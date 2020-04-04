 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Mail)   Christian pastors across the US vow to hold Palm Sunday services because they won't let Satan stop them   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
129
    More: Fail  
•       •       •

1154 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Apr 2020 at 8:50 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



129 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | » | Newest | Show all

 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
From TFA:

'We're defying the rules because the commandment of God is to spread the Gospel,' Louisiana pastor Tony Spell told Reuters Saturday.

Try going to a hospital and helping out. It's what Jesus would do. Spread the Gospel by example.
 
This About That [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Let's just let natural selection take its course.
 
naughtyrev [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

jasonvatch: From TFA:

'We're defying the rules because the commandment of God is to spread the Gospel,' Louisiana pastor Tony Spell told Reuters Saturday.

Try going to a hospital and helping out. It's what Jesus would do. Spread the Gospel by example.


God wants them to spread their wallets wide and find anything in there
 
PluckYew [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
WOO!  YES!  God WILL PROTECT YOU!!

This is going to be the biggest cleanse of stupid this country has seen in a while.
 
holdmybones [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Matthew 6:5-15 New International Version (NIV)
Prayer
5 "And when you pray, do not be like the hypocrites, for they love to pray standing in the synagogues and on the street corners to be seen by others. Truly I tell you, they have received their reward in full. 6 But when you pray, go into your room, close the door and pray to your Father, who is unseen. Then your Father, who sees what is done in secret, will reward you. 7 And when you pray, do not keep on babblinglike pagans, for they think they will be heard because of their many words. 8 Do not be like them, for your Father knows what you need before you ask him.
 
basemetal [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
God gave them free will, let them find out what that means.
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Satan isn't the one the does plagues, it's god who does plagues. That guy needs to bible up a bit more.
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'll use my palm for something else tomorrow, just to cancel out their deity ass-kissing.
 
PluckYew [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

ecmoRandomNumbers: I'll use my palm for something else tomorrow, just to cancel out their deity ass-kissing.


Next Sunday, don't wear yourself out.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
They better get their "God works in mysterious ways" and "God called them home" sermons ready.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"I don't give shiat".

Fark user imageView Full Size


"You talkin' to me? Do what you want".

Fark user imageView Full Size


"Palm....what now?"

Fark user imageView Full Size


"I DON'T GIVE fark!!!!"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I wonder if they'll at least try to do it intelligently, by having more services, but allowing fewer people inside at once, so they could at least attempt social distancing?

/ Of course not
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
And the Lord spoke saying, go forth, and spread my word Coronavirus to all the peoples of the world
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

jasonvatch: From TFA:

'We're defying the rules because the commandment of God is to spread the Gospel,' Louisiana pastor Tony Spell told Reuters Saturday.

Try going to a hospital and helping out. It's what Jesus would do. Spread the Gospel by example.


They can hang out with the folks in the brand-new "Covid rule-out ward," where inpatients waiting for their test results are isolated.  No word on whether the ward is a wing on one floor or a circus tent in the parking lot.
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

holdmybones: Matthew 6:5-15 New International Version (NIV)
Prayer
5 "And when you pray, do not be like the hypocrites, for they love to pray standing in the synagogues and on the street corners to be seen by others. Truly I tell you, they have received their reward in full. 6 But when you pray, go into your room, close the door and pray to your Father, who is unseen. Then your Father, who sees what is done in secret, will reward you. 7 And when you pray, do not keep on babblinglike pagans, for they think they will be heard because of their many words. 8 Do not be like them, for your Father knows what you need before you ask him.


Thanks for those lines from the Bible.

I deal with some crazies who protest at the Huntsville abortion clinic. Some run around praying at other places and hassling people, including churches. The public spectacles are most wacky.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

jasonvatch: From TFA:

'We're defying the rules because the commandment of God is to spread the Gospel,' Louisiana pastor Tony Spell told Reuters Saturday.

Try going to a hospital and helping out. It's what Jesus would do. Spread the Gospel by example.


