(TMZ)   Stay. The fark. Inside. What part of this are people still not getting?   (amp.tmz.com) divider line
51
    More: Dumbass, Hermosa Beach, California, Weather, Walking, mile south, crazy reason, L.A. area, number of folks, Hermosa Beach  
BadReligion [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
So far as I know, going outside and walking is still encouraged. We are still going on walking trails. We just avoid getting close to anyone or touching anything.
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
wait, I got this...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pkjun [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
An encouraging sign in my eyes is how the news photographers are needing to resort to trickier and trickier focal-length-distortion photography to get "omg look at all these people together" shots.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Toxophil [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Merca.

/An wild turkey.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BadReligion: So far as I know, going outside and walking is still encouraged. We are still going on walking trails. We just avoid getting close to anyone or touching anything.


I'm doing local hikes.  I was the only one on the mountain on Friday.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pkjun: An encouraging sign in my eyes is how the news photographers are needing to resort to trickier and trickier focal-length-distortion photography to get "omg look at all these people together" shots.

[Fark user image image 850x478]


🙄
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fortunately, we have a few days of unseasonal rain coming into the L.A. Met area.
That ought to put most of these idiots back inside for a while.
I guess.
I don't know any more.
In the last few weeks I have learned that my fellow human beings are even stupider than I thought they were - and I am 70 years old.
Save you the trouble: Okay, Boomer.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pkjun: An encouraging sign in my eyes is how the news photographers are needing to resort to trickier and trickier focal-length-distortion photography to get "omg look at all these people together" shots.

[Fark user image image 850x478]


I'm not saying the plague isn't real, but I am saying I now know exactly how to get 75% of the country to lock themselves down eagerly and bark at anyone that doesn't.
 
dready zim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have a security camera looking out of my kitchen window at the street outside so I can make sure my flat is secure when I am not there. It has motion detection and records a short video every time it is activated.

In the last hour (10:10-11:10) it has recorded 86 videos as a result of people just walking about.

There is talk of making the 'daily' exercise banned because people are just using it as an excuse to be outside multiple times a day. I have a friend in Italy and he reports that there was a time when you were only allowed out if you were walking your dog and so people dog shared and some dogs were really suffering because they were constantly on walks and did not drink enough water.

meme.xyzView Full Size
 
pkjun [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

born_yesterday: pkjun: An encouraging sign in my eyes is how the news photographers are needing to resort to trickier and trickier focal-length-distortion photography to get "omg look at all these people together" shots.

[Fark user image image 850x478]

I'm not saying the plague isn't real, but I am saying I now know exactly how to get 75% of the country to lock themselves down eagerly and bark at anyone that doesn't.


The plague is real and you had better lock your ass down, dude. Millions of people drowning in their own blood is going to disrupt governance and enable fascism *way* more than social adherence to norms of mutual care and protection.
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  

born_yesterday: I'm not saying the plague isn't real, but I am saying I now know exactly how to get 75% of the country to lock themselves down eagerly and bark at anyone that doesn't.


Do you? How is that?
 
themindiswatching [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pkjun: born_yesterday: pkjun: An encouraging sign in my eyes is how the news photographers are needing to resort to trickier and trickier focal-length-distortion photography to get "omg look at all these people together" shots.

[Fark user image image 850x478]

I'm not saying the plague isn't real, but I am saying I now know exactly how to get 75% of the country to lock themselves down eagerly and bark at anyone that doesn't.

The plague is real and you had better lock your ass down, dude. Millions of people drowning in their own blood is going to disrupt governance and enable fascism *way* more than social adherence to norms of mutual care and protection.


The US farked up the response so badly that I think a lot of people would appreciate the relative competence of China when it's all said and done.

/note "relative" due to their potentially hiding their true numbers and other issues.
 
pkjun [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jso2897: born_yesterday: I'm not saying the plague isn't real, but I am saying I now know exactly how to get 75% of the country to lock themselves down eagerly and bark at anyone that doesn't.

