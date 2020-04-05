 Skip to content
(YouTube)   The Surgeon General of the United States shows how to make a face mask. In a cave. With a box of scraps   (youtube.com) divider line
Xai [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Isn't he the guy that literally one month ago said this was less of a risk than the flu?
 
KungFuJunkie [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Xai: Isn't he the guy that literally one month ago said this was less of a risk than the flu?


He said it in the beginning of February. Flu was a bigger deal then, but he should have known better because Trump.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Xai: Isn't he the guy that literally one month ago said this was less of a risk than the flu?


2 months ago .

This is also the guy who said a few weeks ago that the press are making it worse by reporting truthfully and they aren't allowed to criticize the federal government's response or his response to the pandemic until he tells them so.

Look him up some time. He's truly the Surgeon General you would expect Trump to appoint. Came on board with Pence from Indiana, the f*cking moralistic, incompetent shiatstain.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
At least he didn't suggest stone knives and bear skins.

letswatchstartrek.comView Full Size
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We're saved!

/runs outside
//gets shot immediately
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Xai: Isn't he the guy that literally one month ago said this was less of a risk than the flu?

2 months ago .

This is also the guy who said a few weeks ago that the press are making it worse by reporting truthfully and they aren't allowed to criticize the federal government's response or his response to the pandemic until he tells them so.

Look him up some time. He's truly the Surgeon General you would expect Trump to appoint. Came on board with Pence from Indiana, the f*cking moralistic, incompetent shiatstain.


Easy now, he was the most qualified candidate who applied.

/The only qualifications were Loyalty to Trump and a willingness to publicly lie to US Citizens.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Was he sporting a mullet?
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Xai: Isn't he the guy that literally one month ago said this was less of a risk than the flu?


But but but situations change and we need to change with them!  Why won't people listen to the experts?
 
JustToLetYouKnowFriend
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Xai: Isn't he the guy that literally one month ago said this was less of a risk than the flu?


That's the guy
 
DRTFA
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
But does he like Eric Clapner?
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
hips.hearstapps.comView Full Size


I've been trained to make a surgical mask out of a kleenex and a rubber band in the pitch black...
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
We're saved! You all know where your towel is, right?

Fark user imageView Full Size


And we're boned.
 
dalthas
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
12349876
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Time to panic buy rubber bands.
 
darkeyes
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Is this the guy who was just on FOX Sunday saying more people will die from cigarettes than the coronavirus?
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Xai: Isn't he the guy that literally one month ago said this was less of a risk than the flu?


How To Make a Ninja Mask with a T Shirt - Kage Ninja Gear
Youtube _W_xveAHp_g
That's why I'm taking mask tips from the US Ninja General.

Ninjas never underestimate threats, they just deal.
 
JustToLetYouKnowFriend
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Don't forget to stock up on your Covid-Buddy™
The Stand- Flu Buddy
Youtube KJHs-i08Y4Q

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KJHs-​i​08Y4Q
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

rnatalie: [hips.hearstapps.com image 850x637]

I've been trained to make a surgical mask out of a kleenex and a rubber band in the pitch black...


Is that woman some photoshop of Woody Guthrie's face with a bikini model?
 
Number 216
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

darkeyes: Is this the guy who was just on FOX Sunday saying more people will die from cigarettes than the coronavirus?


The CDC estimates that smoking "causes about one of every five deaths in the United States each year" -- 480,000 annually.  So, yeah, cigarettes probably will kill more Americans than coronavirus.  Sorry about your feelings.
 
jso2897
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Xai: Isn't he the guy that literally one month ago said this was less of a risk than the flu?

But but but situations change and we need to change with them!  Why won't people listen to the experts?


Because their only "expertise" is loyal mushroom sucking.
 
MycroftHolmes
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
ok, the way he did, it looks to me like, directly over the mout, there is an entry point on his mask with only a single layer of cloth (he flods everything to the middle, so dead center of the mask, there is a point where none of the edges meet and you are sucking air or expelling air through single ply cotton cloth).
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Dork Gently: darkeyes: Is this the guy who was just on FOX Sunday saying more people will die from cigarettes than the coronavirus?

The CDC estimates that smoking "causes about one of every five deaths in the United States each year" -- 480,000 annually.  So, yeah, cigarettes probably will kill more Americans than coronavirus.  Sorry about your feelings.


