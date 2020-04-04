 Skip to content
(Twitter)   That $1200 "relief" money the government might some day get around to sending you, maybe? Yeah, it's an advance on your presumed 2020 tax refund
70
No shiat. Have you not been paying attention?
 
You didn't expect Republicans to give you someone else's money, did you?
 
Our government only gives free money to big corporations and billionaires.
 
Yeah. They're giving everybody a tax credit and just sending you a check now instead of waiting until next year's returns. You're not paying it back next year.
 
Done in three.
 
So does that mean corporations will get a check based on their anticipated tax payments?
 
NeoCortex42: Yeah. They're giving everybody a tax credit and just sending you a check now instead of waiting until next year's returns. You're not paying it back next year.


A lot of people are going to owe taxes next year for the first time in their lives.
 
Notabunny: So does that mean corporations will get a check based on their anticipated tax payments?


I cannot wait for that.  Since it should be if they pay nothing and get money back, their stimulus checks should be for negative dollars.
 
cretinbob: NeoCortex42: Yeah. They're giving everybody a tax credit and just sending you a check now instead of waiting until next year's returns. You're not paying it back next year.

A lot of people are going to owe taxes next year for the first time in their lives.


Yeah, this income is going to push a number of people into a new tax bracket unless the 2020 tax forms specifically account for it, but I haven't heard anything about that part.
 
cretinbob: NeoCortex42: Yeah. They're giving everybody a tax credit and just sending you a check now instead of waiting until next year's returns. You're not paying it back next year.

A lot of people are going to owe taxes next year for the first time in their lives.


Not really. This is not a loan that is being paid back. People's returns next year will be $1200 higher than normal. They're just getting that money now instead of next year. So when they calculate taxes next year, it will net to whatever their usual expected return is.
 
Technically, the stimulus checks are tax credits advanced from your 2020 tax return. They are similar to other refundable tax credits, like the child tax credit, which aren't considered income and which aren't taxable.

"Moreover, if the credit amount you qualify based on 2020 income is less than what you qualify for based on your 2019 tax return, it does not have to be paid back," Grassley noted.

We didn't get a refund this year and owe the IRS. No idea if we are getting checks as our household income is below the $150k.
 
NeoCortex42: cretinbob: NeoCortex42: Yeah. They're giving everybody a tax credit and just sending you a check now instead of waiting until next year's returns. You're not paying it back next year.

A lot of people are going to owe taxes next year for the first time in their lives.

Not really. This is not a loan that is being paid back. People's returns next year will be $1200 higher than normal. They're just getting that money now instead of next year. So when they calculate taxes next year, it will net to whatever their usual expected return is.


You mean refund, right, not return. This is coming out of your refund. That's how I understand it.
I think I see what you're saying though, that we would be paying $1200 less over the year in taxes. Is that right?
 
Ol' socialist Canada not looking so bad now, eh? We are getting small business relief, wage subsidies, $2000 a month per adult laid off, just for starters. We might go into what only a few weeks ago be considered crazy debt, but at least we'll have the fundamentals of an economy left when this is all said and done.
 
cretinbob: NeoCortex42: cretinbob: NeoCortex42: Yeah. They're giving everybody a tax credit and just sending you a check now instead of waiting until next year's returns. You're not paying it back next year.

A lot of people are going to owe taxes next year for the first time in their lives.

Not really. This is not a loan that is being paid back. People's returns next year will be $1200 higher than normal. They're just getting that money now instead of next year. So when they calculate taxes next year, it will net to whatever their usual expected return is.

You mean refund, right, not return. This is coming out of your refund. That's how I understand it.
I think I see what you're saying though, that we would be paying $1200 less over the year in taxes. Is that right?


It is definitely coming out of the refund.  If you were going to get a refund of $1200 come 2020 tax season, you can plan on getting $0.
 
cretinbob: NeoCortex42: cretinbob: NeoCortex42: Yeah. They're giving everybody a tax credit and just sending you a check now instead of waiting until next year's returns. You're not paying it back next year.

A lot of people are going to owe taxes next year for the first time in their lives.

Not really. This is not a loan that is being paid back. People's returns next year will be $1200 higher than normal. They're just getting that money now instead of next year. So when they calculate taxes next year, it will net to whatever their usual expected return is.

You mean refund, right, not return. This is coming out of your refund. That's how I understand it.
I think I see what you're saying though, that we would be paying $1200 less over the year in taxes. Is that right?


Pretty much. The taxes for 2020 that you file next year effectively have an additional $1200 credit automatically applied. They're just paying it to you automatically now instead of waiting for you to file.

It basically washes out to: here's a $1200 check, don't think about it too much.

There might be some fringe cases where it affects someone's taxes a bit if their income/eligibility changed significantly, but most people don't need to worry about that.
 
