It's not often you see a headline combination of oral sex, lady chemicals and coronavirus, but thanks to Pat Robertson but here we are
    Facepalm, Jesus, Homosexuality, death of a gay lawyer, senior lawyer, Conspiracy theory, Christ, The 700 Club, ladies' private parts  
Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
"Some of these young uns are doing all kinds of unnatural things with their sex organs," said Robertson. "When people do that, they transfer all kinds of chemicals from ladies' private parts and that's where I think the virus came from. We never had this kind of thing when I was coming up. But no one was committing oral sex back then."


Dear 4-Minute Missionary Position Only Pat,

Read your bible and you'll see oral sex happened nearly 6,000 years ago, practically from the Beginning.  (Song of Solomon).  "Your lips are like nectar" ain't talking about the lips upstairs on the female body, Sparky.

We won't even go into how viruses mutate and spread.  That would probably make your racist head explode.

Sincerely,
Devolving J. Spud
Atheist
 
Naido [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I Have A Bo Burnham GIF For That [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
If rimjobs are wrong I don't want to be right.
 
This About That [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Pat Robertson: Proof that marketing the crazy can make you rich.
 
maddan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
From now on, I'm going to try to work lady chemicals into every conversation.
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

"Some of these young uns are doing all kinds of unnatural things with their sex organs," said Robertson. "When people do that, they transfer all kinds of chemicals from ladies' private parts and that's where I think the virus came from. We never had this kind of thing when I was coming up. But no one was committing oral sex back then."


Dear 4-Minute Missionary Position Only Pat,

Read your bible and you'll see oral sex happened nearly 6,000 years ago, practically from the Beginning.  (Song of Solomon).  "Your lips are like nectar" ain't talking about the lips upstairs on the female body, Sparky.

We won't even go into how viruses mutate and spread.  That would probably make your racist head explode.

Sincerely,
Devolving J. Spud
Atheist


They found graffiti all over Pompeii like "Maria bene fela".

Mary gives good head.

Humans haven't really changed a whole lot since we developed these frontal lobes.

Pat barely meets the definition of hominid. He'd have to go to night school to develop thumbs.
 
ralphjr [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
What the actual fark?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
And I'm the crazy? You'll got some nerve
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

lulz


lulz
 
MythDragon
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Lady chem trails
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Umm......Wow?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Lady chem trails


Hay that's the name of my Fem 2Fem tribute band
 
mikalmd
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Lady chemicals from this bozo and medical elements from the other clown ..
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
The more religious the whacko, the more concerned they are about your genitals.
 
