"This five-star hotel is worse than jail." Says woman in fluffy white bath robe who wants cheese with her whine
35
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
a lot of these people are the type of people who thought the perfect time for a vacation was during a global pandemic, so don't expect anything from them other than them thinking that going directly home from the airport and resuming their lives is more important than not possibly importing and spreading coronavirus around the country
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Selfish coonts continuing to act like selfish coonts.  If you're under a travel return isolation at this point in time its because you were a selfish coont, doing selfish coont things abroad.  Selfish coont.
 
no_tan_lines [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They should have stayed at a Holiday Inn Express
 
sleze [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
A simple solution to her dilemma would be to relocate her to an actual jail so she would have nothing to complain about.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: a lot of these people are the type of people who thought the perfect time for a vacation was during a global pandemic, so don't expect anything from them other than them thinking that going directly home from the airport and resuming their lives is more important than not possibly importing and spreading coronavirus around the country


It's the perfect time for an A-list vacation.  Everyone else is at home and so you don't have to share the beach, pool, spa, with the little people.
 
phenn
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I'd probably be a bit uncomfortable being stuck in an unfamiliar place. But, complaining about the food or accommodations is top-level binch. Be glad you have anything at all.
 
freakdiablo
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Oh no.  OH NO.  Poor vegans are starving, STARVING, being served fish.  Won't someone please think of the vegans!
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I feel bad for the people that got your vegan meal.
 
UNC_Samurai [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Yeah, I'll agree the diabetics have some legit concerns.  The vegans should probably look at this as the universe trying to tell them something.
 
EL EM
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, a Detroit bus driver is dead beachside passengers coughed in his face.
 
Glorious Golden Ass [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Meh, she's exaggerating, but the real problem were companies not allowing refunds for travelers.  My rental house gave us a full refund and hopes to see us soon.  But United breaks guitars and sucks.

We're not even allowed to get to my destination, but we got a $2,500 United voucher we can't eat.
 
skozlaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Glorious Golden Ass: Meh, she's exaggerating, but the real problem were companies not allowing refunds for travelers.  My rental house gave us a full refund and hopes to see us soon.  But United breaks guitars and sucks.

We're not even allowed to get to my destination, but we got a $2,500 United voucher we can't eat.


So buy travel insurance. I don't think I've ever gone on a vacation where most, if not all, of the various trip charges didn't have the option of being covered by travel insurance.

Failing that, it's also available from my credit card company if it's not available elsewhere.
 
LarryDan43 [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I wish that was true
 
holdmybones [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Glorious Golden Ass: Meh, she's exaggerating, but the real problem were companies not allowing refunds for travelers.  My rental house gave us a full refund and hopes to see us soon.  But United breaks guitars and sucks.

We're not even allowed to get to my destination, but we got a $2,500 United voucher we can't eat.


I'd rather lose money than sit quarantined or get sick. Maybe that's just me.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Glorious Golden Ass: Meh, she's exaggerating, but the real problem were companies not allowing refunds for travelers.  My rental house gave us a full refund and hopes to see us soon.  But United breaks guitars and sucks.

We're not even allowed to get to my destination, but we got a $2,500 United voucher we can't eat.


Don't forget their great policy when overbooking planes:

img.ifunny.coView Full Size
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
One quarantined vegan couple, Sarah and Matt, complained they were "starving", having been served a dinner of fish they couldn't eat.

Ha to the Ha
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: One quarantined vegan couple, Sarah and Matt, complained they were "starving", having been served a dinner of fish they couldn't eat.

Ha to the Ha


Yeah, they could eat it they just chose not to. Get me my tiny violin.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I can imagine that it's maddening, but the food would be the least of my concerns compared to the confinement.

I've got nothing to do (restaurant and retail business), but least I can get out of the house.
 
Persnickety [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Glorious Golden Ass: Meh, she's exaggerating, but the real problem were companies not allowing refunds for travelers.  My rental house gave us a full refund and hopes to see us soon.  But United breaks guitars and sucks.

We're not even allowed to get to my destination, but we got a $2,500 United voucher we can't eat.


You got a voucher instead of a refund.  They didn't have to give you anything.  You came out even when you there was a potential for a big loss.  Be happy.
 
guestguy
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
shiattier than people might suspect given the accommodations?  Sure, I can buy that.  But that empathy vaporizes the moment you say shiat like "worse than prison".  The force of my ensuing eyeroll nearly snapped my neck...
 
gonegirl [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

skozlaw: Glorious Golden Ass: Meh, she's exaggerating, but the real problem were companies not allowing refunds for travelers.  My rental house gave us a full refund and hopes to see us soon.  But United breaks guitars and sucks.

We're not even allowed to get to my destination, but we got a $2,500 United voucher we can't eat.

So buy travel insurance. I don't think I've ever gone on a vacation where most, if not all, of the various trip charges didn't have the option of being covered by travel insurance.

Failing that, it's also available from my credit card company if it's not available elsewhere.


I believe that a lot of travel insurance doesn't cover pandemics.
 
Izunbacol [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I don't care how nice the room is... being penned inside away from fresh air sounds like absolute hell.  I get pretty bad cabin fever and need time spent in the sun, in fresh air, listening to birds and the breeze and squirrels chittering to stay sane.

skozlaw: Glorious Golden Ass: Meh, she's exaggerating, but the real problem were companies not allowing refunds for travelers.  My rental house gave us a full refund and hopes to see us soon.  But United breaks guitars and sucks.

We're not even allowed to get to my destination, but we got a $2,500 United voucher we can't eat.