Where can I send you a carton of cigs?
 
Target Builder
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
This will be really useful in countries that have poor medical infrastructure and supply chains.

Thank god I'm in a country where we have our shiat together and can manufacture high quality masks.

Oh... shiat.
 
Invincible [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Dork Gently: darkeyes: Is this the guy who was just on FOX Sunday saying more people will die from cigarettes than the coronavirus?

The CDC estimates that smoking "causes about one of every five deaths in the United States each year" -- 480,000 annually.  So, yeah, cigarettes probably will kill more Americans than coronavirus.  Sorry about your feelings.


Hopefully this isn't another post that ages poorly after a few months.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Xai: Isn't he the guy that literally one month ago said this was less of a risk than the flu?

2 months ago .

This is also the guy who said a few weeks ago that the press are making it worse by reporting truthfully and they aren't allowed to criticize the federal government's response or his response to the pandemic until he tells them so.

Look him up some time. He's truly the Surgeon General you would expect Trump to appoint. Came on board with Pence from Indiana, the f*cking moralistic, incompetent shiatstain.


He also thought we couldn't do anything like South Korea has because they're an authoritarian state.

Here's a photo of one of their brutal secret police squads that keep the citizens in line.

Fark user imageView Full Size


/Would probably stay in line if they asked
 
MycroftHolmes
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Dork Gently: darkeyes: Is this the guy who was just on FOX Sunday saying more people will die from cigarettes than the coronavirus?

The CDC estimates that smoking "causes about one of every five deaths in the United States each year" -- 480,000 annually.  So, yeah, cigarettes probably will kill more Americans than coronavirus.  Sorry about your feelings.


Curiously, I have rarely walked by someone and had them suddenly force me to smoke.

Perhaps darkeyes wasn't protesting the numbers, but saying that comparing a pandemic with the consequences of a voluntary action is not quite apples to apples.

Sorry about your cognitive deficits.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

hissatsu: Benevolent Misanthrope: Xai: Isn't he the guy that literally one month ago said this was less of a risk than the flu?

2 months ago .

This is also the guy who said a few weeks ago that the press are making it worse by reporting truthfully and they aren't allowed to criticize the federal government's response or his response to the pandemic until he tells them so.

Look him up some time. He's truly the Surgeon General you would expect Trump to appoint. Came on board with Pence from Indiana, the f*cking moralistic, incompetent shiatstain.

He also thought we couldn't do anything like South Korea has because they're an authoritarian state.

Here's a photo of one of their brutal secret police squads that keep the citizens in line.

[Fark user image image 850x578]

/Would probably stay in line if they asked


I think all of me just stood inline
 
Xanlexian
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
The US SG isn't trustworthy.  I get better advice while scooping my cat's litterbox.
 
jpcerutti
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
'Anti-maskers' are finally figuring out a mask works both ways. Not only will it help to reduce your chance of getting ill BUT it will also keep the idiots who refuse to do anything to reduce their chances of giving it to anyone else.
 
jso2897
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Dork Gently: 480,000 annually.


Gosh, I hope you're right about this.
 
synithium
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Dork Gently: darkeyes: Is this the guy who was just on FOX Sunday saying more people will die from cigarettes than the coronavirus?

The CDC estimates that smoking "causes about one of every five deaths in the United States each year" -- 480,000 annually.  So, yeah, cigarettes probably will kill more Americans than coronavirus.  Sorry about your feelings.


You mean they die from cancer or lung disease that was avoidable because they smoked?

Smoking doesn't kill people.  People who smoke kill themselves...very slowly...over a span of decades.

Compared to a virus that could potentially
kill you in a matter of days against your volition because you made the mistake of being alive in 2020 and you had to get something to eat from the grocery store.
 
TUFAschistEH
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: We're saved! You all know where your towel is, right?

[Fark user image image 337x449]

And we're boned.


?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

jso2897: Jeebus Saves: Xai: Isn't he the guy that literally one month ago said this was less of a risk than the flu?

But but but situations change and we need to change with them!  Why won't people listen to the experts?

Because their only "expertise" is loyal mushroom sucking.


Does that apply to all of the other doctors, scientists, health experts, mayors, and governors that said we didn't need to wear a mask a month ago?  Oh wait, I already know the answer.  Republicans did it.
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I must say, the fact that the surgeon general wears a military uniform doesn't exactly inspire me with confidence. He looks more tinpot dictator than doctor.
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

MycroftHolmes: Dork Gently: darkeyes: Is this the guy who was just on FOX Sunday saying more people will die from cigarettes than the coronavirus?

