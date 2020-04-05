 Skip to content
(Salt Lake Tribune)   Kids eat "Medicated Nerds" rope candy they obtained from food bank. What could go wrong?   (sltrib.com) divider line
17
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Who the hell donated $50 worth of edibles to a food bank? Smells like bullshiat.
 
darkmythology [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
More importantly, isn't binging on candy kinda like the cure for it as well?
 
propasaurus [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Imma call bullshiat
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Can't have kids having fun in Utah. They might not go on a mission if they discover this thing called "life."
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
This is why the FDA takes a dim view of combining food and medicine.
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Oh snap, where'd they get those nerds ropes? I've been asking my guy about them for weeks.

I absolutely believe that weed candy found its way into the hands of children

/ I absolutely do not believe that
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Someone's going to be really pissed off that they accidentally donated their edibles.


None of the people that handed these out even looked at them I guess, they're pretty clearly labelled.
 
yoyopro
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
What the hell is the hospital going to do with them?

Get me 50cc of cheetoes - stat!
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Hospitalized??
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

cretinbob: Who the hell donated $50 worth of edibles to a food bank? Smells like bullshiat.


They must have been high.
 
paulleah [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Bennie Crabtree: Hospitalized??


The article says the Nerdz had 450 mg of THC.

Only thing I can think of was the bag had 30 nerd ropes at 15mg each.
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

paulleah: Bennie Crabtree: Hospitalized??

The article says the Nerdz had 450 mg of THC.

Only thing I can think of was the bag had 30 nerd ropes at 15mg each.


Eating 30 nerds ropes would probably put you in the hospital by itself from instant Betus.
 
yoyopro
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

ecmoRandomNumbers: Can't have kids having fun in Utah. They might not go on a mission if they discover this thing called "life."


So that's why Mickey likes it!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
uttertosh
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
That is so f*cking dangerous. Why do they *need* to put such strong concentrations of that highly addictive, mind-altering substance into a single package?!?


And they allow their kids to just eat it, too. That stuff is linked to all kinds of health issues, not to mention the psychological damage being addicted to it can deal.


/hcfs: not even once
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

yoyopro: ecmoRandomNumbers: Can't have kids having fun in Utah. They might not go on a mission if they discover this thing called "life."

So that's why Mickey likes it![Fark user image image 850x388]


Mickey?
 
fusillade762
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I'm a medicated nerd right now.
 
DerAppie
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

cretinbob: Who the hell donated $50 worth of edibles to a food bank? Smells like bullshiat.


So you think this went like this:
*Diabolical laughter* Watch as I donate these drugs to a food bank, and no one the wiser! *donates while twirling mustache*

Rather than:
*donates* Hmm, I wonder where I left my drugs...
 
