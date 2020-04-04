 Skip to content
(Fox News)   Thursday: USS Comfort will only accept patients without Covid-19. Friday: Patients with Covid-19 transferred to USS Comfort by "mistake"   (foxnews.com) divider line
Butterflew [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
So. Much. Winning.
 
italie [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Tip it on it's side, hose off the deck, start over.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Well-oiled machine.
 
Butterflew [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It just reinforces how AWFUL our testing is. Today we passed 300,000 cases and 8000 deaths and the numbers are SO much worse because of the false negatives, delayed test results, freaking BACK LOG of tests to be run and asymptomatic carriers.

We. Are. Farked.
 
Chariset [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
At this point, is your best possible outcome to get it, have a mild case, and try to spread it to as few others as possible while you're contagious?
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I said yesterday that COVID-19 would get on board, but that's not how I pictured it happening.
 
basemetal [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well, it's probably the worse place to put anyone in a covid hot spot, because it wouldn't be long before an out break started up anyway.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Chariset: At this point, is your best possible outcome to get it, have a mild case, and try to spread it to as few others as possible while you're contagious?


Do that, but don't get it.  That way you can skip the mild case.
 
powhound [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Now I understand why that guy wanted to torpedo her with his train engine. This is a conspiracy!
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

powhound: Now I understand why that guy wanted to torpedo her with his train engine. This is a conspiracy!


That was LA, and it was because she was so damn sexy.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Chariset: At this point, is your best possible outcome to get it, have a mild case, and try to spread it to as few others as possible while you're contagious?


Or just stay inside and try not to get it and/or spread it
 
koder [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So they were un-Comfort-able?

/rimshot.
 
jjwars1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Chariset: At this point, is your best possible outcome to get it, have a mild case, and try to spread it to as few others as possible while you're contagious?

Do that, but don't get it.  That way you can skip the mild case.


And also avoid possible permanent lung damage.
 
EmmaLou [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is there anything going right? How can so many people be doing so many wrong things? It's like those in charge keep picking the most wrong course of action on everything. How does this happen?
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I had a feeling this would happen.

Goddamnit
 
felching pen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Send in an Venezuelan patrol ship.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EmmaLou: Is there anything going right? How can so many people be doing so many wrong things? It's like those in charge keep picking the most wrong course of action on everything. How does this happen?


upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jjwars1: Marcus Aurelius: Chariset: At this point, is your best possible outcome to get it, have a mild case, and try to spread it to as few others as possible while you're contagious?

Do that, but don't get it.  That way you can skip the mild case.

And also avoid possible permanent lung damage.


Lungs are amazingly robust, but yes, do skip the lung damage too.  Always remember to carefully interview and vet your virus before you contract it.  It's hard to tell whether a virus is mild or nasty these days, so if at all possible, wash your damn hands and stay inside.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

felching pen: Send in an Venezuelan patrol ship.


Hey at least that will put a dent in the problem.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EmmaLou: Is there anything going right? How can so many people be doing so many wrong things? It's like those in charge keep picking the most wrong course of action on everything. How does this happen?


Typically, it starts at the top.
 
Sin'sHero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Were there 19 patients? The Comfort-19, so to speak.
 
SpocksEars [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We're all forgetting the most important thing.
Subby called it the USS Comfort. It's the USNS comfort.

That is all.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheCableGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So. Serious question.  Is there ANY part of this pandemic response that's being handled in a reasonable fashion by anyone in charge?

/rhetorical question. I know the answer.
 
kbronsito [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They should build a wall around the ship and make sick New Yorkers pay for it.
 
Butterflew [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpocksEars: We're all forgetting the most important thing.
Subby called it the USS Comfort. It's the USNS comfort.

That is all.


Ah, ty. Missed that in my rage. Mods, if you could kindly FTFM.
 
jake_lex [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TheCableGuy: So. Serious question.  Is there ANY part of this pandemic response that's being handled in a reasonable fashion by anyone in charge?

/rhetorical question. I know the answer.


On the state and local level, sure.

On the national level...nope.
 
goatharper
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Chariset: have a mild case


Well, damn, why are all these idiots having severe cases when they could have chosen to have a mild case? They bloody well deserve to die!
 
LarrySouth
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EmmaLou: Is there anything going right? How can so many people be doing so many wrong things? It's like those in charge keep picking the most wrong course of action on everything. How does this happen?


Probably because they're working long shifts, exhausted, terrified for their own health, terrified for own family, surrounded by death...
 
eiger
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EmmaLou: Is there anything going right? How can so many people be doing so many wrong things? It's like those in charge keep picking the most wrong course of action on everything. How does this happen?


The American ruling class is hollow.
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Chariset: At this point, is your best possible outcome to get it, have a mild case, and try to spread it to as few others as possible while you're contagious?


Please don't despair. Continue to isolate and respect the lockdown.
 
cryinoutloud
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Chariset: At this point, is your best possible outcome to get it, have a mild case, and try to spread it to as few others as possible while you're contagious?


I think so.  And you could be contagious for one week before you feel it, or maybe it's 10 days, and six days after you get better, or maybe you're not, and the virus can't live on inanimate objects, maybe, but don't touch anything at all to be perfectly safe.  And definitely don't go to work unless you work in the morgue, alone.

