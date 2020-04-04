 Skip to content
(The Scottish Sun)   The earliest surviving record of the F-word has been found in a National Library of Scotland vault. Like most things Scots say you can barely understand what "wan frkkit funling" means   (thescottishsun.co.uk) divider line
20
fluffy_pope [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I remember reading James Agee's Let Us Now Praise Famous Men in college and coming across the phrase "sock it to me." 1941!
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Later editions were filterpwned.
 
lycanth [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
How many previous f-words did they kill before one escaped?
 
Noctusxx [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why are we discussing the word, fark, on a website that doesn't allow us to say the word, fark.

fark,
fark,
fark,
fark,
fark,
fark,
fark,
fark.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Noctusxx: Why are we discussing the word, fark, on a website that doesn't allow us to say the word, fark.

fark,
fark,
fark,
fark,
fark,
fark,
fark,
fark.


Welcome to fark
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Different ways to use the word "f*ck" (NSFW language, of course)
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Noctusxx: Why are we discussing the word, fark, on a website that doesn't allow us to say the word, fark.

fark,
fark,
fark,
fark,
fark,
fark,
fark,
fark.


This is ultimately the true distillation of how stupid humanity is
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
F ###########.
888888888
U##########
888888888
C###########
8888888888
?###########
 
Lonestar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The romans used it in antiquity, along with the middle finger.

Yes it meant the same thing.

How Did Extending Your Middle Finger Come to Mean F. U.?
Youtube O4X01Ietku4
 
DiffMavis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gonna have to update the fark documentary. Hunter S. Thompson is out but Drew "Price Is Right" Carey should be available. Ice-T, Janeane Garofalo, Miss Manners(?), Pat Boone, etc are still alive, I think.

Maybe get some new people to discuss where we are now.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jingleheimer Junction - SNL
Youtube 9iDOCLOqFyw
 
LrdPhoenix
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fluffy_pope: I remember reading James Agee's Let Us Now Praise Famous Men in college and coming across the phrase "sock it to me." 1941!


Sock It To Nixon | Rowan & Martin's Laugh-In | George Schlatter
Youtube 3e9iWizfsm8
 
Birnone
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In the caveman days you just know there was an exchange like this:
"Fark you Grog!"
"What did you just say?"
"I dunno, we don't have vocabularies yet."
"Yeah, that's what I thought."

But alas, that exchange has been lost to time.
 
Last Tango In Toboso
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lonestar: The romans used it in antiquity, along with the middle finger.

Yes it meant the same thing.

[YouTube video: How Did Extending Your Middle Finger Come to Mean F. U.?]


Pull my finger?
 
Dodo David
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Experts discovered a manuscript written by bored uni student George Bannatyne in 1568 after a plague confined him to his home in Edinburgh.

Now that the Coronavirus is confining millions to their homes, what will the new swear word be?
 
Mantour [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Psychopompous
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
"Fark, Fark, Farkety Fark Fark" (sic)is one of my favorite things to mutter under my breath, Thanks, Cartman.
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


This guy smokes a lot of weed
 
Fireproof [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: [Fark user image image 295x337]

This guy smokes a lot of weed


TFA makes him sound like the Scottish George Carlin, possibly minus the late-career decline in quality. I hope they were friends.
 
MontanaDave
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Fireproof: abhorrent1: [Fark user image image 295x337]

This guy smokes a lot of weed

TFA makes him sound like the Scottish George Carlin, possibly minus the late-career decline in quality. I hope they were friends.


Billy Connolly gets credit for the hardest I have ever laughed at a stand-up routine.
 