LOL like people are gonna pay taxes for 2020. Or 2021.
 
swaniefrmreddeer: Ol' socialist Canada not looking so bad now, eh? We are getting small business relief, wage subsidies, $2000 a month per adult laid off, just for starters. We might go into what only a few weeks ago be considered crazy debt, but at least we'll have the fundamentals of an economy left when this is all said and done.


I hate to break it to you but, know where governments get the money to pay for things like unemployment?

Also, Canada is really reliant on the US. So, if you read the posted stats below, Canada is in the shiat as much as the US is. Just an observation that was pointed out to me by - ready? - A Canadian! Shocking, I know.

Canada is the number one export market for 35 U.S. states. Growth in the U.S. economy translates into growth in Canada - 20 percent of Canada's GDP comes from goods exports to the United States.

International trade makes up a large part of the Canadian economy, particularly of its natural resources. In 2009, agriculture, energy, forestry and mining exports accounted for about 58% of Canada's total exports.
 
no_tan_lines: swaniefrmreddeer: Ol' socialist Canada not looking so bad now, eh? We are getting small business relief, wage subsidies, $2000 a month per adult laid off, just for starters. We might go into what only a few weeks ago be considered crazy debt, but at least we'll have the fundamentals of an economy left when this is all said and done.

I hate to break it to you but, know where governments get the money to pay for things like unemployment?

Also, Canada is really reliant on the US. So, if you read the posted stats below, Canada is in the shiat as much as the US is. Just an observation that was pointed out to me by - ready? - A Canadian! Shocking, I know.

Canada is the number one export market for 35 U.S. states. Growth in the U.S. economy translates into growth in Canada - 20 percent of Canada's GDP comes from goods exports to the United States.

International trade makes up a large part of the Canadian economy, particularly of its natural resources. In 2009, agriculture, energy, forestry and mining exports accounted for about 58% of Canada's total exports.


I'm not saying there isn't going to be pain, there is, but the way they are treating their most vulnerable citizens is inhumane. If you lose all small business, the economy has nothing to restart with. When big business is all that's left, the entrepreneur is dead, and so is the "American dream."
 
vrax: cretinbob: NeoCortex42: cretinbob: NeoCortex42: Yeah. They're giving everybody a tax credit and just sending you a check now instead of waiting until next year's returns. You're not paying it back next year.

A lot of people are going to owe taxes next year for the first time in their lives.

Not really. This is not a loan that is being paid back. People's returns next year will be $1200 higher than normal. They're just getting that money now instead of next year. So when they calculate taxes next year, it will net to whatever their usual expected return is.

You mean refund, right, not return. This is coming out of your refund. That's how I understand it.
I think I see what you're saying though, that we would be paying $1200 less over the year in taxes. Is that right?

It is definitely coming out of the refund.  If you were going to get a refund of $1200 come 2020 tax season, you can plan on getting $0.


Since they are giving $1,200 to people who do not file tax returns, what are these people going to do next year ???
 
So everyone set their calendar for next April to sell off all of your stocks as the income tax refunds will go to zero and sales will plummet.
 
mcreadyblue: vrax: cretinbob: NeoCortex42: cretinbob: NeoCortex42: Yeah. They're giving everybody a tax credit and just sending you a check now instead of waiting until next year's returns. You're not paying it back next year.

A lot of people are going to owe taxes next year for the first time in their lives.

Not really. This is not a loan that is being paid back. People's returns next year will be $1200 higher than normal. They're just getting that money now instead of next year. So when they calculate taxes next year, it will net to whatever their usual expected return is.

You mean refund, right, not return. This is coming out of your refund. That's how I understand it.
I think I see what you're saying though, that we would be paying $1200 less over the year in taxes. Is that right?

It is definitely coming out of the refund.  If you were going to get a refund of $1200 come 2020 tax season, you can plan on getting $0.

Since they are giving $1,200 to people who do not file tax returns, what are these people going to do next year ???


If they're still below the threshold to file, they'll continue to not file one.
 
mcreadyblue: So everyone set their calendar for next April to sell off all of your stocks as the income tax refunds will go to zero and sales will plummet.


That's not how this works. If someone is normally expecting a thousand dollar refund next year, they'll still end up getting a thousand dollar refund next year.
 
mcreadyblue: Since they are giving $1,200 to people who do not file tax returns, what are these people going to do next year ???


They're not giving $1,200 (big farking whoop) to you if you didn't file a tax return in 2018 or 2019.
 
Therion: mcreadyblue: Since they are giving $1,200 to people who do not file tax returns, what are these people going to do next year ???

They're not giving $1,200 (big farking whoop) to you if you didn't file a tax return in 2018 or 2019.


