(Huffington Post)   Coronavirus + Black Lung, or why Appalachia is about to find out the hard way that voting for small government while working in a coal mine ends extremely badly for them   (huffpost.com) divider line
19
    More: Scary, United States, Southern United States, 74-year-old black lung patient, Kentucky, West Virginia, Southern West Virginia, Coal, Anthracite  
•       •       •

19 Comments     (+0 »)
 
RaceDTruck [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
You buys your ticket, you takes your ride.
 
mcreadyblue [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Some beautiful country there.
 
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Working in a coalmine is unhealthy?
This is my shocked face.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
It's dangerous to go alone! Take this. [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Diabetes and BMI are also linked to poorer outcomes. I think the deck is stacked against Appalachia.
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

mcreadyblue: Some beautiful country there.


Shame about the locals.

/ That should be self correcting shortly.
// Think of all the money the government will save helping those "no one gave me anything" food stamp champs.
/// ...That vote red team all the way down.
 
stan unusual [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Two of the boys from Devo give us an artistic impression of what Covid-19 will do to those poor miners.
Devo - Working In The Coal Mine (1981 on Countdown)
Youtube k0sKalTgzPs
 
Brosephus [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Seems like they're getting that bootstrapping, anti-socialism government they have voted for time and time again. Good luck to them all.  They will need a shiatload of it.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meanwhile over in the India thread, the country which ranks #4 in the world for lung disease deaths per capita, people are arguing everything will be fine.
 
Sid_6.7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
My mother's father died of black lung. I was born just before, so he got to see me, but I never knew him.
 
Mantour [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

It's dangerous to go alone! Take this.: Diabetes and BMI are also linked to poorer outcomes. I think the deck is stacked against Appalachia.


Don't forget the occasional snake handling as a test of faith.
 
fusillade762
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Brosephus: Seems like they're getting that bootstrapping, anti-socialism government they have voted for time and time again. Good luck to them all.  They will need a shiatload of it.


As long as the people they don't like are getting screwed harder than they are it's all worth it.
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
RIP Derek Zoolander.
 
JonBuck [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

mcreadyblue: Some beautiful country there.


At least the parts that haven't been leveled by mountaintop removal mining.
 
JimmyTheHutt
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
And it won't change their minds at all. They will hold fast in their faith to their new Messiah while everyone and everything burns around them.
 
ISO15693
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Mines continue to operate during the pandemic

SMH
 
Dinjiin [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
slackananda
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
albuquerquehalsey
‘’ 1 minute ago  

It's dangerous to go alone! Take this.: Diabetes and BMI are also linked to poorer outcomes. I think the deck is stacked against Appalachia.


it also stacks the deck against black people, but you don't want to know about that.
 
HerptheDerp
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
