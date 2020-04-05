 Skip to content
(KSTP St. Paul)   Not that it matters. You're still not going to win   (amp.kstp.com) divider line
5
Cajnik
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
https://www.nytimes.com/interactive/2​0​18/05/03/magazine/money-issue-iowa-lot​tery-fraud-mystery.html

You're right. You're not going to win
 
anuran
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
I already won by not playing
 
crinz83
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
i used to play anti-lottery with my folks.. we'd all pick numbers, hoping it wouldn't hit. if it missed, we won, cuz we never bought tickets. and we always won. and it was just the three digit daily number. fun game.
 
sardonicobserver [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
<CSB> Once when the lottery prize had gotten huge, lots of people were buying lottery tickets, and I was thinking about it.  But the news on the radio on the way to work that morning included a bit:  If Jesus Christ had played the 6-51 (picking six numbers from 1 through 51) twice a week since he was born, the odds are that he would still be waiting for his first win.  After work, I worked out all the probabilities and found that the news item was correct -- and lost all interest in the lottery. </CSB>
 
Boudyro [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Some day ya'll will get that playing the lotto isn't about winning the lotto

It's about the fantasy of winning the lotto. You buy your ticket and until you see the numbers and know you haven't hit you can have a little extended daydream of having fark you money. It's like imagining a vacation in a tropical paradise with no kids while you are in the midst of life hell.

It's entertainment, like buying a two dollar movie ticket - and the movie is all about you and your awesome fantasy jet setting life, not a profit making venture.
 
