar down the street.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Taxi Driver 1976 End Scene + Credits
Youtube X4wsSRpKXNU
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess my real story:

I had a classmate in high school, went to different colleges, I went to visit his roommate during our freshman year of college, party ensues.

A year and a half later, I transfer to that school, walking to our 2nd class with my roommate (same major), and here's that same guy walking right along side me. We start shooting the shiat, and it turns out we're all going to the same class. Spent two years hanging out, finishing out our degrees. My roommate became better friends with the guy, but that's because I'm an insufferable bastard.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It mattered more because it let me spend time around a cool person, and let friends of mine meet a cool person, before she died way, way too damned young.
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Back in the pre becoming MrsRT days, she went to Europe to visit her BFF who was spending a year studying in Germany (mid 80s time frame for those that care).  One gloomy day they decided that the atmosphere was correct to go do the thing that they had been putting off as the weather was just too nice... visit Dachau.  So they went and the future MrsRT promptly ran into one of her sorority sisters (ex? Not sure what the nomenclature is as she had transferred schools a couple of years prior) that she hadn't seen for at least a year+.  Lots of "OMG", "I can't believe this", "Hey, have you heard what 'X' is up to?" , and assorted gossip later they parted with vague promises to keep in touch (35 years ago, so no easy social media way to do so).

Three weeks later they ran into each other in Nice ('not' having discussed Tavel plans in Germany).

35 years later... they haven't talked since that time in France...
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe it's a family thing because I just remembered one my BiL had.  We all grew up in the SF Bay Area.  He moved up to the Seattle area 20+ years ago.  A few months ago, while working his side gig, a friend from high school walked into his store (specialty retail, not a lot of traffic, you generally want to go there rather than just casually stopping in).  "Jim?" "Bill?" (jointly) "Holy shiat...".

It turns out that he had been living less than two miles from my BiL for at least ten years.

/Me? My life is so odd to begin with that I don't even notice those "Man it's weird seeing you here..." moments... alas
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn fone, two up, 'travel plans' ...sigh
 
kkinnison [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My high school graduating class was 100 people. They ostracized me and i was target of bullying by some of them. Even the friends i had for years told me to stop spending time with them.

When i graduated i felt the loneliest i have ever felt in my life because people i knew for years and was essentially forced to spend time with were gone.

Over the next 7 years i Accidently met about 6 of my high school class mates, and they seem to think we were best friends in high school and it was so great to see me.

I know it is a lie. And i just wish they realised how much pain they put me through and apologised.

Fark them all
 
Unikitty [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
I was partying at a bar for St. Patrick's Day when I ran into three people from high school about six years after we'd graduated. We went from "holy shiat how have you been?!" to dropping hits of ecstasy and partying for four days straight with one of those nights ending in my downstairs neighbor's apartment being broken into because we thought it was mine and I had locked my keys in the car at a bar 30 minutes from said apartment. It wasn't my apartment, but thankfully the neighbor was at the hospital delivering her baby.

Much hilarity ensued, we parted ways, never to speak to or see each other again. Fun times.
 
Hack Patooey [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Back before my dad died, my folks used to go to the British Virgin Islands for a month over the winter.  They'd been dong this since I was a teenager.  They had found an inexpensive place they liked on Virgin Gorda.  Virgin Gorda is an out of the way island, only accessible by ferry or small plane to the gravel-and-crushed-coral airport.  About 15 years ago, my wife and I went to St Croix for a week a few times during the winter.  One year, our vacations overlapped with my folks, and we decided to spend an extra few days with them, so we flew over in this tiny 6 passenger plane.  A couple days later, we were getting ready for an early dinner and the rain that often comes (and quickly goes) in the afternoon started, so we ran out onto the balcony to grab the towels and bathing suits hanging on the railing, just as the couple in the next room were doing the same.  They were a couple we knew from back home, they had decided to find an out of the way place to spend a couple days in the winter...
 
Exluddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

jasonvatch: I suppose the weirdest was seeing my high school Spanish teacher leaving the Glory Hole bar - as I was headed to work at another gay bar down the street.


external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Hack Patooey: Back before my dad died, my folks used to go to the British Virgin Islands for a month over the winter.  They'd been dong this since I was a teenager.  They had found an inexpensive place they liked on Virgin Gorda.  Virgin Gorda is an out of the way island, only accessible by ferry or small plane to the gravel-and-crushed-coral airport.  About 15 years ago, my wife and I went to St Croix for a week a few times during the winter.  One year, our vacations overlapped with my folks, and we decided to spend an extra few days with them, so we flew over in this tiny 6 passenger plane.  A couple days later, we were getting ready for an early dinner and the rain that often comes (and quickly goes) in the afternoon started, so we ran out onto the balcony to grab the towels and bathing suits hanging on the railing, just as the couple in the next room were doing the same.  They were a couple we knew from back home, they had decided to find an out of the way place to spend a couple days in the winter...


"Frasier?"

frasierdenied.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I grew up and went to school in Southern California. The summer between my Junior and Senior year I went to Orlando to stay with some friends of the family. I was 16 so I got a job at Walt Disney World for the summer.
One day, I'm in the park (MGM Studios) selling ice cream. I have a small line and as I look up to the next guest, it's a guy who sat next to me in a science class that past year. I said, "Dude, Chris! What's up?" Of all the days, and of all the ice cream stands in the park and at that time. To run into a classmate at Disney 3,000 miles from home was unexpected.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
This has happened to me many times over my life, but since I have very poor facial recognition, most of the time I have no idea who it is, but am too shy or embarrassed to admit it, so I just go along with it.

My theory is that *I'm* the one seen in unexpected places. Because people seem startled - albeit happily surprised - to see me.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I miss hating people.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I can't resist

duffzone.orgView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
After starting a business with my family we landed our first big contract with a guy who owned like 20 McDonald's.  Brother and I celebrated by going out to Ruth's Chris steakhouse (stupidly expensive).
Who shows up there to eat? The McDonald's guy. He looks at us and says "so this is how you spend my money."
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

MythDragon: After starting a business with my family we landed our first big contract with a guy who owned like 20 McDonald's.  Brother and I celebrated by going out to Ruth's Chris steakhouse (stupidly expensive).
Who shows up there to eat? The McDonald's guy. He looks at us and says "so this is how you spend my money."


It's yours now. Did you tell him to eat a dick?
 
Displayed 25 of 25 comments

