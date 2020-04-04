 Skip to content
(YouTube)   Comedy Gives Back Laugh Aid now live. Six hours of comedians doing comedy to raise money for other comedians out of work due to shutdowns. Donate if you can   (youtube.com) divider line
DippityDoo
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Appreciation a rabbi are walking down the street when a young boy passes by.
The priest turns to the rabbi and says "I'd love to fark him."
The Rabbi says "out of what?"
 
CommieTaoist [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Lots of technical issues so far. Almost as if comedians aren't the most tech-savvy group out there...
 
