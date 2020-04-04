 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Where's The Doctor when you need her?   (twitter.com) divider line
Original Tweet:
 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark user imageView Full Size

"'Him?' I don't remember changing back into a bloke..."
 
Bimmer Jones: [Fark user image 600x337]
"'Him?' I don't remember changing back into a bloke..."


The mods did that to you after you commented.
 
Pete and repeat failed to isolate...
 
Doctor:  Hello, hi, how are you, I'm the Doctor. This is Yaz. That's Ryan and there's Graham.
Rando: Great, good for you.
Doctor: My time calculator is on the fritz. This looks like New York City, but can you tell us what year this is?
Rando: You...don't know the year? Lady...
Doctor: Just humour me.
Rando: It's 2020, of course.
Doctor: ...ah.....oh...
Rando: Problem?
Doctor: *vigorously scanning Rando for coronavirus with sonic screwdriver, which comes up negative*  No, no, all is well, we're all fine here, no worries, mate.
Rando: Okay, whatever
Doctor: *backing away slowly and grabbing Ryan's & Yaz's sleeves* I've...just left the kettle on. Must dash, see you, bye.
Graham: Is 2020 bad? Does something bad happen in 2020, Doc?
Doctor: Back into the TARDIS. Now.
 
Noctusxx: [Fark user image 364x150] [View Full Size image _x_]


"The greater good!"

"You know what?  I'll allow it this time."
 
And it would have worked too, if it weren't for those darn stairs.
 
Hey, Wait a minute .. He's not wearing a mask ..
 
This whole mess was a Dalek plot?! I figured it was the Sontarans! :O
 
Captain Steroid: This whole mess was a Dalek plot?! I figured it was the Sontarans! :O


An infection? Mysterious illness? Has anyone seen The Rani?
 
abhorrent1: And it would have worked too, if it weren't for those darn stairs.


They can fly now.
 
First time something I submitted was accepted, but, the mods changed "him" to "her". Look, I'm an old Tom Baker guy and the he will always be the Doctor. Yes, I know, I'm just an old boomer fossil and I'm not keeping up with the times and...yada, yada.  Whatever!
 
Captain Steroid: This whole mess was a Dalek plot?! I figured it was the Sontarans! :O


Nope. Dodo didn't carry her handkerchief.
 
zimbomba67: First time something I submitted was accepted, but, the mods changed "him" to "her". Look, I'm an old Tom Baker guy and the he will always be the Doctor. Yes, I know, I'm just an old boomer fossil and I'm not keeping up with the times and...yada, yada.  Whatever!


Lemme guess, you also complained when Dax was joined with Jadzia, instead of sticking with another male after Curzon died.  If the Master can regenerate into Missy, then the Doctor can regenerate into any form she pleases.
 
Captain Steroid: This whole mess was a Dalek plot?! I figured it was the Sontarans! :O


Daleks.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
zimbomba67: First time something I submitted was accepted, but, the mods changed "him" to "her". Look, I'm an old Tom Baker guy and the he will always be the Doctor. Yes, I know, I'm just an old boomer fossil and I'm not keeping up with the times and...yada, yada.  Whatever!


Then you wouldn't know you need River Song to deal with Daleks.
 
zimbomba67: First time something I submitted was accepted, but, the mods changed "him" to "her". Look, I'm an old Tom Baker guy and the he will always be the Doctor. Yes, I know, I'm just an old boomer fossil and I'm not keeping up with the times and...yada, yada.  Whatever!


Do not fret.  Most people do not like the current Doctor.  The show has gone so far downhill that I stopped watching it.
 
Moniker o' Shame: Do not fret. Most people do not like the current Doctor.


Lots of dim people think "everyone" agrees with them.
 
rebelyell2006: zimbomba67: First time something I submitted was accepted, but, the mods changed "him" to "her". Look, I'm an old Tom Baker guy and the he will always be the Doctor. Yes, I know, I'm just an old boomer fossil and I'm not keeping up with the times and...yada, yada.  Whatever!

