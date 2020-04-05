 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(ABC Action News)   Gators are pretty nasty already, and now they have drugs and guns?   (abcactionnews.com) divider line
10
    More: Florida, SEMINOLE COUNTY, Orlando, Florida, Greater Orlando, Drug addiction, Sheriff, Florida authorities, Coroner, Lake Mary, Florida  
•       •       •

298 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 Apr 2020 at 6:53 AM (47 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



10 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
calbert [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I thought UF sports were done for the year
 
Sid_6.7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
https://loweringthebar.net/2016/02/is​-​an-alligator-a-deadly-weapon.html
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I once did drugs with a guy who went by the name Gator.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Once I was on a fan boat in the Everglades and had to share the craft with a family of Cidiots from Illinois.
They were all screaming at a heron to stop eating the baby alligators, because that's mean.

I said, "This isn't Disney World farkers"
And then I ate their children.
 
daffy
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
That's right our gators don't fool around!
 
jimjays
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
It's always the same. People with 'gators or large snakes are those least responsible to care for them. But it's always entertaining when they get bit.

(Recall an episode of COPS where the idiot wouldn't tell the ER what sort of poisonous snake he had that bit him.)
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
s.yimg.comView Full Size
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Rick & Morty - Crocubot
Youtube BHpaDjtRQDU
 
SBinRR [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I remember a show about drugs, guns, and gators in Florida back in the 80's

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.