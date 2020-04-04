 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NBC News)   You may soon be able to tell if that bad cold you had was really a mild form of Covid-19 without leaving your home   (nbcnews.com) divider line
31
    More: Interesting, Immune system, Antibody, scanned image of a blood test, Serology, positive test result, Scanwell Health, Blood, rapid serology test  
•       •       •

1700 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 Apr 2020 at 12:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



31 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Hookup apps should look into incorporating this tech but it would probably be abused by bad actors, including puritanical governments.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Sounds like a scam.
 
monsatano [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: Sounds like a scam.


Sounds like you didn't RTFA.
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
In January, my kid was sick for two weeks. About two weeks later, I was sick for about 5 days.

My office manager and his partner ( who happens to be an infectious disease doctor) were both sick in January.

We all like to think we had it, even the ID doc thinks so. It'd be nice to know.
 
GooberMcFly [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

This little prick has already told me I won't get it.
 
WordsnCollision
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You can prick your finger but don't finger your prick.
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: Sounds like a scam.


It's what I thought at first when because I figure it's impossible to see if someone is infected from a picture of a drop of blood. But it is a picture of a drop of blood that had be put on something that react with it.

The company already have an FDA approved test that is similar in principle for UTI.
 
zang
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WordsnCollision: You can prick your finger but don't finger your prick.


Or the other way around.
 
mikalmd
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WordsnCollision: You can prick your finger but don't finger your prick.


You do realize that you are on Fark ..
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I cautiously like the idea, to help screen out the people like the Farker above who said "I was sick for a few days, I think I had it." Everyone I know so far who has ACTUALLY had COVID, even a minor case, has been knocked flat with major breathing difficulties for at least two weeks. Nobody has been a little sick for a couple of days.

If there's a way to get people who have been exposed a more comprehensive test, so they don't get brushed aside by rule-out testing, then we might be able to rein this shiat in.
 
Marine1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
joestinkpants [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

monsatano: The Googles Do Nothing: Sounds like a scam.

Sounds like you didn't RTFA.


I RTFA. Sounds like a scam.
 
zang
‘’ 1 hour ago  

joestinkpants: monsatano: The Googles Do Nothing: Sounds like a scam.

Sounds like you didn't RTFA.

I RTFA. Sounds like a scam.


It's a farking antibody test.  This is an established thing.
 
MrSplifferton
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Three Crooked Squirrels: In January, my kid was sick for two weeks. About two weeks later, I was sick for about 5 days.

My office manager and his partner ( who happens to be an infectious disease doctor) were both sick in January.

We all like to think we had it, even the ID doc thinks so. It'd be nice to know.


If you guys had it, it would have been out of control in your area by over a month ago.  You had a bad flu, that's it.  I've been hearing this a ton, there is no way you had it in January or February without creating a huge cluster around you.
 
Literally Addicted [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I note they don't mention a price.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here's another similar one:

https://www.wusa9.com/article/news/he​a​lth/coronavirus/maryland-company-rushi​ng-new-covid-test-to-us/65-f46f423e-b2​e7-4fe9-b46e-4242c3960d90
 
Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A few weeks ago, I stubbed my toe really hard on a table leg.

The next morning, it was swollen and sore.

I'm pretty sure it was Covid-19.
 
Anenu
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gyrfalcon: I cautiously like the idea, to help screen out the people like the Farker above who said "I was sick for a few days, I think I had it." Everyone I know so far who has ACTUALLY had COVID, even a minor case, has been knocked flat with major breathing difficulties for at least two weeks. Nobody has been a little sick for a couple of days.

If there's a way to get people who have been exposed a more comprehensive test, so they don't get brushed aside by rule-out testing, then we might be able to rein this shiat in.


Not disagreeing that people are incorrectly diagnosing themselves but many people don't show symptoms or have symptoms more than a cold. The people getting tested are the ones that show severe symptom the ones that have a bit of the flu don't. Hell even many of those with bad symptoms don't get tested, my uncle came down with a bad cough and difficulty breathing for 2-3 days but never got tested.
 
kamikazekitten
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am pretty sure I had it. But then I spent three weeks of February in Pakistan and a week in Spain at the beginning of March.  Got sick when I got home and took a covid test. And still don't have the results back.
 
bigbadideasinaction
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gyrfalcon: I cautiously like the idea, to help screen out the people like the Farker above who said "I was sick for a few days, I think I had it." Everyone I know so far who has ACTUALLY had COVID, even a minor case, has been knocked flat with major breathing difficulties for at least two weeks. Nobody has been a little sick for a couple of days.