I was thinking more of this:

And when thou prayest, thou shalt not be as the hypocrites
are: for they love to pray standing in the synagogues and
in the corners of the streets, that they may be seen of men.
Verily I say unto you, They have their reward.
 
not enough beer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

jasonvatch: From TFA:

'We're defying the rules because the commandment of God is to spread the Gospel,' Louisiana pastor Tony Spell told Reuters Saturday.

Try going to a hospital and helping out. It's what Jesus would do. Spread the Gospel by example.


Not that Gospel supply side Jesus.
 
roddikinsathome [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Self Cleaning Oven.
 
not enough beer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

PluckYew: WOO!  YES!  God WILL PROTECT YOU!!

This is going to be the biggest cleanse of stupid this country has seen in a while.


No in this time line they will infect a scientist who is on the cusp of a break through on cancer or something.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

AirForceVet: Thanks for those lines from the Bible.

I deal with some crazies who protest at the Huntsville abortion clinic. Some run around praying at other places and hassling people, including churches. The public spectacles are most wacky.


It's also funny the ones going against Homosexuals....have been Divorced.

Mat 5:32
But I say unto you, That whosoever shall put away his wife, saving
for the cause of fornication, causeth her to commit adultery: and
whosoever shall marry her that is divorced committeth adultery.

So, if the guy cheats on the wife...and they get a divorce. He's all fine and well and she's a used up spoiled whore, unless she was a whore to cause the problem, then she's just double whore. And if you marry someone that's divorced, you've commited adultery.

And that's Jesus speaking there not Paul.
Jesus: It is finished
Paul: But wait there's more!
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Faith will never defeat reality.
 
roddikinsathome [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

PluckYew: ecmoRandomNumbers: I'll use my palm for something else tomorrow, just to cancel out their deity ass-kissing.

Next Sunday, don't wear yourself out.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They need to be arrested

They are putting the healthy of this country at risk by their irresponsible behavior

Their mass gatherings must not be allowed to happen
 
roddikinsathome [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

cman: They need to be arrested

They are putting the healthy of this country at risk by their irresponsible behavior

Their mass gatherings must not be allowed to happen


Yanno that whole "Good Guy With a Gun" masturbation fantasy? You are officially soaking in it.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
msgo.comView Full Size

Let them gather. Then collect them on a bus as they exit and take them to a secure location for two weeks to quarantine. Then charge them for their stay.
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

PluckYew: ecmoRandomNumbers: I'll use my palm for something else tomorrow, just to cancel out their deity ass-kissing.

Next Sunday, don't wear yourself out.


I need to find some Roman orgy porn. Or Israeli military dudes. Those guys are badasses and HOT.

Nothing like gay porn to celebrate the res-ERECTION of our lord and savior.
 
Kittypie070 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I think shunning might be a viable response to this tomfoolery.
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

jasonvatch: From TFA:

'We're defying the rules because the commandment of God is to spread the Gospel,' Louisiana pastor Tony Spell told Reuters Saturday.

Try going to a hospital and helping out. It's what Jesus would do. Spread the Gospel by example.


Is "Gospel" a euphemism for pestilence?
 
holdmybones [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

AirForceVet: holdmybones: Matthew 6:5-15 New International Version (NIV)
Prayer
5 "And when you pray, do not be like the hypocrites, for they love to pray standing in the synagogues and on the street corners to be seen by others. Truly I tell you, they have received their reward in full. 6 But when you pray, go into your room, close the door and pray to your Father, who is unseen. Then your Father, who sees what is done in secret, will reward you. 7 And when you pray, do not keep on babblinglike pagans, for they think they will be heard because of their many words. 8 Do not be like them, for your Father knows what you need before you ask him.

Thanks for those lines from the Bible.

I deal with some crazies who protest at the Huntsville abortion clinic. Some run around praying at other places and hassling people, including churches. The public spectacles are most wacky.


Their words are useless against them. I thought about printing out the testimony of the kids abused by the church and printing them on giant poster boards to counter protest the abortion protesters. I'm sure they'd be comfortable with that (honestly, some may just masturbate on the spot).

But, being fairly lazy, I just honk and flip them off. Sometimes shout something at them.

