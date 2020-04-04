 Skip to content
(The Hill)   AWoooooooo
WoolyManwich [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
I've been doing this since I was a kid. Passed on the tradition to my kids. It feels good to channel your inner animal into the night sky.
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Nixon's Head Says Aroo for 10 Hours
Youtube KYdHlTycxp8
 
LIGAFF [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ishkur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here in Vancouver it's every night at 7pm, and it's not a howl, it's cheering and yelling and honking horns and noisemakers

Sounds like a sports team had just won the championship, but it's a show of appreciation for healthcare workers.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wasn't aware of this being a thing.  I just figured my neighbor was crazy.
(He probably didn't know this was a thing, either.)
 
cepson
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think we should have a national Wail.

Shout! Shout! Let it all out!

We could call it Trump's Wail. And Mexico would pay for it.
 
LrdPhoenix
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The dogs all must be wondering what the fark is going on.
 
Action Replay Nick [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
66.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
crinz83
‘’ 1 hour ago  
if that happens here, it'll make me as mad as hell. and i'm not gonna take this anymore.
 
snoproblem
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anyone else have 'Bark at The Moon' in their heads while reading this?
 
Sarah Jessica Farker [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 1 hour ago  

snoproblem: Anyone else have 'Bark at The Moon' in their heads while reading this?


Eh, I was kind of wishing there was a way to have Obama back for a 3rd and 4th term.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I expected TFA to be about London.
 
padraig
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ishkur: Here in Vancouver it's every night at 7pm, and it's not a howl, it's cheering and yelling and honking horns and noisemakers

Sounds like a sports team had just won the championship, but it's a show of appreciation for healthcare workers.


We do it every day at 8pm in Paris. My wife is getting a lot of use of her stationmaster whistle.
 
Jim_Callahan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The fact that it's causing farking NextDoor of all farking things to actually catch on may be the greatest tragedy this plague inflicts upon us.

I mean, we'll get over all the dead people in ten years or so, and the economy's metrics are based on bald-faced lies anyway so the usual suspects will have psyched themselves up into lying that they're better than they were before the plague probably six or seven months after the last body-bag is tossed on the hundred-foot pile we have to make because we've run out of gas to burn them with...

... but the shame of our generation not being able to look down on the losers who used Craigslist anymore?  That's forever.
 
snoproblem
‘’ 1 hour ago  
C18H27NO3:

That too.
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Moo?
 
CNichols [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I thought everyone had realized what's going on and were joining my nightly scream of existential horror.
 
Biledriver
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
...and my hair is perfect.
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
How'll Dog & Baby Viral Video || Howl off between Walker boy and dog goes viral🐕🚼
Youtube oPBEl79koa4
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

2wolves: ...and my hair is perfect.


Huh...I'd like to meet your tailor.
 
phishrace
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
My daughter told me her and a bunch of her friends were going to do this last night. Difficulty: She lives on the border of the sticks in WA. They let some of the neighbors know. I'm sure no one got shot.

Now that I think about it, I haven't heard from her today. Gotta go...
 
fredbox
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

2wolves: ...and my hair is perfect.


how's the Chinese takeout?
 
Mr. Shabooboo [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: Moo?


Go to bed Devin....And stop leaving grapefruit stains on the sheets...
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I don't have to tell you things are bad. Everybody knows things are bad. It's a pandemic. Everybody's out of work or scared of losing their job. The dollar buys a nickel's worth, banks are going bust, shopkeepers keep a gun under the counter. Punks are running wild in the street and there's nobody anywhere who seems to know what to do, and there's no end to it. We know the air is unfit to breathe and our food is unfit to eat, and we sit watching our TVs while some local newscaster tells us that today we had fifteen homicides and sixty-three violent crimes, as if that's the way it's supposed to be. We know things are bad - worse than bad. They're crazy. It's like everything everywhere is going crazy, so we don't go out anymore. We sit in the house, and slowly the world we are living in is getting smaller, and all we say is, 'Please, at least leave us alone in our living rooms. Let me have my toaster and my TV and my steel-belted radials and I won't say anything. Just leave us alone.' Well, I'm not gonna leave you alone. I want you to get mad! I don't want you to protest. I don't want you to riot - I don't want you to write to your congressman because I wouldn't know what to tell you to write. I don't know what to do about the depression and the inflation and the Russians and the crime in the street. All I know is that first you've got to get mad. You've got to say, 'I'm a HUMAN BEING, God damn it! My life has VALUE!' So I want you to get up now. I want all of you to get up out of your chairs. I want you to get up right now and go to the window. Open it, and stick your head out, and yell, 'I'M AS MAD AS HELL, AND I'M NOT GOING TO TAKE THIS ANYMORE!' I want you to get up right now, sit up, go to your windows, open them and stick your head out and yell - 'I'm as mad as hell and I'm not going to take this anymore!' Things have got to change. But first, you've gotta get mad!... You've got to say, 'I'm as mad as hell, and I'm not going to take this anymore!' Then we'll figure out what to do about the depression and the inflation and the oil crisis. But first get up out of your chairs, open the window, stick your head out, and yell, and say it: "I'M AS MAD AS HELL, AND I'M NOT GOING TO TAKE THIS ANYMORE!"
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: Boo_Guy: Moo?

Go to bed Devin....And stop leaving grapefruit stains on the sheets...


Sad moo.
 
Porous Horace [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Sure, fill the air with Coronavirus. That'll help.
 
