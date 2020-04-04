 Skip to content
(CNN)   India prepares for "onslaught" as one of its biggest slums reports first coronavirus death. To give you an idea of how big the Dharavi slum is, it has a population density almost 30 times greater than New York   (cnn.com) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Yeah, India is totally screwed.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
it will be less dense now.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Oh faaaaark.
 
basemetal [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
This one will be like a drought fueled California wildfire.
 
think_balance [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
India and Nepal will be scary.
 
fly_gal [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I have no words.  I feel for those people.
 
KungFuJunkie [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Yup, this virus has the potential to push India's population below 1 billion. It's going to be gruesome.
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Add in the fact they have fired all the lowest paid workers, turned off all public transportation and told them to go home and their homes are often hundreds of miles away isn't going to starve too many of them.  Good job India.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

KungFuJunkie: Yup, this virus has the potential to push India's population below 1 billion. It's going to be gruesome.


I had to check India's population ( 1.38 billion) and I still think your statement of under a billion could happen. That is going to make for some huge fish in the rivers that enjoy the taste of human flesh.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Coming soon...

guerrillaworldpress.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
not enough beer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

fly_gal: I have no words.  I feel for those people.


Yeah huge chunk a of the population don't have any access to healthcare. It's gonna be bad very bad.
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Ah hell.
 
Admiral General Aladeen News [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
There's no escaping that hell
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kittypie070 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
oh f*ck
 
Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, they'll all be quite relieved to know that this is just like the flu.  And it's all hoaxy and stuff.

//holy crap it's going to get ugly in some densely-populated parts of the planet
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I just can't...
 
fly_gal [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lindalouwho: I just can't...


Me too, Linda.  Me too.  My heart is just.... ugh.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fly_gal: lindalouwho: I just can't...

Me too, Linda.  Me too.  My heart is just.... ugh.


It's good to see you. I know a lot of farkers are busy with family, but who we aren't seeing up in here is a bit disconcerting.
It's nice seeing long-timers I've never seen before, though.
 
fly_gal [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lindalouwho: fly_gal: lindalouwho: I just can't...

Me too, Linda.  Me too.  My heart is just.... ugh.

It's good to see you. I know a lot of farkers are busy with family, but who we aren't seeing up in here is a bit disconcerting.
It's nice seeing long-timers I've never seen before, though.


We've certainly had an onslaught in the other tab recently.  It's good to see you too.
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
If people start panicking and law/order break down, shiat gonna get real, real fast.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

fly_gal: lindalouwho: fly_gal: lindalouwho: I just can't...

Me too, Linda.  Me too.  My heart is just.... ugh.

It's good to see you. I know a lot of farkers are busy with family, but who we aren't seeing up in here is a bit disconcerting.
It's nice seeing long-timers I've never seen before, though.

We've certainly had an onslaught in the other tab recently.  It's good to see you too.


I'll have to see if some of them are prodigal children from when I hung out there a lot! Not tonight though, I'm beat.
 
Kiz
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Honestly, this topic is just too depressing to post about.

So I won't.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Wow, so letting people be poor isn't free and cost effective.
But u all keep thinking so.
Enjoy a visual representation of letting people be poor.
 
Trik
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
This is going to be heart rending.
 
Target Builder
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

KungFuJunkie: Yup, this virus has the potential to push India's population below 1 billion. It's going to be gruesome.


India, Bangladesh, Pakistan.

High density, mass poverty, limited government control, poor health infrastructure.

This is going to be a shiat show. We're going to see millions dead and I'll be surprised if at least country doesn't completely destabilize.
 
robertus [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
mcreadyblue [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
The cows will inherit the earth.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

mcreadyblue: The cows will inherit the earth.


Moooooooo
 
fly_gal [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

lindalouwho: fly_gal: lindalouwho: fly_gal: lindalouwho: I just can't...

Me too, Linda.  Me too.  My heart is just.... ugh.

It's good to see you. I know a lot of farkers are busy with family, but who we aren't seeing up in here is a bit disconcerting.
It's nice seeing long-timers I've never seen before, though.

We've certainly had an onslaught in the other tab recently.  It's good to see you too.

I'll have to see if some of them are prodigal children from when I hung out there a lot! Not tonight though, I'm beat.


Things have been mellow lately.  Come check out a check in thread.
 
FarkingReading
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Oh darn. I guess I'll postpone my long-planned trip to India's slums then.

/holy fresh hell

And yet some poor media people are going to have to document this. Those poor farks.
 
fly_gal [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Wow, so letting people be poor isn't free and cost effective.
But u all keep thinking so.
Enjoy a visual representation of letting people be poor.


what??
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
So India get infected... millions die... Modi, who's a nationalist nutjob, will blame the deaths on China...

shiat gonna get real. This has non-zero chance of ending with a China-India war perhaps even a limited nuclear one.
 