So buy travel insurance. I don't think I've ever gone on a vacation where most, if not all, of the various trip charges didn't have the option of being covered by travel insurance.

Failing that, it's also available from my credit card company if it's not available elsewhere.


Travel insurance often has a ton of disclaimers hidden in the small print, so be sure to check those.  "Any reason" cancellation is usually more expensive.  At that point, it is good to look at the long term averages - say, you take a vacation every year.  If 1/20 are cancelled, but you are spending 10% of the cost of of the trip for comprehensive cancel-anytime insurance, you're coming out behind.  Better to just take the risk and swallow it yourself.
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Can you not order your own food delivery to the hotel? Seems like they're moaning about the free food they're being forced to eat. I would just get a Dominos.
 
KidKorporate
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Izunbacol: I don't care how nice the room is... being penned inside away from fresh air sounds like absolute hell.  I get pretty bad cabin fever and need time spent in the sun, in fresh air, listening to birds and the breeze and squirrels chittering to stay sane.

skozlaw: Glorious Golden Ass: Meh, she's exaggerating, but the real problem were companies not allowing refunds for travelers.  My rental house gave us a full refund and hopes to see us soon.  But United breaks guitars and sucks.

We're not even allowed to get to my destination, but we got a $2,500 United voucher we can't eat.

So buy travel insurance. I don't think I've ever gone on a vacation where most, if not all, of the various trip charges didn't have the option of being covered by travel insurance.

Failing that, it's also available from my credit card company if it's not available elsewhere.

Travel insurance often has a ton of disclaimers hidden in the small print, so be sure to check those.  "Any reason" cancellation is usually more expensive.  At that point, it is good to look at the long term averages - say, you take a vacation every year.  If 1/20 are cancelled, but you are spending 10% of the cost of of the trip for comprehensive cancel-anytime insurance, you're coming out behind.  Better to just take the risk and swallow it yourself.


Was gonna say, the presence or absence of a balcony or patio would make all the difference to me in a situation like that.
 
paranand
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: One quarantined vegan couple, Sarah and Matt, complained they were "starving", having been served a dinner of fish they couldn't eat.

Ha to the Ha


To be fair, I'm a meat eater who can't stand fish. I would be happy with the vegetarian option
 
jobskee
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
They didn't mention anal rape.
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Clearly then, she'd appreciate an upgrade to jail.
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

lilbjorn: Clearly then, she'd appreciate an upgrade to jail.


Could probably kill two birds with one stone if she broke her hotel window. Fresh air, and a trip to jail.
 
cefm
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

gonegirl: skozlaw: Glorious Golden Ass: Meh, she's exaggerating, but the real problem were companies not allowing refunds for travelers.  My rental house gave us a full refund and hopes to see us soon.  But United breaks guitars and sucks.

We're not even allowed to get to my destination, but we got a $2,500 United voucher we can't eat.

So buy travel insurance. I don't think I've ever gone on a vacation where most, if not all, of the various trip charges didn't have the option of being covered by travel insurance.

Failing that, it's also available from my credit card company if it's not available elsewhere.

I believe that a lot of travel insurance doesn't cover pandemics.


The most expensive kind of travel insurance would cover it but it's ruinously expensive because it covers any cancelation including "I just decided not to go for no reason". And because the governments were so slow and backwards and contradictory in their guidance, all the normal travel insurance that would kick in with a travel ban or disaster declaration never triggered. So eat the cost because deciding not to go into an epidemic is treated the same as "I just decided not to go because I changed my mind".
 
Glorious Golden Ass [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Izunbacol: I don't care how nice the room is... being penned inside away from fresh air sounds like absolute hell.  I get pretty bad cabin fever and need time spent in the sun, in fresh air, listening to birds and the breeze and squirrels chittering to stay sane.

skozlaw: Glorious Golden Ass: Meh, she's exaggerating, but the real problem were companies not allowing refunds for travelers.  My rental house gave us a full refund and hopes to see us soon.  But United breaks guitars and sucks.

We're not even allowed to get to my destination, but we got a $2,500 United voucher we can't eat.

So buy travel insurance. I don't think I've ever gone on a vacation where most, if not all, of the various trip charges didn't have the option of being covered by travel insurance.

Failing that, it's also available from my credit card company if it's not available elsewhere.

Travel insurance often has a ton of disclaimers hidden in the small print, so be sure to check those.  "Any reason" cancellation is usually more expensive.  At that point, it is good to look at the long term averages - say, you take a vacation every year.  If 1/20 are cancelled, but you are spending 10% of the cost of of the trip for comprehensive cancel-anytime insurance, you're coming out behind.  Better to just take the risk and swallow it yourself.


Thank you for pointing out the flaws of travel insurance.  Also, United has one good option at the time, so we snagged it.  Delta is the major hub around here and usually does better.  I took a risk on United and won't make that mistake again.

Also, I didn't realize how many Farkers will white knight the freaking airline industry.
 
bibli0phile
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: [Fark user image 850x505]

I feel bad for the people that got your vegan meal.


To be fair, that meal looks farking disgusting.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Looking proper jail-y right there
cdn.newsapi.com.auView Full Size
 
johnphantom
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Haha, sucks to be as stupid as you are, doesn't it?
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Pista: Looking proper jail-y right there
[cdn.newsapi.com.au image 649x365]


If she made that wine in the bathtub, she might have a point.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Pista: Looking proper jail-y right there
[cdn.newsapi.com.au image 649x365]


Fark user imageView Full Size


hope they all end up with something to really complain about, entitled coonts
 