Do you? How is that?


It's easy; you simply get the global medical community, consisting of hundreds of thousands of scientists and doctors and nurses and hospital administrators and government health care policymakers, to unanimously agree to fake a global pandemic cooperating across all countries, so that the government of one of those countries has an excuse to ban exercise in parks, drinking in bars and football games, which everyone knows are the critical first three steps of a fascist coup.
 
themindiswatching [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also, I'm really going to hate those assholes in TFA if they end up causing California's stay at home order to exclude exercise entirely.

/I walk around the block a few times a night when it's far less likely there's anyone else around.
 
pkjun [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

themindiswatching: pkjun: born_yesterday: pkjun: An encouraging sign in my eyes is how the news photographers are needing to resort to trickier and trickier focal-length-distortion photography to get "omg look at all these people together" shots.

[Fark user image image 850x478]

I'm not saying the plague isn't real, but I am saying I now know exactly how to get 75% of the country to lock themselves down eagerly and bark at anyone that doesn't.

The plague is real and you had better lock your ass down, dude. Millions of people drowning in their own blood is going to disrupt governance and enable fascism *way* more than social adherence to norms of mutual care and protection.

The US farked up the response so badly that I think a lot of people would appreciate the relative competence of China when it's all said and done.

/note "relative" due to their potentially hiding their true numbers and other issues.


I've lived in China and Vietnam for a total of five years. Not gonna say they have a better system of government by any means, but there are definitely some things they are better *at doing.*
 
valenumr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BadReligion: So far as I know, going outside and walking is still encouraged. We are still going on walking trails. We just avoid getting close to anyone or touching anything.


Well, yeah. I have to take my dog out, but there seems to be this weird effect. I actually see a lot more folks milling about on our regular walk schedule. Could it be, perhaps, that everyone is stuck at home?
 
DoBeDoBeLurk [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The messaging is inconsistent and people don't trust inconsistent messaging. Many do not know the latest version of information or which one applies to their country, so it's like we've got people walking around running different versions of Windows, all the way back to MS-DOS.

People are wired to want to go outside so they look for an excuse.

And if you're going to authorize a farmers' market, people will go to it.
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

DoBeDoBeLurk: The messaging is inconsistent and people don't trust inconsistent messaging. Many do not know the latest version of information or which one applies to their country, so it's like we've got people walking around running different versions of Windows, all the way back to MS-DOS.

People are wired to want to go outside so they look for an excuse.

And if you're going to authorize a farmers' market, people will go to it.


This is speculation and limited, but it's possible that if people need to get food, going to open air stands to get it may be less risky than going in a store where hundreds of people are breathing in a confined space.
 
jso2897
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

pkjun: jso2897: born_yesterday: I'm not saying the plague isn't real, but I am saying I now know exactly how to get 75% of the country to lock themselves down eagerly and bark at anyone that doesn't.

Do you? How is that?

It's easy; you simply get the global medical community, consisting of hundreds of thousands of scientists and doctors and nurses and hospital administrators and government health care policymakers, to unanimously agree to fake a global pandemic cooperating across all countries, so that the government of one of those countries has an excuse to ban exercise in parks, drinking in bars and football games, which everyone knows are the critical first three steps of a fascist coup.


Not meant rudely or unkindly, but I didn't ask you. And it wasn't one of those general questions thrown out to the room.
I am actually curious as to what this specific poster was talking about.
Perhaps it is some paranoid fantasy - but if he doesn't tell me, i can't really know.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

pkjun: jso2897: born_yesterday: I'm not saying the plague isn't real, but I am saying I now know exactly how to get 75% of the country to lock themselves down eagerly and bark at anyone that doesn't.

Do you? How is that?

