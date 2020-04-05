 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(ABC 15)   Man dies in ATC accident. This is not a repeat from 1983   (abc15.com) divider line
27
    More: Sad, American films, Transport, Phoenix Saturday night, 34-year-old Miguel Villanueva, cause of the crash, 63rd Drive, PHOENIX, Police  
•       •       •

1224 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 Apr 2020 at 8:21 AM (46 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



27 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Biscuit Tin [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
All Terrain...Carrier?  I know the term ATV; not familiar with ATC. If I Google it, I'll get a bunch of stuff like Actuary Testing Center, Omaha, NB

/Made that up, but I bet if actuaries take tests, it's in Omaha.
 
Sgygus [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

Biscuit Tin: not familiar with ATC


Three wheeler.  So dangerous that manufacturers discontinued their production.

/they were/are incredibly prone to rolling.
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Sgygus: Biscuit Tin: not familiar with ATC

Three wheeler.  So dangerous that manufacturers discontinued their production.

/they were/are incredibly prone to rolling.


And unlike motorcycles, which are more prone to a low-side crash, these things almost exclusively pitch you over high-side. It's ugly.
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Biscuit Tin: All Terrain...Carrier?  I know the term ATV; not familiar with ATC. If I Google it, I'll get a bunch of stuff like Actuary Testing Center, Omaha, NB

/Made that up, but I bet if actuaries take tests, it's in Omaha.


I believe its an acronym for All Terrain Cycle.
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Sgygus: Biscuit Tin: not familiar with ATC

Three wheeler.  So dangerous that manufacturers discontinued their production.

/they were/are incredibly prone to rolling.


Remember the outcry at the time from freedumb lovers who hated the gubment takin' away their toys?
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
And to hell with helmet laws.

When I worked at a Harley-Davidson dealership in college, the California guys almost all removed their helmets as soon as they got into Arizona. I hit a big-ass junebug while doing 65 on a desert highway after the toy parade. I was riding one of the dealership's custom $25,000 Fat Boys. The bug hit my forehead and I was wearing a hat, thank god. Had that thing hit me in the eye, I would've been road pizza, even though eye protection is required. After that, I never rode without a helmet again.

Years later, after I started teaching, I was listening to the local news on TV as I was getting ready. I heard my boss's son's name and that he'd been killed in the west valley when he took a 90-degree turn too fast and hit gravel. He wasn't wearing a helmet. He was 16 and, by law, was supposed to wear a helmet, but his dad's flippant attitude about helmets didn't make it a priority.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
air traffic control?
 
RedPhoenix122 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought maybe he fell out of the tower.
 
Don't Troll Me Bro! [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Sgygus: Biscuit Tin: not familiar with ATC

Three wheeler.  So dangerous that manufacturers discontinued their production.

/they were/are incredibly prone to rolling.


I did a double-take when I saw it was a three wheeler. I haven't seen one of those for probably 20 years. Even growing up as a typical small town WI kid who rode 4 wheelers and snowmobiles, I wouldn't touch one of those things. Same with my friends. So dangerous.
 
Don't Troll Me Bro! [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

ecmoRandomNumbers: And to hell with helmet laws.

When I worked at a Harley-Davidson dealership in college, the California guys almost all removed their helmets as soon as they got into Arizona. I hit a big-ass junebug while doing 65 on a desert highway after the toy parade. I was riding one of the dealership's custom $25,000 Fat Boys. The bug hit my forehead and I was wearing a hat, thank god. Had that thing hit me in the eye, I would've been road pizza, even though eye protection is required. After that, I never rode without a helmet again.

Years later, after I started teaching, I was listening to the local news on TV as I was getting ready. I heard my boss's son's name and that he'd been killed in the west valley when he took a 90-degree turn too fast and hit gravel. He wasn't wearing a helmet. He was 16 and, by law, was supposed to wear a helmet, but his dad's flippant attitude about helmets didn't make it a priority.


That's sad. I've always been amazed by the people who buy the absolute minimum that could possibly pass for a helmet, then pull over and take it off the moment they get out of a state requiring helmets. Yeah, they sure showed the man with their yarmulke soaked in hairspray and dried.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Don't Troll Me Bro!: Sgygus: Biscuit Tin: not familiar with ATC

Three wheeler.  So dangerous that manufacturers discontinued their production.

/they were/are incredibly prone to rolling.

I did a double-take when I saw it was a three wheeler. I haven't seen one of those for probably 20 years. Even growing up as a typical small town WI kid who rode 4 wheelers and snowmobiles, I wouldn't touch one of those things. Same with my friends. So dangerous.


Reverse threes, though, are becoming more popular - two in front, one in back - because you don't have the "let's roll like hell on tiny turns & braking maneuvers" issue with them unless you're going full-tilt in reverse.
 
skiinstructor
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Bout 1978 i rented a 3 wheeler for 20 bucks for 3 hours. Sooo much fun, and you do get used to the roll issue. Took it on a 25 mile adventure in the mountains. You sure cant buy that kind of fun anymore...
 
Don't Troll Me Bro! [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

skiinstructor: Bout 1978 i rented a 3 wheeler for 20 bucks for 3 hours. Sooo much fun, and you do get used to the roll issue. Took it on a 25 mile adventure in the mountains. You sure cant buy that kind of fun anymore...


You get used to the roll issue the same way a WWII pilot becomes an Ace. Survive the first few and chances of dying go way down, but it never becomes even remotely safe.
 
Glorious Golden Ass [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

ecmoRandomNumbers: And to hell with helmet laws.