Yes, they are.  Filing a tax return in 2018 or 2019 is not required to get the $1200.  It just makes it quicker to get it.
 
NeoCortex42: mcreadyblue: So everyone set their calendar for next April to sell off all of your stocks as the income tax refunds will go to zero and sales will plummet.

That's not how this works. If someone is normally expecting a thousand dollar refund next year, they'll still end up getting a thousand dollar refund next year.


Let me try to translate:

The government is giving everyone an additional $1,200 refund on their 2020 taxes.

Because a lot of people need the money right now, they'll be getting it early.
 
NeoCortex42: Therion: mcreadyblue: Since they are giving $1,200 to people who do not file tax returns, what are these people going to do next year ???

They're not giving $1,200 (big farking whoop) to you if you didn't file a tax return in 2018 or 2019.

Yes, they are.  Filing a tax return in 2018 or 2019 is not required to get the $1200.  It just makes it quicker to get it.


Not what I heard, but glad to hear it if true.
 
Therion: NeoCortex42: Therion: mcreadyblue: Since they are giving $1,200 to people who do not file tax returns, what are these people going to do next year ???

They're not giving $1,200 (big farking whoop) to you if you didn't file a tax return in 2018 or 2019.

Yes, they are.  Filing a tax return in 2018 or 2019 is not required to get the $1200.  It just makes it quicker to get it.

Not what I heard, but glad to hear it if true.


You heard incorrectly then. The tax filings are being used to facilitate getting the funds out through direct deposit. People living on social security or who otherwise don't file taxes are also getting the money, but they'll likely be getting a physical check if the feds can get their address off of other records.

And supposedly there's going to be a website for people that have not recently filed taxes to submit their direct deposit info to speed up payment. But who knows when that will happen.
 
I think it's disgusting the way people cheat on their taxes.

This is certainly not the country I want to raise my 87 dependents in.
 
A senator from my state told me this relief money is non-taxable income when I asked him if it was a rebate on next year's taxes.

So ... take that as you will.
 
NeoCortex42: Therion: NeoCortex42: Therion: mcreadyblue: Since they are giving $1,200 to people who do not file tax returns, what are these people going to do next year ???

They're not giving $1,200 (big farking whoop) to you if you didn't file a tax return in 2018 or 2019.

Yes, they are.  Filing a tax return in 2018 or 2019 is not required to get the $1200.  It just makes it quicker to get it.

Not what I heard, but glad to hear it if true.

You heard incorrectly then. The tax filings are being used to facilitate getting the funds out through direct deposit. People living on social security or who otherwise don't file taxes are also getting the money, but they'll likely be getting a physical check if the feds can get their address off of other records.

And supposedly there's going to be a website for people that have not recently filed taxes to submit their direct deposit info to speed up payment. But who knows when that will happen.

Supposedly

, for Social Security (& SSDI) recipients, this "check" will be distributed using the direct deposit info and/or address used for their SS checks.
 
Ok, this is simple. You will owe the $1,200 on your taxes in 2020, but you will also be given a $1,200 tax credit for your 2020 taxes presuming you made less that $75k in 2020. Those numbers are doubled for married people. In other words, this should not effect your tax burden/refund for 2020.
 
cretinbob: No shiat. Have you not been paying attention?


This. I've known this since the beginning. The middle class and poor people get screwed in this country every single time.
 
NeoCortex42: mcreadyblue: vrax: cretinbob: NeoCortex42: cretinbob: NeoCortex42: Yeah. They're giving everybody a tax credit and just sending you a check now instead of waiting until next year's returns. You're not paying it back next year.

A lot of people are going to owe taxes next year for the first time in their lives.

Not really. This is not a loan that is being paid back. People's returns next year will be $1200 higher than normal. They're just getting that money now instead of next year. So when they calculate taxes next year, it will net to whatever their usual expected return is.

You mean refund, right, not return. This is coming out of your refund. That's how I understand it.
I think I see what you're saying though, that we would be paying $1200 less over the year in taxes. Is that right?

It is definitely coming out of the refund.  If you were going to get a refund of $1200 come 2020 tax season, you can plan on getting $0.

Since they are giving $1,200 to people who do not file tax returns, what are these people going to do next year ???

If they're still below the threshold to file, they'll continue to not file one.


So they will owe $1,200 to the IRS?
 
I figured it would be a loan that they're expecting us little people to pay back with interest come 2021.
 
Notabunny: So does that mean corporations will get a check based on their anticipated tax payments?


Sort of, my dad's getting a loan for 10 weeks pay for his employees, and as long as he doesn't fire them in 8 weeks or reduce their pay by more than 20% during that time it's forgiven. This is going to be enough to keep his 7 employees working at least through the end of the summer. Assuming he still has any customers that are solvent and ordering he'll keep them on even longer.
 
