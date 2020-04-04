 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Master Italian shoe designer dies, as the coronavirus robs us of yet another beautiful sole   (cnn.com) divider line
10
    More: Sad, Woman, women's shoe designer Sergio Rossi, Johns Hopkins University, Italy, northern Italy, Donation, Johns Hopkins, Rossi's death  
•       •       •

325 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 Apr 2020 at 6:30 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



10 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
eurotrader [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
That does make me wonder what Brexit and covid-19 will do when I order new shoes from John Lobb.
 
ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Take your upvote
 
Naido [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
yoyopro
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dies at age 84 . . .
I think coronavirus was the least of his problems.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope you feel a right heel after a pun like that subby.
 
I dont want to be on this planet anymore
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Too tongue in cheek for me.
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I'd hate to be in his shoes now.
 
daffy
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Those are some ugly shoes.
 
Rattrap007
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Had to sneaker that pun in. And here i am being a loafer laying around the house all day.
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I should boot you in the ass Subby, making me wake up to something like that.

/HOTY candidate
//assuming that we're all still around anyway
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.