Lemme guess, you also complained when Dax was joined with Jadzia, instead of sticking with another male after Curzon died.  If the Master can regenerate into Missy, then the Doctor can regenerate into any form she pleases.


loy lemme, je bep SoH HeghDI' muv dax jadzia, instead of DuDwI' perojchuqtaH loD qaSpu'DI' Hegh curzon.  vaj laH regenerate pIn'a' vaj Missy, vaj laH regenerate Qel vaj vay' chenmoH bel ghaH.
 
Prison.
 
zimbomba67: First time something I submitted was accepted, but, the mods changed "him" to "her". Look, I'm an old Tom Baker guy and the he will always be the Doctor. Yes, I know, I'm just an old boomer fossil and I'm not keeping up with the times and...yada, yada.  Whatever!


If they had gone with your original header then a lot of people would chime in and comment about how the current doctor is now a woman. If they change the headline only you would complain about it. They made the right decision.

:-D
 
THE TIMELORDS / KLF - Doctorin' The Tardis
Youtube bdTELokKfCk
 
I suspected the Silurians. An ape-killing disease is totally in their wheelhouse.
 
Torchwood Children of Earth"The Doctor"Trailer
Youtube huxnKdMZkv8
 
Mad_Radhu: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/bdTELokK​fark]


I was going to post that...

/shakes tiny plunger...
 
Those country houses look smaller from the outside.
 
Mock26: zimbomba67: First time something I submitted was accepted, but, the mods changed "him" to "her". Look, I'm an old Tom Baker guy and the he will always be the Doctor. Yes, I know, I'm just an old boomer fossil and I'm not keeping up with the times and...yada, yada.  Whatever!

If they had gone with your original header then a lot of people would chime in and comment about how the current doctor is now a woman. If they change the headline only you would complain about it. They made the right decision.

:-D


I'm flexible and I'll accept that as a good reason.

Anyway, Tom Baker's Doctor had Leela as a companion and you know what they say about hotties in leather bikinis.  No?  I seem to remember it being something like "RAWR!!!!"
 
Derp Du Jour: rebelyell2006: zimbomba67: First time something I submitted was accepted, but, the mods changed "him" to "her". Look, I'm an old Tom Baker guy and the he will always be the Doctor. Yes, I know, I'm just an old boomer fossil and I'm not keeping up with the times and...yada, yada.  Whatever!

Lemme guess, you also complained when Dax was joined with Jadzia, instead of sticking with another male after Curzon died.  If the Master can regenerate into Missy, then the Doctor can regenerate into any form she pleases.

loy lemme, je bep SoH HeghDI' muv dax jadzia, instead of DuDwI' perojchuqtaH loD qaSpu'DI' Hegh curzon.  vaj laH regenerate pIn'a' vaj Missy, vaj laH regenerate Qel vaj vay' chenmoH bel ghaH.


is that Welsh?
 
fredbox: Derp Du Jour: rebelyell2006: zimbomba67: First time something I submitted was accepted, but, the mods changed "him" to "her". Look, I'm an old Tom Baker guy and the he will always be the Doctor. Yes, I know, I'm just an old boomer fossil and I'm not keeping up with the times and...yada, yada.  Whatever!

Lemme guess, you also complained when Dax was joined with Jadzia, instead of sticking with another male after Curzon died.  If the Master can regenerate into Missy, then the Doctor can regenerate into any form she pleases.

loy lemme, je bep SoH HeghDI' muv dax jadzia, instead of DuDwI' perojchuqtaH loD qaSpu'DI' Hegh curzon.  vaj laH regenerate pIn'a' vaj Missy, vaj laH regenerate Qel vaj vay' chenmoH bel ghaH.

is that Welsh?


No, not enough syllables.
 
Oh, I've seen this serial before.  Susan decides to stay behind at the end for some unfathomable reason.
 
