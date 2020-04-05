 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Bored Panda)   Pics of home made face masks that probably only protect you from looking sane   (boredpanda.com) divider line
33
    More: Amusing, Protection, Masks, general Jerome M. Adams, Anna Davies, New York Times, face masks, Bored Panda, Gas mask  
•       •       •

993 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 Apr 2020 at 1:50 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



33 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Mojongo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I actually have the mask shown in pic #22 a 3M 7093 (bought last summer for spray painting) which has a higher filtration rating than N95 masks. I've refrained from wearing it in public so far because I felt it might panic people and my photo would end up on a list like this.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
#36:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whereisian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


'ostie, I'd flatten her curve
 
erik-k
‘’ 1 hour ago  
seriously people-stop buying face masks!" Jerome claims that they're ineffective in preventing the general public from catching the virus

Then why do nurses and doctors wear them?

Look, if you want to say "save them for the doctors and nurses," say that instead of insulting our intelligence. And maybe telling people how to fit the mask so it IS effective would be an idea, eh?

But in any case the fundamental statement is wrong: This virus spreads through droplets and it is shockingly virulent. ANYTHING that prevents infected droplets from leaving the carrier, OR from entering a new victim, helps. And almost any sort of fine woven filter material will do that to some degree, and almost anything at all will shut down the "touch contaminated surface, touch face" route.

We don't need to reduce r0 by 95%, only by about 75%. And keep it there until we have a vaccine.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mojongo: I actually have the mask shown in pic #22 a 3M 7093 (bought last summer for spray painting) which has a higher filtration rating than N95 masks. I've refrained from wearing it in public so far because I felt it might panic people and my photo would end up on a list like this.


I've seen people wear that type of mask on my weekly trips to the supermarket. I think people are freaked out more about the virus than masks at this point.
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
static.boredpanda.comView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
anfrind
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
I actually kind of want a plague doctor mask.
 
LouisZepher [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
static.boredpanda.comView Full Size

Image on wall behind him looks like something is pouring into his helmet.
 
geoduck42
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

anfrind: I actually kind of want a plague doctor mask.


It's ironic that in this case, the things might actually help a little.
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

anfrind: I actually kind of want a plague doctor mask.


There's all kinds of on amazon, some of them look pretty good and aren't all that expensive.

You might even get some free plague with it courtesy of a sick warehouse worker.
 
Ruthven13
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

whereisian: [Fark user image image 579x769]

'ostie, I'd flatten her curve


Reminds me of the concerts I used to go to. Damn, I really miss those days...
 
mdemon81
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Subby, I don't know if you understand this but ALL of those are jokes.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ruthven13
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I would wear my dad's old gas mask that he got in the army during the Vietnam war, but it is probably crumbled into dust by now. Last time I took it out of it's pouch it was waaayyyy dry rotted and that was maybe 20 years ago. Would have been fun though...
 
notgonnatellu
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Paper towel tube in a knee sock with slits cut for your ears.
 
skyotter
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Or if you have a naloxone t-shirt handy:
Surgeon General Shows How to Make Your Own Face Covering
Youtube PI1GxNjAjlw
 
schubie
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I will joke about damn near anything, but a few months ago when people were howling at the Chinese using orange rinds and underwear for makeshift masks I got scoldy and told them that soon they wouldn't be laughing. Next week every woman is ranking her bras from most to least hated. Men will be rifling thro bathroom cabinets wondering why none of the pink boxes have maxi pads and wondering if a tampon up each nose is effective.
 
Sandelaphon
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
If I had a plague doctor mask, I'd be wearing it.
i.etsystatic.comView Full Size
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

erik-k: seriously people-stop buying face masks!" Jerome claims that they're ineffective in preventing the general public from catching the virus

Then why do nurses and doctors wear them?

Look, if you want to say "save them for the doctors and nurses," say that instead of insulting our intelligence. And maybe telling people how to fit the mask so it IS effective would be an idea, eh?

But in any case the fundamental statement is wrong: This virus spreads through droplets and it is shockingly virulent. ANYTHING that prevents infected droplets from leaving the carrier, OR from entering a new victim, helps. And almost any sort of fine woven filter material will do that to some degree, and almost anything at all will shut down the "touch contaminated surface, touch face" route.

We don't need to reduce r0 by 95%, only by about 75%. And keep it there until we have a vaccine.


Well you've got to admit that telling people that only sick people should wear masks was a brilliant idea that didn't backfire at all.
 
skyotter
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Tip from Alaska: gaiters and balaklavas count.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BHK
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Coronavirus and influenza can't get through most masks.
 
pup.socket [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
The Latex biatch with the gas mask is as safe as a NASA space suit.
 
Mojongo [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

mdemon81: Subby, I don't know if you understand this but ALL of those are jokes.


So when the epidemiologist is determining which maxi pad you need to strap to your face by asking "what type of flow do you have?" and you answer " linoleum". That's not serious?
 
Moniker o' Shame
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I have one of these:
Fark user imageView Full Size

I have not worn it to go grocery shopping though.
 
scalpod
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

pup.socket: The Latex biatch with the gas mask is as safe as a NASA space suit.


Safe? Maybe in one sense...
 
scalpod
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Moniker o' Shame: I have one of these:
[Fark user image 500x408]
I have not worn it to go grocery shopping though.


"Not yet", you mean.
 
jtown [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
screengeek.netView Full Size
 
pup.socket [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

scalpod: pup.socket: The Latex biatch with the gas mask is as safe as a NASA space suit.

Safe? Maybe in one sense...


Yeah, you can't see how sharp her knees really are.
 
scalpod
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

jtown: [screengeek.net image 850x477]


See? Even Jason's playing it safe.

CH-CH-CH CHant be
HA-HA-HA HAvin' no coronavirus!
 
eltejon [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
When it was still just kind of fun, I went up for a quick flight
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Thunderboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

erik-k: seriously people-stop buying face masks!" Jerome claims that they're ineffective in preventing the general public from catching the virus

Then why do nurses and doctors wear them?


One of these things is not like the other.
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Mojongo: I actually have the mask shown in pic #22 a 3M 7093 (bought last summer for spray painting) which has a higher filtration rating than N95 masks. I've refrained from wearing it in public so far because I felt it might panic people and my photo would end up on a list like this.


You wrap up your dog for spray painting?

notgonnatellu: Paper towel tube in a knee sock with slits cut for your ears.


Beaker?

jtown: [screengeek.net image 850x477]


At least that'll keep people 6 feet away.
 
scalpod
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Thunderboy: erik-k: seriously people-stop buying face masks!" Jerome claims that they're ineffective in preventing the general public from catching the virus

Then why do nurses and doctors wear them?

One of these things is not like the other.


Sure. One is worth saving.
 
Displayed 33 of 33 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.