It's easy; you simply get the global medical community, consisting of hundreds of thousands of scientists and doctors and nurses and hospital administrators and government health care policymakers, to unanimously agree to fake a global pandemic cooperating across all countries, so that the government of one of those countries has an excuse to ban exercise in parks, drinking in bars and football games, which everyone knows are the critical first three steps of a fascist coup.


First they came for the farmers market, and I said nothing because I was neither a farm nor a market.
 
phenn
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
We have a ditsy gringa crunchy-granola, essential oil binch in our community who keeps trying to assure people that wearing a mask made out of a t-shirt will prevent them from getting the virus.Thankfully, no one is really buying it.

I have never seen so much moronic advice in my life as I have in the past 4 weeks.
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
No need to ban exercise entirely. Just ban any gathering of more than 1 person. No walking together, no biking together, no "sunbathing" in big groups. 1 at a time, exercise or shopping only.

/Got in an argument with my wife yesterday over whether walking our neighbour's dog while she is laid up from surgery counts as "exercise"
//It's fine if a few people do it, but the Thames path was packed yesterday
///More lockdown is coming and it sucks...
 
Clearly Canadian
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

jso2897: pkjun: jso2897: born_yesterday: I'm not saying the plague isn't real, but I am saying I now know exactly how to get 75% of the country to lock themselves down eagerly and bark at anyone that doesn't.

Do you? How is that?

It's easy; you simply get the global medical community, consisting of hundreds of thousands of scientists and doctors and nurses and hospital administrators and government health care policymakers, to unanimously agree to fake a global pandemic cooperating across all countries, so that the government of one of those countries has an excuse to ban exercise in parks, drinking in bars and football games, which everyone knows are the critical first three steps of a fascist coup.

Not meant rudely or unkindly, but I didn't ask you. And it wasn't one of those general questions thrown out to the room.
I am actually curious as to what this specific poster was talking about.
Perhaps it is some paranoid fantasy - but if he doesn't tell me, i can't really know.


Low-grade grammar nerd here with a helpful suggestion!

Next time you want to address someone in a crowded space, add their name to the question!

For example instead of;

"How does one do that?"

Try;

"How does one do that, Ted?"

Alternatively, if you're in a very crowded space try;

"Ahhh god help me! I'm old and diabetic and they're breathing on me! We're all gonna die!"

/I'm just teasing.
//Stay out of crowded spaces.
///Wash. Your. Hands.
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

jso2897: it wasn't one of those general questions thrown out to the room.


That's not how Fark works. That's not how any of this works.
 
jimjays
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

SanityIsAFullTimeJob: DoBeDoBeLurk: The messaging is inconsistent and people don't trust inconsistent messaging. Many do not know the latest version of information or which one applies to their country, so it's like we've got people walking around running different versions of Windows, all the way back to MS-DOS.

People are wired to want to go outside so they look for an excuse.

And if you're going to authorize a farmers' market, people will go to it.

This is speculation and limited, but it's possible that if people need to get food, going to open air stands to get it may be less risky than going in a store where hundreds of people are breathing in a confined space.


And actual farmers often rely on that income, especially when prices are low on their crops.
 
dready zim [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

jso2897: I didn't ask you. And it wasn't one of those general questions thrown out to the room.


Yeah the way you do that is in a PM.

This is a public forum, anyone can read your posts and anyone can reply.

Welcome to Fark.
 
DoctorCal
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


This is what we're up against. Posted under a real name, where his neighbors could see it.
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Meh.  I went to the local park yesterday to play radio.  Threw an antenna up into a tree and made some contacts.  I doubt anyone got closer than 30 feet to me.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

DoctorCal: [Fark user image 850x157]

This is what we're up against. Posted under a real name, where his neighbors could see it.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DoctorCal
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

jso2897: pkjun: jso2897: born_yesterday: I'm not saying the plague isn't real, but I am saying I now know exactly how to get 75% of the country to lock themselves down eagerly and bark at anyone that doesn't.

Do you? How is that?

