(The Week)   What is essential work in the pandemic? Do you know? Because no one in charge seems to have a clue
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Not Hobby Lobby, that's for sure
 
Dare to keep slugs off kids [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Cannabis dispensaries...
 
Butterflew [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
... Reposting because somehow i posted this in the wrong thread....

I work a bank. I'm "essential". If one more person at our branch goes on leave or if anyone gets sick they'll have to close it. We're on a skeleton crew right now and the other branch closest to us is closed due to lack of staff so we're getting their traffic as well, which then exposes us to more people. Oh, did I mention that 2 of our clients that frequented the other branch have died? They got infected at a birthday party for a 92 year old lady in early March where 19 others got sick.

Every day I throw up from the anxiety of going to work. Every day I leave my house wondering if today's the day I catch it.

Stay safe, people. Do what you can, because you can't trust anyone else to keep you healthy.

Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

I'm an essential worker as well. I'm out and about every day, and it's a bit spooky to see the roads so quiet, and "rush hour" non existent. And yeah, I too wonder if I will catch it, or if I have already caught it and just have no symptoms yet.

Shame lots of banks took away those nice glass screens a few years ago. They'd come in handy about now....

/I bank with TSB. My local branch has two counters behind thick plate glass, and three out in the open. Haven't been there but I assume they could close the open positions and stay behind the glass.
 
Butterflew [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Our branch doesn't have the bandit barriers, but I'm not a teller either so even if we did, my desk is still in the open. Grocery stores around here are building them around their cashier's to protect them. Our tellers are all on leave, only the financial center leaders are here to do the teller work, and they're definitely exposed to most people.

It wouldn't even be so bad if people werent coming out for the student things. Legit had a client come in just to get a roll of quarters yesterday. WHY?
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

I just checked and my bank is saying they are offering "essential services only"
 
Butterflew [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

That's excellent! That's exactly how it should be. 😊 I'm sorry you're also out and about, I hope you and your family stay safe and healthy.
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I got a call about two weeks ago asking "I'm with A-mumble, is this don.mac CTO or Head Engineer?", "yes,".  "Can we reach you at this number?" "Yes?" and they hung up.  I don't know who they where, but they were in a huge hurry.  Very strange.

My company deals with all sorts of custom engineering stuff like barcode and rfid readers for biological samples, 1st responder inventory, banking.  We also do stuff like control systems for pipelines, power grids, water systems etc and I'm the fixer.  I was told to stay home, don't interact with anyone unless absolutely essential and be on call 24x7 but not go out and they will give me the offsite per diem to order food in. I'm being kept in reserve.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'm at a hotel, and someone has to be there at all times, so I still have a job.  Most non salaried people were let go.
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ReapTheChaos
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Laundry?
 
pup.socket [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Essential work is the work that will remain 40 days after the quarantine is imposed.

Everything else we can do without.
 
cryinoutloud
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Budtender.  I'm pretty sure about this.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
bless you Farkers that are out and about. prayers and positive vibes are going your way. you are heroes and I love you. xoxoxo
 
fanbladesaresharp [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I work for an equipment rental company. All that goddamned toilet paper y'all are flushing now? I get to repair the motors on the things that get rid of your issues and tissues. I'm taking one for all of Team Fark, so yeah I'm essential. Also, I get to fix bulldozers and shiat, so there is that.
 
fusillade762
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

And liquor stores.
 
BafflerMeal [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

And liquor stores.


Both of those.
 
pheed
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Electricity generation, water processing, trash service, internet infrastructure, food production and distribution...and that's about it. Everything else should have shut down or gone to WFH weeks ago.

On a side note, I went out for a drive with my wife yesterday afternoon. It was my first time out of the house in two weeks. It was kinda eerie.
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
The big gripe around here is that construction is still going.

It was wide open until Friday when it was announced that if you didn't have your permits by the end of the day you couldn't start building after. I don't think that's going to put much of a dent in things and those guys are packed together on those worksites.

Also if you manufacture pretty much anything you can stay open too.

https://www.ontario.ca/page/list-esse​n​tial-workplaces

The updated list closed a few silly things like furniture stores though. It closed the weed stores too. I think they can still deliver but the post office isn't delivering anything that requires a signature so you'll have to go and pick it up.
 