Moniker o' Shame: zimbomba67: First time something I submitted was accepted, but, the mods changed "him" to "her". Look, I'm an old Tom Baker guy and the he will always be the Doctor. Yes, I know, I'm just an old boomer fossil and I'm not keeping up with the times and...yada, yada.  Whatever!

Do not fret.  Most people do not like the current Doctor.  The show has gone so far downhill that I stopped watching it.


Yup!  When the second and third supporting characters are the only ones who can act worth a dmn, even given the shiating writing, we are just waiting for a regenertion...

And the current writers fired.
 
rebelyell2006: fredbox: Derp Du Jour: rebelyell2006: zimbomba67: First time something I submitted was accepted, but, the mods changed "him" to "her". Look, I'm an old Tom Baker guy and the he will always be the Doctor. Yes, I know, I'm just an old boomer fossil and I'm not keeping up with the times and...yada, yada.  Whatever!

Lemme guess, you also complained when Dax was joined with Jadzia, instead of sticking with another male after Curzon died.  If the Master can regenerate into Missy, then the Doctor can regenerate into any form she pleases.

loy lemme, je bep SoH HeghDI' muv dax jadzia, instead of DuDwI' perojchuqtaH loD qaSpu'DI' Hegh curzon.  vaj laH regenerate pIn'a' vaj Missy, vaj laH regenerate Qel vaj vay' chenmoH bel ghaH.

is that Welsh?

No, not enough syllables.


And too many vowels.
 
LrdPhoenix: Oh, I've seen this serial before.  Susan decides to stay behind at the end for some unfathomable reason.


I forgot, that was back when the Doctor was a total asshole.  He decided to leave his granddaughter behind on a war ravaged post-Nazi-Alien-Invasion Earth for her own good or whatever.
 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LrdPhoenix: Oh, I've seen this serial before.  Susan decides to stay behind at the end for some unfathomable reason.


Susan was left behind, crying to be let into the TARDIS.
 
rebelyell2006: zimbomba67: First time something I submitted was accepted, but, the mods changed "him" to "her". Look, I'm an old Tom Baker guy and the he will always be the Doctor. Yes, I know, I'm just an old boomer fossil and I'm not keeping up with the times and...yada, yada.  Whatever!

Lemme guess, you also complained when Dax was joined with Jadzia, instead of sticking with another male after Curzon died.  If the Master can regenerate into Missy, then the Doctor can regenerate into any form she pleases.


I'd prefer if she'd regenerate into someone interesting.  The last season was borrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrring.
 
LouisZepher: LrdPhoenix: Oh, I've seen this serial before.  Susan decides to stay behind at the end for some unfathomable reason.

Susan was left behind, crying to be let into the TARDIS.


Look up.
 
When I was 4 years old and living in Liverpool, the kids across the street got Dalek outfits for Christmas. They terrified me and I haven't been the same since.
 
Fark user imageView Full Size


dammit dodo, now the monoids are going to take over

those who break quarantine will be detained in the security kitchen

Take them away to the security kitchen
Youtube XvTPWguYhzU
 
zimbomba67: First time something I submitted was accepted, but, the mods changed "him" to "her". Look, I'm an old Tom Baker guy and the he will always be the Doctor. Yes, I know, I'm just an old boomer fossil and I'm not keeping up with the times and...yada, yada.  Whatever!


shouldn't matter bc this was on the main page last week.
 
Giant Clown Shoe: shouldn't matter bc this was on the main page last week.


timey-wimey wibbly-wobbly
 
The Doctor is a serious biohazard threat. She travels through different periods without any acknowledgement about deconstamination.
 
For those who need a Dr. Who fix there is a whole channel dedicated to the show on Pluto.tv channel 370. All old episodes.
 
Moniker o' Shame: abhorrent1: And it would have worked too, if it weren't for those darn stairs.

They can fly now.


EL-E-VATE
 