I feel like I'm living the last week over and over again.
 
TedCruz'sCrazyDad: NeoCortex42: mcreadyblue: vrax: cretinbob: NeoCortex42: cretinbob: NeoCortex42: Yeah. They're giving everybody a tax credit and just sending you a check now instead of waiting until next year's returns. You're not paying it back next year.

A lot of people are going to owe taxes next year for the first time in their lives.

Not really. This is not a loan that is being paid back. People's returns next year will be $1200 higher than normal. They're just getting that money now instead of next year. So when they calculate taxes next year, it will net to whatever their usual expected return is.

You mean refund, right, not return. This is coming out of your refund. That's how I understand it.
I think I see what you're saying though, that we would be paying $1200 less over the year in taxes. Is that right?

It is definitely coming out of the refund.  If you were going to get a refund of $1200 come 2020 tax season, you can plan on getting $0.

Since they are giving $1,200 to people who do not file tax returns, what are these people going to do next year ???

If they're still below the threshold to file, they'll continue to not file one.

So they will owe $1,200 to the IRS?


No, the only people who will have to pay this back are individuals who made less than $75k in 2019 but more than $75k in 2020. Every else gets a tax credit that zeros it out, you won't owe anything.
 
vrax: You didn't expect Republicans to give you someone else's money, did you?


The Democrats were involved in the bill too.

It was a bipartisan effort.
 
cretinbob: No shiat. Have you not been paying attention?


I realized this once I heard it proposed. It happened when the last stimulus thing
 
Wait, so you mean I'm getting a refund next year? SWEET!
 
mrparks: I feel like I'm living the last week over and over again.


Help, I'm steppin' into the Twilight Zone
Place is a madhouse Feels like being cloned
My beacons been moved Under moon and star
Where am I to go Now that I've gone too far

Golden earring - Twilight zone
Youtube a1sf2CzEq0w
 
NeoCortex42: Yeah. They're giving everybody a tax credit and just sending you a check now instead of waiting until next year's returns. You're not paying it back next year.


I'm outraged, because I'm dumb.
 
no_tan_lines: I hate to break it to you but, know where governments get the money to pay for things like unemployment?


From the largest possible pool (AKA everybody), for rational purposes.

In contrast the US has a system designed to maximize shareholder value, by minimizing benefits to the unemployed.
 
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Well, at least it won't cost sub-billionaires any more than Trump was already set to take them for by upping the deficit into the stratosphere and adding to the National Debt to pay for all his damn fool policies and pharaonic monuments, such as the Great Wall of Mexico, Super Tax Cuts for the Super Rich, and the killing of every worthwhile thing done since 1912.
 
robodog: Notabunny: So does that mean corporations will get a check based on their anticipated tax payments?

Sort of, my dad's getting a loan for 10 weeks pay for his employees, and as long as he doesn't fire them in 8 weeks or reduce their pay by more than 20% during that time it's forgiven. This is going to be enough to keep his 7 employees working at least through the end of the summer. Assuming he still has any customers that are solvent and ordering he'll keep them on even longer.


Nice. I was just being a snarky ass, but I honestly hope your dad, his business, and his employees benefit and do well
 
vrax: cretinbob: NeoCortex42: cretinbob: NeoCortex42: Yeah. They're giving everybody a tax credit and just sending you a check now instead of waiting until next year's returns. You're not paying it back next year.

A lot of people are going to owe taxes next year for the first time in their lives.

Not really. This is not a loan that is being paid back. People's returns next year will be $1200 higher than normal. They're just getting that money now instead of next year. So when they calculate taxes next year, it will net to whatever their usual expected return is.

You mean refund, right, not return. This is coming out of your refund. That's how I understand it.
I think I see what you're saying though, that we would be paying $1200 less over the year in taxes. Is that right?

It is definitely coming out of the refund.  If you were going to get a refund of $1200 come 2020 tax season, you can plan on getting $0.


Which differs from paying it back how?
 
media0.giphy.comView Full Size

I'm not surprised.
 
robodog: Notabunny: So does that mean corporations will get a check based on their anticipated tax payments?

Sort of, my dad's getting a loan for 10 weeks pay for his employees, and as long as he doesn't fire them in 8 weeks or reduce their pay by more than 20% during that time it's forgiven. This is going to be enough to keep his 7 employees working at least through the end of the summer. Assuming he still has any customers that are solvent and ordering he'll keep them on even longer.


So the government is giving him money to pay his employees for 10 weeks, and those employees are also getting a stimulus check? Sounds like the employees will come out ahead, assuming after 10 weeks he's able to keep them on (a big assumption at this point).
 