When I worked at a Harley-Davidson dealership in college, the California guys almost all removed their helmets as soon as they got into Arizona. I hit a big-ass junebug while doing 65 on a desert highway after the toy parade. I was riding one of the dealership's custom $25,000 Fat Boys. The bug hit my forehead and I was wearing a hat, thank god. Had that thing hit me in the eye, I would've been road pizza, even though eye protection is required. After that, I never rode without a helmet again.

Years later, after I started teaching, I was listening to the local news on TV as I was getting ready. I heard my boss's son's name and that he'd been killed in the west valley when he took a 90-degree turn too fast and hit gravel. He wasn't wearing a helmet. He was 16 and, by law, was supposed to wear a helmet, but his dad's flippant attitude about helmets didn't make it a priority.


Michigan rescinded it's helmet law.  The only guys I know personally who have dropped their bikes are guys who don't wear helmets.

I'm always full faced, but I rented a bike in South Africa and borrowed a dirt bike helmet and googles.  It protected just about everything except this spot right under my eyes.  Sure enough, a wasp so big and fat that I saw it coming hit me right there.  I think it hit me stinger first because it stung more than it felt a bug strike should.  It bleed a little, but I pulled over wiped the bug out and carried on.
 
I_AM_DIESEL
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I did a double take when I read ATC rather than ATV, I haven't seen that term in a long time.  A friend of mine had a  Honda ATC200E Big Red back in the 80's. It was fun as hell to ride but I stopped after all the bad press from crashes. Glad I stopped, that thing was sketchy as hell.
 
Hand Banana
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I remember wanting one so much when I was little, they looked fun.

Kidd Video - Easy Love
Youtube OR5q9eGlNs8
 
db2
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
So it's basically an open-top Reliant Robin?
 
Pert
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Sgygus: Biscuit Tin: not familiar with ATC

Three wheeler.  So dangerous that manufacturers discontinued their production.

/they were/are incredibly prone to rolling.


Well they used one in Police Academy and I didn't hear anyone laughing!

/even seeing this scene as a kid, I remember thinking that the rider was struggling to keep the thing upright
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
minivanracer
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

db2: So it's basically an open-top Reliant Robin?


With a shorter wheelbase.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

SurfaceTension: Sgygus: Biscuit Tin: not familiar with ATC

Three wheeler.  So dangerous that manufacturers discontinued their production.

/they were/are incredibly prone to rolling.

Remember the outcry at the time from freedumb lovers who hated the gubment takin' away their toys?


Those were dark days indeed. When they showed up on the farm, they loaded all of them up, they took our Jarts, and even my sister's Clackers. I was so distraught, I just sat down in shock, pulled out my candy cigarettes and dammit if they didn't take those, too.

Seriously, I know the widow of a guy who died on one. His boys would have done a lot better in life had he survived. They were wild kids, like their old man, and he was the only one who could keep them in line.
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
File photo of ATC:
Fark user imageView Full Size

/kinda obscure
//La La La La La
 
clutchcargo2002
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Hand Banana: I remember wanting one so much when I was little, they looked fun.

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/OR5q9eGl​Ns8?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


That was written by the same person who did the music for Inspector Gadget.
 
Fano
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I heard it all around the world
 
sleze [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Also knows about ATC deaths...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Don't Troll Me Bro!: skiinstructor: Bout 1978 i rented a 3 wheeler for 20 bucks for 3 hours. Sooo much fun, and you do get used to the roll issue. Took it on a 25 mile adventure in the mountains. You sure cant buy that kind of fun anymore...

You get used to the roll issue the same way a WWII pilot becomes an Ace. Survive the first few and chances of dying go way down, but it never becomes even remotely safe.


This.
We actually practiced lifting it onto two wheels (sideways) to show off as teenagers. What that gave us was an acute sense of what will and won't tilt the beast. We used to ride the Big Red mentioned by I_am_Deisel below. It had a loading bracket behind the rider that we'd cushion and then ride three teenagers on the bike. One driving and two sitting on either side on the cushioned steel frame.
Fun as HECK but really needed getting used to. I don't see it as any more dangerous than regular two-wheelers, and it sure as sh- didn't do that "I'm going to wiggle down this path until I buck you off" thing that two-wheelers did.

In hindsight, I think something that kept us safe was we always rode them off-road, so the bike was more likely to skid than flip, especially once you understood where to keep your center of balance (ie on the inside of the turn, same as a two-wheeler).

Miss those days. Would not get one for my kids.
:)
Probably.
 
lack of warmth
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

SurfaceTension: Sgygus: Biscuit Tin: not familiar with ATC

Three wheeler.  So dangerous that manufacturers discontinued their production.

/they were/are incredibly prone to rolling.

Remember the outcry at the time from freedumb lovers who hated the gubment takin' away their toys?


I do.  At the time, I had a next door neighbor who had an ATC, and had this very attitude about it.  She was an interesting person.  She moved in with her gf, introduced her to motorcycles, even bought a second bike for gf to ride.  She had a go-cart, and let the kids from the block to drive it.  Later got the ATC, and I refused to ride it, my friends did though.  I was still young, but saw the danger those things possessed, and she didn't like me not willing to give it a try.  I had already nearly killed myself with the open top go-cart.  Knowing me, I would've killed myself.

She later broke up with her gf, and moved away.  The neighbor that stayed got a new gf that we didn't care for so much; more like a grumpy linebacker.  I liked the neighbor though, she was always nice, introduced me to banana peppers.
 
kpaxoid
‘’ less than a minute ago  
If you have a $5 head, purchase a $5 helmet.
 
Displayed 27 of 27 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.