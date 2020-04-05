 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   Wisconsin hospitals decide that this nationwide quarantine is a great time to sue patients. Mr. Burns rubs his hands with glee   (khn.org) divider line
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It's a good hospital. I was taken there when I got hit by a car.
 
Northern
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
So nice the governor considers medical debt collections as an essential business during these difficult times.
Yet another obvious sign that our system is broken beyond repair.
 
starsrift
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Probably more like the hospital is running out of money. Covid 19 ain't a moneymaker.
 
jso2897
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Before some idiot comes in here and says "The cases were dismissed, whatchoo libs whinging about", the point is that these people displayed their true impulses before they were caught and shamed - and now we know who they are.
This is for-profit medicine - and it's a business, not a profession.
If you don't like it, you have to change the system. Expecting decency on the part of the ownership class is absurd.
 