So as long as we all follow these simple instructions, this should be over as soon as we all get infected.  Three years or so.
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TheCableGuy: So. Serious question.  Is there ANY part of this pandemic response that's being handled in a reasonable fashion by anyone in charge?

/rhetorical question. I know the answer.


Yes!

Wait do you mean in your country?

Then no.
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TheCableGuy: So. Serious question.  Is there ANY part of this pandemic response that's being handled in a reasonable fashion by anyone in charge?

/rhetorical question. I know the answer.


BoJo talked Dyson into designing ventilators and they did in less than 2 weeks.

That's the only competent thing I've seen happen that doesn't make suspicious since the pandemic initiated. And it was BoJo!?
 
youncasqua
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Butterflew: the numbers are SO much worse because of the false negatives, delayed test results, freaking BACK LOG of tests to be run and asymptomatic carriers. EPIC INCOMPETENCE OF THE TRUMP ADMINISTRATION.


If you want catastrophic, history altering incompetence, then either:

1) don't vote, or
2) throw away your vote on a third party, or
3) vote Republican

If you want even the remotest chance of salvaging free government, then:

1) VOTE STRAIGHT TICKET DEMOCRAT FROM NOW TO ETERNITY
 
pehvbot
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Chariset: At this point, is your best possible outcome to get it, have a mild case, and try to spread it to as few others as possible while you're contagious?

Do that, but don't get it.  That way you can skip the mild case.


That's only a choice if we either get a vaccine fairly quickly or you are one of the lucky ones who benefit from herd immunity.  Without a vaccine 70%+ of us are getting this crap.
 
Literally Addicted [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How is it you feel the ability to look down your noses at other countries?
 
italie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EmmaLou: Is there anything going right? How can so many people be doing so many wrong things? It's like those in charge keep picking the most wrong course of action on everything. How does this happen?


I just watched a lady sloppy cough into her bare hands, then immediately proceed to touch ~every~ banana in produce.

All I could think of is trump saying "I don't need a mask".
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 1 hour ago  

basemetal: Well, it's probably the worse place to put anyone in a covid hot spot, because it wouldn't be long before an out break started up anyway.


I was thinking that the Comfort was actually an escape plan. If New York had to be totally sectioned off from the country, they would spend a few hours evacuating. I assume that Jared Kushner is using the movie Cloverfield as his New York pandemic plan. And someone who was listening to his inane babbling thought, "Okay but how would sick and elderly people escape...?" and that person decided to load as many onto a navy ship ahead of time so they could just cut the rope and float to safety before the bridges collapse and Kushner orders the nuke.
 
Millennium
‘’ 1 hour ago  
While it would be nice to be able to split facilities between COVID patients and other patients, I don'y think it's practical. Asymptomatic carriers would make it difficult-to-impossible even in a strong testing regime (short of "fark it, just everyone everywhere", I suppose), and the US does not have a strong testing regime.

You might be able to get away with designating some facilities as low-COVID: transfer people who test positive and/or show obvious symptoms as soon as it becomes apparent, which may be on entry or could come later. But this is still far from no-COVID. At this point you pretty much have to assume that everyone who sets foot in a health care facility is getting exposed, even though not all of these will get sick.
 
powhound [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: powhound: Now I understand why that guy wanted to torpedo her with his train engine. This is a conspiracy!

That was LA, and it was because she was so damn sexy.


Oh shiat. My bad. Thanks for the correction.
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, now they can at least go all in and open their precious little ship for 1000 patients with the virus.
 
Olympic Trolling Judge
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TheCableGuy: So. Serious question.  Is there ANY part of this pandemic response that's being handled in a reasonable fashion by anyone in charge?

/rhetorical question. I know the answer.


The PSAs don't have any glaring factual errors.  But that may be the Ad Council's doing.
 
I should be in the kitchen
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gopher321: [Fark user image image 350x360]


Ain't that the truth?
 
saturn badger [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
SOROS!!!!!

Yeah, that's coming.
 
ByOwlLight
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TheCableGuy: So. Serious question.  Is there ANY part of this pandemic response that's being handled in a reasonable fashion by anyone in charge?

/rhetorical question. I know the answer.


We're doing all right in California because of reasonable competence by the folks in charge. On the national level in the US? I think the surgeon general and Fauci are both trying, but uh. Otherwise, oh god, no.
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I had lunch with Lizzo, what are you Farkers up to?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If the Comfort can't tell who is or isn't a host, it just goes to show how badly we need to do a hard lock down on NYC.  Nobody in or out until the hotzone is clear of hosts.  Let them form up militias to keep the peace until they stop manufacturing more hosts.  When the corona is under control we can let supply lines return operation into NYC.  However if the militias can't keep the peace and a single supply line operator is hurt, the city gets nuked.

Yes, NYC should have to go a month without supplies.  Everybody should be able to survive a month without assistance.  Especially with the trump elected.  Did they seriously think the trump would take care of them?  We are all on our own, so only those that have prepared for the trumpocolypes will survive.  To increase the survival rate we need to isolate the hot zone so the hosts cannot over run the rest of us.  More than they already have.
 
imauniter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

felching pen: Send in an Venezuelan patrol ship.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
