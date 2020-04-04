 Skip to content
(CTV News)   Guess that answers the question of which one was evil
8
AirForceVet [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Did she have a goatee?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Hot
 
SBinRR [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
An autopsy later revealed the victim was her twin sister Ivy Chen.
Pen Jung Tracy Chen was charged with first degree murder
She may have been tired of people referring to her as "Double Chen"
 
Crocoduck
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Maybe she knew that there could only be one?
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Jesus her court appointed therapist's book is going to make bank
 
WithinReason
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Asian twins. Nice....

Sorry the stereotypical racist part of me would totally see my Asian twin killing me if I crossed him/her.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Hot


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
knbwhite [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
At least they will be able  to tell which twin is the guilty one.
 
