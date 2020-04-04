 Skip to content
Elsinore [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Welcome to Farktography!

This Week's Theme: "Free For All 2"

Description: This theme is wide open; post anything you'd like. Normal Farktography rules apply (no HDR, no stitched frames, no crazy filters or Photoshopping, etc), but beyond that, it's up to you.

We ask that before submitting your photos you read and adhere to the following submission rules, including but not limited to the following:
- Submissions must be photographs; screen captures do not count as photographs.
- You must be the original photographer of your entry. Do not submit anyone else's photography as your own.
- You are only allowed to enter a photograph once. Do not submit the same photo to another contest later.
- You may enter 3 photos in each contest as long as each photo is of a different composition.
- Please post each photo separately so they can be voted for individually.

Please note:
The overarching ideal behind Farktography is that image corrections are acceptable, while adding or removing elements in the image (e.g. removing telephone poles, adding Elvis) is not acceptable. Levels, curves, contrast, saturation, crop, and black-and-white conversion tools may be used judiciously, but not to cartoonish or unrealistic extremes. Avoid applying artistic filters for the purpose of mimicking film, tilt-shift, toy camera, etc type effects. HDR and panorama stitching either in-camera or in post processing are not allowed unless specified for a particular theme (true multiple exposures done in-camera are acceptable, however). See the rules for more information on acceptable modifications, or check in at the Farktography Forums.

Legal: All photographers submitting photos to this contest are the legal copyright holders for the photos submitted and the photos are not to be considered free for any other use without written consent from the submitting photographers.
- Drop by the Farktography Forum on Fark (new window) or or Farktography.com (for chatting, critique, techtalk and so on)
- Check stats or review whether you've used a photo before at Bibliostats .
 
fluffybunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fluffybunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fluffybunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SplittingAces [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
spinach gunk [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
spinach gunk [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dstanley [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I should save this for a "Serendipity" contest.
 
dstanley [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hodgemann [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Handheld with the Nikkor 200-500mm f/5.6 VR lens on a D500 body, for a 750mm equivalent focal length.  The VR on this lens seems to be made from magic.  This little critter's family is in my neighbor's yard, and they've been wreaking havoc over there.  Thank goodness they've taken no interest in my property.  I should get all the pictures I can before my neighbor gets murdery.

1/800, ISO 640, f/5.6
 
Morchella [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Pipevine Swallowtail Butterfly
 
Morchella [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
live.staticflickr.comView Full Size


Painted Lady Butterfly
 
Morchella [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Male Cardinal making the snow fly as it eats a sunflower seed.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Working on macro photography at home. Set up is fairly easy. If you try this shoot manual and either move the camera or subject to attain focus
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Adding water drops via spray bottle.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


A seashell I picked up in Ireland a few years ago...Probably be a while before we go back.
 
Lovesandwich [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Lunar Eclipse 21Jan2019 by Rick, on Flickr
 
Lovesandwich [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
San Juan, Porto Rico by Rick, on Flickr
 
Lovesandwich [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Midnight on the Fraser River @ Mission BC by Rick, on Flickr
 
Allivymar [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Allivymar [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Allivymar [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Double-crested Cormorant looking like Bernie

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Western Pondhawk

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Hooded Merganser 1, Black Crappie 0

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FuLinHyu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nitropissering [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
DSC_0796-2 by jambayalajo, on Flickr



wildflower in a a drainage ditch
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
IMG_9612-3 by jambayalajo, on Flickr



/roosting
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
DSC_0015 by jambayalajo, on Flickr



/Cherryville, NC
 
USAF Retired [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Last weekend I got my old friend out for some social distancing.
I've owned her nearly 35 years now.
 
USAF Retired [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Last week also marked the 3rd birthday for our handsome boys Andy and Barney.
They gifted me with this near mirror image pose.
 
USAF Retired [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Last Saturday morning, I put my kayak in the local lake for some social distancing, I caught a few fish and this cool sunrise.
 
beerrun [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

At Eaglebrooke GC, Lakeland, FL
 
beerrun [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Mazda prototype at this year's Rolex 24
 
CiliarySpasm [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
i.postimg.ccView Full Size
 
CiliarySpasm [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
i.postimg.ccView Full Size
 
CiliarySpasm [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
i.postimg.ccView Full Size
 
beerrun [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Aechmea smithorum bloom in our front yard. Russian Helios 44-2 58mm at f/2
 