The CDC estimates that smoking "causes about one of every five deaths in the United States each year" -- 480,000 annually.  So, yeah, cigarettes probably will kill more Americans than coronavirus.  Sorry about your feelings.

Curiously, I have rarely walked by someone and had them suddenly force me to smoke.

Perhaps darkeyes wasn't protesting the numbers, but saying that comparing a pandemic with the consequences of a voluntary action is not quite apples to apples.

Sorry about your cognitive deficits.


The appropriate way to express that would be "Is this the guy who was just on FOX Sunday comparing the death toll from coronavirus to smoking".  Sorry about your inability to infer intent from plain language.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
"... smoking "causes about one of every five deaths in the United States each year" -- 480,000 annually.  So, yeah, cigarettes probably will kill more Americans than coronavirus.  Sorry about your feelings."

media0.giphy.comView Full Size
 
solokumba [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Is that idiot a real surgeon?
 
Glorious Golden Ass [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Shaggy_C: I must say, the fact that the surgeon general wears a military uniform doesn't exactly inspire me with confidence. He looks more tinpot dictator than doctor.


I found our recently that it is a branch of uniformed service made up entirely of commissioned officers and civilians.

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Unite​d​_States_Public_Health_Service_Commissi​oned_Corps
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: Dork Gently: darkeyes: Is this the guy who was just on FOX Sunday saying more people will die from cigarettes than the coronavirus?

The CDC estimates that smoking "causes about one of every five deaths in the United States each year" -- 480,000 annually.  So, yeah, cigarettes probably will kill more Americans than coronavirus.  Sorry about your feelings.

Where can I send you a carton of cigs?


Just make sure they are Tarryltons.
 
disco ball
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
I made the shop towel version yesterday. This is the first one. I doubled the layers. I have to say, it fits pretty good. Under the chin and over the nose. Better than nothing I suppose.
 
jso2897
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: jso2897: Jeebus Saves: Xai: Isn't he the guy that literally one month ago said this was less of a risk than the flu?

But but but situations change and we need to change with them!  Why won't people listen to the experts?

Because their only "expertise" is loyal mushroom sucking.

Does that apply to all of the other doctors, scientists, health experts, mayors, and governors that said we didn't need to wear a mask a month ago?  Oh wait, I already know the answer.  Republicans did it.


No - just the ones Trump hired.
But it's nice to see you making some slow, grudging progress.
Republicans did, in fact, cause our end of this problem - our lack of government preparedness.
No, they did not make the virus. It wasn't "made".
 
dryknife
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
jso2897
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

solokumba: Is that idiot a real surgeon?


Trump hire. Hired for loyalty, not expertise.
 
synithium
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

jso2897: solokumba: Is that idiot a real surgeon?

Trump hire. Hired for loyalty, not expertise.


This one is an anesthesiologist.  So no.

But he did stay a holiday inn once and has probably assisted actual surgeons.
 
guestguy
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: jso2897: Jeebus Saves: Xai: Isn't he the guy that literally one month ago said this was less of a risk than the flu?

But but but situations change and we need to change with them!  Why won't people listen to the experts?

Because their only "expertise" is loyal mushroom sucking.

Does that apply to all of the other doctors, scientists, health experts, mayors, and governors that said we didn't need to wear a mask a month ago?  Oh wait, I already know the answer.  Republicans did it.


Republicans did it made things worse using their standard blend of ignorance, denial of facts, and general terrible governance.

FTFY
 
cwheelie
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SBinRR [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Shaggy_C: I must say, the fact that the surgeon general wears a military uniform doesn't exactly inspire me with confidence. He looks more tinpot dictator than doctor.


Over the yearsI have found it mildly amusing that a surgeon general wears a uniform that more closely resembles one that an admiral would wear.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
You know what might have been really helpful? The government mass producing masks months ago and passing them out to people using the National Guard and local resources.

This is some really depressing "you're on your own to do arts and crafts to save each other's lives because the US Government doesn't know what the fark it is doing" bullshiat.
 
Dr Nostromo
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Kudos to the Iron Man reference in the link headline. It was the first thing my wife and I read this morning. Big laugh. Great way to start the day.
 