Bonzo_1116
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

lolmao500: If people start panicking and law/order break down, shiat gonna get real, real fast.


India is *already* at the Real Sh*t stage just existing.

This is going to be a nightmare.
 
thornhill [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I predict a huge coverup of just how many die.
 
Declassify Issue
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

basemetal: This one will be like a drought fueled California wildfire.


If only India raked their slums
 
waxbeans
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

robertus: [media.giphy.com image 500x289]


I've always assumed all I had was today.
Never understood humans. They just act like tomorrow is definitely happening for them.
Why? Why ! How???? Anything could happen. WTF
 
EvilElecBlanket
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
What do you even say about something like this?

/those poor people
 
powhound [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

fly_gal: waxbeans: Wow, so letting people be poor isn't free and cost effective.
But u all keep thinking so.
Enjoy a visual representation of letting people be poor.

what??


If you haven't met waxie, meet waxie. Always hopped up on something or another.
 
Sin'sHero
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Not enough ERwalas.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

mcreadyblue: The cows will inherit the earth.


Wait'll they get a load of me
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
India, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Afghanistan, 90% of Africa, Mexico, Venezuela, Brazil, and a bunch of other countries are in for a world of hurt.

The people who do "run" the slums are pretty efficient.  I think I saw one that had several hundred thousand people and they were able to distribute water to everyone from something like 9 water spigots.  They also had systems to keep elderly residents who had nothing a basic shelter and food.  Hopefully the authorities work with them on this to separate the sick from the healthy somehow.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Actually, that doesn't give us an idea of how big it is but rather how crowded it is.
 
fly_gal [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

powhound: fly_gal: waxbeans: Wow, so letting people be poor isn't free and cost effective.
But u all keep thinking so.
Enjoy a visual representation of letting people be poor.

what??

If you haven't met waxie, meet waxie. Always hopped up on something or another.


thank you.  Farkying now.
 
hairywoogit
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Good luck, my Indian brothers and sisters.  I hope your government is slightly less insane than ours in the US.
May the road rise up to meet you. May the wind be always at your back. May the sun shine warm upon your face; the rains fall soft upon your fields and until we meet again, may God hold you in the palm of His hand.

Read more at: https://www.lords-prayer-words.com/fa​m​ous_prayers/may_the_road_rise_up_to_me​et_you.htmlMay the road rise up to meet you. May the wind be always at your back. May the sun shine warm upon your face; the rains fall soft upon your fields and until we meet again, may God hold you in the palm of His hand.

Read more at: https://www.lords-prayer-words.com/fa​m​ous_prayers/may_the_road_rise_up_to_me​et_you.htmlMay the road rise up to meet you. May the wind be always at your back. May the sun shine warm upon your face; the rains fall soft upon your fields and until we meet again, may God hold you in the palm of His hand.

Read more at: https://www.lords-prayer-words.com/fa​m​ous_prayers/may_the_road_rise_up_to_me​et_you.htmlBaruch atah Adonai Elohenu, melekh ha'olam, dayan ha'emet.

It's funny, I'm an atheist, but culture tells regardless.  Thoughts and prayers are worthless, but I would offer my wishes that the universe would suck less towards you, anyways.
 
powhound [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

EvilElecBlanket: What do you even say about something like this?

/those poor people


Yeah. I don't even know how they have avoided it this long. It's going to be pure carnage.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

fly_gal: waxbeans: Wow, so letting people be poor isn't free and cost effective.
But u all keep thinking so.
Enjoy a visual representation of letting people be poor.

what??


Humanity actively accepts poverty.
Hell, Calvinism says struggle is divine.
Humans think letting people be poor is free it isn't.
Poverty should be treated as a national security issue and health issue.  Because it literally is and we're going to see exactly how that plays out. Enjoy.
 
hairywoogit
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Weird, those tags persisted.  My apologies, everyone.  I edited them out, and they stayed anyways.  I must have had too much vodka.  Heh.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

TheGreatGazoo: India, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Afghanistan, 90% of Africa, Mexico, Venezuela, Brazil, and a bunch of other countries are in for a world of hurt.

The people who do "run" the slums are pretty efficient.  I think I saw one that had several hundred thousand people and they were able to distribute water to everyone from something like 9 water spigots.  They also had systems to keep elderly residents who had nothing a basic shelter and food.  Hopefully the authorities work with them on this to separate the sick from the healthy somehow.


Oh come on you know it's going to be bullets to heads
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

cretinbob: Yeah, India is totally screwed.


It's a side effect of their refusal to stop screwing.
 
Bonzo_1116
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

hairywoogit: Weird, those tags persisted.  My apologies, everyone.  I edited them out, and they stayed anyways.  I must have had too much vodka.  Heh.


The Irish Prayer works in mysterious ways.
 
