 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Lexington Herald Leader)   The real reason we aren't hearing more from people on the front line may be "Everybody is afraid of retaliation [from] administration." (tag is not for administration)   (amp.kentucky.com) divider line
11
    More: Hero, Health care, Health care provider, Patient, health care providers, N95 mask, UK HealthCare, Kentucky hospitals, Hospital  
•       •       •

574 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Apr 2020 at 11:35 PM (23 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



11 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The idea that anyone would be afraid of that cuck gives me terminal eyeroll.
 
Boondock3806 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Herb Utsmelz: The idea that anyone would be afraid of that cuck gives me terminal eyeroll.


The military officer who couldn't ignore his conscience anymore and even the Inspector General to whom he whistleblew were both fired for no reason more than lack of loyalty.

They're afraid for farked up, yet depressingly valid reasons. It's the direction our electorate has steered the constitution, and whether we like it or not, it's being incorporated into our present and future versions of normal.
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Boondock3806: Herb Utsmelz: The idea that anyone would be afraid of that cuck gives me terminal eyeroll.

The military officer who couldn't ignore his conscience anymore and even the Inspector General to whom he whistleblew were both fired for no reason more than lack of loyalty.

They're afraid for farked up, yet depressingly valid reasons. It's the direction our electorate has steered the constitution, and whether we like it or not, it's being incorporated into our present and future versions of normal.


Where is the honor? Either you sit by idly and watch the corruption and incompetence or you speak up and retire with a clear conscience.  No stupid government job is worth being an accessory.  But - sigh - that's just me.
 
Boondock3806 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Herb Utsmelz: Boondock3806: Herb Utsmelz: The idea that anyone would be afraid of that cuck gives me terminal eyeroll.

The military officer who couldn't ignore his conscience anymore and even the Inspector General to whom he whistleblew were both fired for no reason more than lack of loyalty.

They're afraid for farked up, yet depressingly valid reasons. It's the direction our electorate has steered the constitution, and whether we like it or not, it's being incorporated into our present and future versions of normal.

Where is the honor? Either you sit by idly and watch the corruption and incompetence or you speak up and retire get railroaded out of your career with a clear conscience.  No stupid government job is worth being an accessory.  But - sigh - that's just me.


Altered slightly. If we're talking Senators/elected officials, there's no excuse. If we're talking career professionals who suddenly find themselves subjected to the whims of this dystopian nightmare of an administration, not everyone is in a situation where they can be a martyr and land on their feet.

Especially when there's no guarantee you would even make an actual difference. This last part is the reason I can't be certain I would do the right thing if I were to find myself in that situation with my 21 years of federal service at stake, and it's why more elected officials should be willing to fall on a grenade against this administration. They would only be sacrificing their ascension to yacht club class.

If Republicans are all retiring to their cushy think tank/lobbyist jobs before growing enough balls to speak up, I don't blame the front line professionals one bit.
 
Brosephus [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
My sister in VA is facing a similar problem.  She's in a worse situation though as she works in a positive CoVID-19 unit and is hands on with positive patients all shift long.  She can't get N95 masks to do her job.  I'm searching all over to find what I can to send to her.  It shouldn't be this way at all, and it pisses me off when I think about how unprepared we were as a country because of the farked up person some people elected to run the country. I will give my farking life if necessary to vote these assholes out of office.
 
Dahnkster [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
waxbeans
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Dahnkster: [preview.redd.it image 640x496]


😎
 
washburn777
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
THIS is what first responders do.  They balance political expectations with realities on the ground, they show up every day at tremendous personal cost either to their physical or mental health and they make the world a better place to live through sheer force of will.

Public service is the only creed left with any credibility.  If the churches and the moneyed interests wanted to throw money at something meaningful, they should throw it at police, paramedics, 911 operators, ER workers, and nurses (who are almost always underpaid and overworked).
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Herb Utsmelz: The idea that anyone would be afraid of that cuck gives me terminal eyeroll.


That's not the administration tfa is talking about.
 
Richard Saunders [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Herb Utsmelz: The idea that anyone would be afraid of that cuck gives me terminal eyeroll.


The idea that anyone would be afraid of reading an article before going off on an unrelated political rant gives me terminal eyeroll.

/welcometofark.jpg
 
ShamanGator
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Dahnkster: [preview.redd.it image 640x496]


Fingers crossed.
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.