It's easy; you simply get the global medical community, consisting of hundreds of thousands of scientists and doctors and nurses and hospital administrators and government health care policymakers, to unanimously agree to fake a global pandemic cooperating across all countries, so that the government of one of those countries has an excuse to ban exercise in parks, drinking in bars and football games, which everyone knows are the critical first three steps of a fascist coup.

Not meant rudely or unkindly, but I didn't ask you. And it wasn't one of those general questions thrown out to the room.
I am actually curious as to what this specific poster was talking about.
Perhaps it is some paranoid fantasy - but if he doesn't tell me, i can't really know.


You asked the question in a public forum.  Did you really expect that only that person would reply?
 
js34603
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Damn red states, those inbred hicks are going to get us all killed.
 
DoBeDoBeLurk [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

SanityIsAFullTimeJob: DoBeDoBeLurk: The messaging is inconsistent and people don't trust inconsistent messaging. Many do not know the latest version of information or which one applies to their country, so it's like we've got people walking around running different versions of Windows, all the way back to MS-DOS.

People are wired to want to go outside so they look for an excuse.

And if you're going to authorize a farmers' market, people will go to it.

This is speculation and limited, but it's possible that if people need to get food, going to open air stands to get it may be less risky than going in a store where hundreds of people are breathing in a confined space.


Possible, but if you're going to treat it like a supermarket, it's got no aisles to separate people and no cleaning crew. Might want to limit the amount of people in there at one time and move the stands apart to help them keep space between everyone and discourage the photographers looking for a picture of dumb people.
 
ISO15693
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
And this is why not having a strong unified national policy allows people to pick and choose which rules to follow, and to justify walking in an environment like that, resulting in over 1000 deaths a day now, and rising.

I'm sure every one of those people in that photo was thinking "I am -entitled- to walk here. It's only all those other people that are making it a problem"

Now I'm libby lib leftist, and realize that 99 out of 100 times the right complains about "the elite" they are just talking about educated, rational, well adjusted people with IQ's higher than room temperature .... but the people in those photo are the other 1%, people who -should- be shamed for their elitist, entitled attitude.

No, walking in that density of people is NOT ok.
 
daffy
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
What do you expect... It's LA. They can't not be stupid.
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tpmchris
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

pkjun: born_yesterday: pkjun: An encouraging sign in my eyes is how the news photographers are needing to resort to trickier and trickier focal-length-distortion photography to get "omg look at all these people together" shots.

[Fark user image image 850x478]

I'm not saying the plague isn't real, but I am saying I now know exactly how to get 75% of the country to lock themselves down eagerly and bark at anyone that doesn't.

The plague is real and you had better lock your ass down, dude. Millions of people drowning in their own blood is going to disrupt governance and enable fascism *way* more than social adherence to norms of mutual care and protection.


Hook, line and spinner. Look around, where are these sick people? There isn't anyone I know of infected. Why are hospital cutting staff? It's all FAKE NEWS!!

https://www.heraldtribune.com/news/20​2​00403/coronavirus-florida-sarasota-mem​orial-hospital-furloughs-staff-after-1​6-million-decline
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

pkjun: themindiswatching: pkjun: born_yesterday: pkjun: An encouraging sign in my eyes is how the news photographers are needing to resort to trickier and trickier focal-length-distortion photography to get "omg look at all these people together" shots.

[Fark user image image 850x478]

I'm not saying the plague isn't real, but I am saying I now know exactly how to get 75% of the country to lock themselves down eagerly and bark at anyone that doesn't.

The plague is real and you had better lock your ass down, dude. Millions of people drowning in their own blood is going to disrupt governance and enable fascism *way* more than social adherence to norms of mutual care and protection.

The US farked up the response so badly that I think a lot of people would appreciate the relative competence of China when it's all said and done.

/note "relative" due to their potentially hiding their true numbers and other issues.