If there's a way to get people who have been exposed a more comprehensive test, so they don't get brushed aside by rule-out testing, then we might be able to rein this shiat in.


You wouldn't hear anything from the people with little to no symptoms because, well, they had no symptoms.
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

WordsnCollision: You can prick your finger but don't finger your prick.


Fingers no, but how about a rod?

/in rod we trust?
 
TheVirginMarty
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Anenu: Gyrfalcon: I cautiously like the idea, to help screen out the people like the Farker above who said "I was sick for a few days, I think I had it." Everyone I know so far who has ACTUALLY had COVID, even a minor case, has been knocked flat with major breathing difficulties for at least two weeks. Nobody has been a little sick for a couple of days.

If there's a way to get people who have been exposed a more comprehensive test, so they don't get brushed aside by rule-out testing, then we might be able to rein this shiat in.

Not disagreeing that people are incorrectly diagnosing themselves but many people don't show symptoms or have symptoms more than a cold. The people getting tested are the ones that show severe symptom the ones that have a bit of the flu don't. Hell even many of those with bad symptoms don't get tested, my uncle came down with a bad cough and difficulty breathing for 2-3 days but never got tested.


It's going to be quite a long time (probably years) before the scientists really know how the virus ticks.

The range of severity is crazy drastic. The range of symptoms is crazy varied.
 
Troy McClure
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
If I do show that I had it, does my positive result get added to the official tally?
 
joestinkpants [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Troy McClure: If I do show that I had it, does my positive result get added to the official tally?


Are you Republican or Democrat?
 
jjorsett
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

talkertopc: The Googles Do Nothing: Sounds like a scam.

It's what I thought at first when because I figure it's impossible to see if someone is infected from a picture of a drop of blood. But it is a picture of a drop of blood that had be put on something that react with it.

The company already have an FDA approved test that is similar in principle for UTI.


It sounds like it might be similar to a home pregnancy test where you get a pattern of lines as the output.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Troy McClure: If I do show that I had it, does my positive result get added to the official tally?


It would go under presumed.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

MrSplifferton: If you guys had it, it would have been out of control in your area by over a month ago.


(cries in Floridian)
 
LouisZepher [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

jjorsett: talkertopc: The Googles Do Nothing: Sounds like a scam.

It's what I thought at first when because I figure it's impossible to see if someone is infected from a picture of a drop of blood. But it is a picture of a drop of blood that had be put on something that react with it.

The company already have an FDA approved test that is similar in principle for UTI.

It sounds like it might be similar to a home pregnancy test where you get a pattern of lines as the output.


Pic in TFA looks that way.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: I cautiously like the idea, to help screen out the people like the Farker above who said "I was sick for a few days, I think I had it." Everyone I know so far who has ACTUALLY had COVID, even a minor case, has been knocked flat with major breathing difficulties for at least two weeks. Nobody has been a little sick for a couple of days.

If there's a way to get people who have been exposed a more comprehensive test, so they don't get brushed aside by rule-out testing, then we might be able to rein this shiat in.


No surprise that the only cases you would know about are severe, since those will be the only ones that warrant a test. Any sniffles, sneezes, minor ache cases would never get tested and therefore fly under the radar.
 
Choc-Ful-A [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
From the article "Once a doctor from Scanwell partner telehealth company Lemonaid..."  So, someone thought naming a telehealth company Lemonaid was a great way to inspire confidence.  Seriously?
 
Ashelth
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

TheVirginMarty: Anenu: Gyrfalcon: I cautiously like the idea, to help screen out the people like the Farker above who said "I was sick for a few days, I think I had it." Everyone I know so far who has ACTUALLY had COVID, even a minor case, has been knocked flat with major breathing difficulties for at least two weeks. Nobody has been a little sick for a couple of days.

If there's a way to get people who have been exposed a more comprehensive test, so they don't get brushed aside by rule-out testing, then we might be able to rein this shiat in.

Not disagreeing that people are incorrectly diagnosing themselves but many people don't show symptoms or have symptoms more than a cold. The people getting tested are the ones that show severe symptom the ones that have a bit of the flu don't. Hell even many of those with bad symptoms don't get tested, my uncle came down with a bad cough and difficulty breathing for 2-3 days but never got tested.

It's going to be quite a long time (probably years) before the scientists really know how the virus ticks.

The range of severity is crazy drastic. The range of symptoms is crazy varied.


The molecular mechanisms? Not really.  The epidemiology that'll take a while.

And no, not really.
 
Displayed 31 of 31 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.