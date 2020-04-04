 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   This is Florida, so we would like to remind you to keep a distance of at least one alligator between yourself and others   (cnn.com) divider line
27
    More: Florida, Distance, Length, Labrador Retriever, Leon County, World Health Organization, interesting visual, large alligator, dining room table  
•       •       •

741 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Apr 2020 at 7:20 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



27 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
ElPrimitivo [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
As a Floridian, I will have to see what my county says about keeping alligators for this purpose.

It seems like it could work, but there'd still be some portion of people around wanting to pet my gator.
 
SBinRR [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good one Florida County.  Take note, Florida Man.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i live here but still want it expressed in Rhode Islands..
 
MaelstromFL [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The alligator always eats the largest one!
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ElPrimitivo: As a Floridian, I will have to see what my county says about keeping alligators for this purpose.

It seems like it could work, but there'd still be some portion of people around wanting to pet my gator.


At least they won't stroke your croc.
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Got too close ... to Lizzo
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Google thought I meant alligators, but I did mean alligatos.  They're like some sort of Alley Cat.  You should stay far away from those things.

Alley Gato.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are we talking a swamp gator length or the Allidoodle distance after Joyce gets done with her interspecial hybridization experiments?
 
Richard Saunders [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MaelstromFL: The alligator always eats the largest one!


Fark user imageView Full Size


Indeed.
 
phishrace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In Portland, they're recommending people keep at least one Bigfoot away. In SoCal, they're recommending people keep at least one selfie stick away. In NYC, they're recommending people GTFO at fast as they can.
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Posted this in another thread but seems appropriate here.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
PunGent
‘’ 1 hour ago  
America:  we'll roast in hell before we'll learn the metric system!
 
Richard Saunders [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, is that one foot apart from each other, or "Danger, Will Robinson" lengths?
Fark user imageView Full Size

Don't care what subby's mom says. Size does matter.

/dnrtfa; don't have to
 
beeztreezandthesieze
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Taylor County swamp boys, I'm lookin at you
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
What we need to fix his having to press accept on the credit card terminal
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

WTP 2: i live here but still want it expressed in Rhode Islands..


Six feet is 36 clam cakes or the width of 6 pizza strips.
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Fear the Clam: Six feet is 36 clam cakes or the width of 6 pizza strips.


Six feet is 36 clam cakes or the width of 16 pizza strips.

/FTFM
 
waxbeans
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
6 feet is 100K MAGA penises
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

waxbeans: 6 feet is 100K MAGA penises


So you're full? Get any tips?
 
Dodo David
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
This is Florida, so we would like to remind you to keep a distance of at least one alligator between yourself and others

Yeah, but make sure that the alligator's tail is the end pointing toward you.
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
In Canada, it's one hockey stick distance.
 
nytmare
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
In Australia, it's one didgeridoo.
 
Birnone
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Football field is the civilized way to measure distances. If you were to say to keep one fiftieth of a football field in alligators between yourself and another person I'd know immediately how big an alligator that is.
 
morg [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
The difficulty is in rolling and unrolling the alligator.
 
Dodo David
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Does this mean that Florida residents will start hoarding alligators?
 
Displayed 27 of 27 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.