I've lived in China and Vietnam for a total of five years. Not gonna say they have a better system of government by any means, but there are definitely some things they are better *at doing.*


One of which is creating the conditions for deadly pandemics.  Remind me again where COVID-19, SARS, and where the flu comes from every year?

https://www.who.int/csr/don/archive/c​o​untry/chn/en/

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/1​6​940861

Even the deadly 1918 Influenza outbreak may have started in China:

https://www.nationalgeographic.com/ne​w​s/2014/1/140123-spanish-flu-1918-china​-origins-pandemic-science-health/

Which makes sense, because Influenza is uniquely of Chinese origin.  Almost every outbreak of the flu originates in China.  If they were good at doing "certain things", they could shut it down and influenza outbreaks would become rare instead of a yearly occurrence of several different strains.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I went to a state park yesterday, usually at 8 am it's empty. There were about 15 cars. I got the hell out of there.
 
T Baggins [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

DoBeDoBeLurk: The messaging is inconsistent and people don't trust inconsistent messaging. Many do not know the latest version of information or which one applies to their country, so it's like we've got people walking around running different versions of Windows, all the way back to MS-DOS.

People are wired to want to go outside so they look for an excuse.

And if you're going to authorize a farmers' market, people will go to it.


Absolutely. California is telling people it's fine to go outside "for exercise", which essentially means for anything on foot, and leaving it up to local governments to make rules about specific areas. Most California beaches and parks still seem to be open, although some have closed hygiene services like public restrooms and beach showers. People will do whatever's legally allowable, and push a little beyond that to test boundaries.

I'm in Michigan, with the same "exercise is ok" rule, and when it's sunny and temperatures reach the high 50s, it's the same way with people walking on the sidewalk around my residential neighborhood. Not crowds, but a couple dozen people within a few houses when I look out my door, and most pass right by each other on a 4-foot-wide sidewalk. I realize the risk of infection is low like that, but it would be easy to walk 6 feet around people in this neighborhood. The joggers seem like the likeliest vectors, as they're passing by a lot of walkers, and breathing a lot harder, which presumably will spread a much denser stream of respiratory droplets in their wake.
 
The more you eat the more you fart [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Alphax: DoctorCal: [Fark user image 850x157]

This is what we're up against. Posted under a real name, where his neighbors could see it.

[Fark user image image 795x750]


Yes!
 
Camus27
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

tpmchris: pkjun: born_yesterday: pkjun: An encouraging sign in my eyes is how the news photographers are needing to resort to trickier and trickier focal-length-distortion photography to get "omg look at all these people together" shots.

[Fark user image image 850x478]

I'm not saying the plague isn't real, but I am saying I now know exactly how to get 75% of the country to lock themselves down eagerly and bark at anyone that doesn't.

The plague is real and you had better lock your ass down, dude. Millions of people drowning in their own blood is going to disrupt governance and enable fascism *way* more than social adherence to norms of mutual care and protection.

Hook, line and spinner. Look around, where are these sick people? There isn't anyone I know of infected. Why are hospital cutting staff? It's all FAKE NEWS!!

https://www.heraldtribune.com/news/202​00403/coronavirus-florida-sarasota-mem​orial-hospital-furloughs-staff-after-1​6-million-decline


Your joking, right? If not, I suggest you take a trip to New York or find someone who works at a hospital to talk to.  Healthcare companies aren't pouring millions of dollars into turning their hospitals into Covid wards because this is a hoax.  Almost everyone in the medical world knows the reality of this. But, if you think this is Fake News, there probably isn't any reasoning with you.
 
ISO15693
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

tpmchris: pkjun: born_yesterday: pkjun: An encouraging sign in my eyes is how the news photographers are needing to resort to trickier and trickier focal-length-distortion photography to get "omg look at all these people together" shots.

[Fark user image image 850x478]

I'm not saying the plague isn't real, but I am saying I now know exactly how to get 75% of the country to lock themselves down eagerly and bark at anyone that doesn't.