Bonus - it's the clinic the right wing loon shot up a few years ago, so I feel extra angry when I shout at them.
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Hey. I have an idea. Easter cruises. Put 'em on one of those giant cruise ships and send them off. Cruisin' for Jesus.

Only they can't come back until this is over.
 
Exluddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shall we gather with the vector,
with Covid in his snot,
when we're out of respirators,
we'll be up there with God.
 
Dahnkster [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Play stupid games, die without being able to get on a ventilator.
 
rebelyell2006 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And this is why the country will continue to be shut down through May.
 
mikalmd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Another self correcting problem ..
 
sortarican
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If the celebrate on Palm Sunday, I wonder what's gonna happen three day's from Good Friday?
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeesh, ya'll motherfarkers need Nurgle.
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's too late to stop them from drinking the Flavor-Aid.
 
WithinReason
‘’ 1 hour ago  

naughtyrev: jasonvatch: From TFA:

'We're defying the rules because the commandment of God is to spread the Gospel,' Louisiana pastor Tony Spell told Reuters Saturday.

Try going to a hospital and helping out. It's what Jesus would do. Spread the Gospel by example.

God wants them to spread their wallets wide and find anything in there


Who carries cash anymore?
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dahnkster: [Fark user image image 850x1132]


They've all been bisected, hollowed out and rigged to be like muppets.... That's not a church I want to visit.

But being Ojibwe, there's little reason for me to step foot in a church and feel welcome.
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Send in the national guard and make sure all those churches are closed.
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
3 becomes 3000
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hockeychick [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So I'm assuming the pastor will pay for all of the hospital stays when his flock catches the virus?

/Of course not
//Payment by thoughts and prayers isn't accepted.
///Slashies FTW!
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We should be using the military to keep the non essentials inside.  Let them be persecuted.  They crave it.  Hell, the hosts might not even have free will anymore.  Just look at NYC.  There is a killer bio weapon virus out, and good people are trying to flatten the curve to save lives.  Hosts to the bio weapon have the overwhelming urge to go see a big boat.  Like a bunch of god damn children.  Now we have a hot zone in NYC and thousands are dying and tens of thousands more will die in the hotzone.  So evidence points towards the virus removing free will from the hosts.

Look at Iran, stupids went around licking shrines.  And China, where hosts were spitting on things.  The virus makes the hosts want to spread the disease.  Anybody who wants or needs to have mass congregations is likely a host to the virus.  Or stupid.  Either way, we need the military to eliminate the threat.  Asking nicely failed.  Time for force and fear.  Maybe fear will allow the host to reassert free will over the virus.  Or it won't, and we will need to eliminate the threat with force.
 
Aussie_As
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The South Korean christians have already tried this, didn't go too well.

https://www.aa.com.tr/en/asia-pacific​/​skorea-to-act-against-churches-for-def​ying-covid-19-guidelines-/1775950 from a couple of weeks ago.
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mugato: "I don't give shiat".

[Fark user image image 299x168]

"You talkin' to me? Do what you want".

[Fark user image image 298x169]

"Palm....what now?"

[Fark user image image 278x181]

"I DON'T GIVE fark!!!!"

[Fark user image image 201x251]


I thought the "oh snap" actor when he played little horn in Constantine kicked ass.  The whole him vs. Tilda Swanson scene was massively underrated.
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can't fill that collection plate if there's no one there.
 
limeyfellow
‘’ 1 hour ago  

This About That: Let's just let natural selection take its course.


And then they go into the supermarket, the gas station, the hardware store, drop by the food pantry to ask for supplies, The car garages, the doctors, the hospital,  all the Time spreading a disease that is highly contagious and deadly.

If they didn't take out hundreds or thousands of people with them because of their vanity and wanting to be seen, it wouldn't be so bad, despite it breaking everything Jesus preached about in the bible. When many people will suffer for weeks or months in total agony before dying horribly, it very much a concern.
 
in flagrante [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

This About That: Let's just let natural selection take its course.


We're long overdue.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

This About That: Let's just let natural selection take its course.


You know they'll infect a lot of people who didn't go to church, right?
 
Displayed 50 of 129 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.