The plague is real and you had better lock your ass down, dude. Millions of people drowning in their own blood is going to disrupt governance and enable fascism *way* more than social adherence to norms of mutual care and protection.

Hook, line and spinner. Look around, where are these sick people? There isn't anyone I know of infected. Why are hospital cutting staff? It's all FAKE NEWS!!

https://www.heraldtribune.com/news/202​00403/coronavirus-florida-sarasota-mem​orial-hospital-furloughs-staff-after-1​6-million-decline


Poe's law, etc. You may be serious, but even if you are just pretending to be stupid, that can still influence people to that idiotic way of thinking. Which kills more people.
 
tpmchris
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Alphax: DoctorCal: [Fark user image 850x157]

This is what we're up against. Posted under a real name, where his neighbors could see it.

[Fark user image image 795x750]


FAKE NEWS!!

https://www.snopes.com/fact-check/sol​d​ier-carrying-donkey/
 
mrinfoguy
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

themindiswatching: pkjun: born_yesterday: pkjun: An encouraging sign in my eyes is how the news photographers are needing to resort to trickier and trickier focal-length-distortion photography to get "omg look at all these people together" shots.

[Fark user image image 850x478]

I'm not saying the plague isn't real, but I am saying I now know exactly how to get 75% of the country to lock themselves down eagerly and bark at anyone that doesn't.

The plague is real and you had better lock your ass down, dude. Millions of people drowning in their own blood is going to disrupt governance and enable fascism *way* more than social adherence to norms of mutual care and protection.

The US farked up the response so badly that I think a lot of people would appreciate the relative competence of China when it's all said and done.

/note "relative" due to their potentially hiding their true numbers and other issues.


Ooookkaaay.
China is the hero here, in your mind..?
Dumb...
Ass...
Dumbass
 
Bluenosed Baker
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

themindiswatching: pkjun: born_yesterday: pkjun: An encouraging sign in my eyes is how the news photographers are needing to resort to trickier and trickier focal-length-distortion photography to get "omg look at all these people together" shots.

[Fark user image image 850x478]

I'm not saying the plague isn't real, but I am saying I now know exactly how to get 75% of the country to lock themselves down eagerly and bark at anyone that doesn't.

The plague is real and you had better lock your ass down, dude. Millions of people drowning in their own blood is going to disrupt governance and enable fascism *way* more than social adherence to norms of mutual care and protection.

The US farked up the response so badly that I think a lot of people would appreciate the relative competence of China when it's all said and done.

/note "relative" due to their potentially hiding their true numbers and other issues.


21 million cell phones went off line last month. In a country that uses them for social credit and wallets. Conservatively, six million dead. Not conservatively, twenty one.

India is going to be terrible.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

pkjun: jso2897: born_yesterday: I'm not saying the plague isn't real, but I am saying I now know exactly how to get 75% of the country to lock themselves down eagerly and bark at anyone that doesn't.

Do you? How is that?

It's easy; you simply get the global medical community, consisting of hundreds of thousands of scientists and doctors and nurses and hospital administrators and government health care policymakers, to unanimously agree to fake a global pandemic cooperating across all countries, so that the government of one of those countries has an excuse to ban exercise in parks, drinking in bars and football games, which everyone knows are the critical first three steps of a fascist coup.


*claps*
I was going to go with "Kill a lot of people and make many more sick", but yours works as well.
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

dittybopper: Meh.  I went to the local park yesterday to play radio.  Threw an antenna up into a tree and made some contacts.  I doubt anyone got closer than 30 feet to me.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Alphax: DoctorCal: [Fark user image 850x157]

This is what we're up against. Posted under a real name, where his neighbors could see it.

[Fark user image image 795x750]


For everyone who smarted that, https://www.snopes.com/fact-check/sol​d​ier-carrying-donkey/

Also, land mines don't work that way.  One AP mine is not large enough to kill people who are socially distant, and a donkey is not large enough to set off an AT mine.
 
