(KOIN Portland)   About bloody time   (koin.com) divider line
51
•       •       •

51 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Much as I adore my adopted state, we need a better tax structure. Glad to see this is being rectified and long overdue.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Was it just general sales tax and now it doesn't apply?  That's good.  Was it a tax specifically on tampons?  'Cause that's messed up.
 
Driver [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Interesting use of the plug tag.
 
Im wearing the shirt of the band Im going to see
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So now we wont have to listen to people PMSinng?
 
ViolentEastCoastCity [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

foo monkey: Was it just general sales tax and now it doesn't apply?  That's good.  Was it a tax specifically on tampons?  'Cause that's messed up.


I do believe they were considered a luxury item.  Perhaps I'm misremembering though, so if anyone has a memory that HASN'T melted out of their ears years ago, please feel free to correct.
 
mdarius [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fearmongert
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good headline, and perfect use of the tag-

Nice work, subby
 
Karma Chameleon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Much as I adore my adopted state, we need a better tax structure. Glad to see this is being rectified and long overdue.


I hope a state income tax comes out of this mess. Or that we can at least get our several lovely multi billion dollar corporations to pay their fare share. Not holding my breath though.
 
Rann Xerox [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No need to mansplain this to me. I don't benefit personally, being a man , but that's the whole point, isn't it?
 
LockeOak
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Much as I adore my adopted state, we need a better tax structure. Glad to see this is being rectified and long overdue.


If these were rectified, then I believe there has been some confusion.
 
Stibbons
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's not even Rag Week...
 
Paddy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Couldn't access the article from Europe.
Might just as well leave that here:

img-9gag-fun.9cache.comView Full Size
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No strings attached?
 
Hey Nurse! [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ViolentEastCoastCity: foo monkey: Was it just general sales tax and now it doesn't apply?  That's good.  Was it a tax specifically on tampons?  'Cause that's messed up.

I do believe they were considered a luxury item.  Perhaps I'm misremembering though, so if anyone has a memory that HASN'T melted out of their ears years ago, please feel free to correct.


It was a broad tax used to skirt the issue of paying their fair share.
 
Sin'sHero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Driver: Interesting use of the plug tag.


Especially since word of this legislation has leaked out.
 
IlGreven
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hey Nurse!: ViolentEastCoastCity: foo monkey: Was it just general sales tax and now it doesn't apply?  That's good.  Was it a tax specifically on tampons?  'Cause that's messed up.

I do believe they were considered a luxury item.  Perhaps I'm misremembering though, so if anyone has a memory that HASN'T melted out of their ears years ago, please feel free to correct.

It was a broad tax used to skirt the issue of paying their fair share.


...For the last time, dames don't like bein' called broads!
 
Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

brantgoose: No need to mansplain this to me. I don't benefit personally, being a man , but that's the whole point, isn't it?


You're single, without children (daughters), aren't you?
 
fat boy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Stibbons: It's not even Rag Week...


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
p51d007
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, that ends that!  PERIOD!
 
LewDux
‘’ 1 hour ago  
.
 
vrax [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well now how we going to pay for Infrastructure Week?
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I get the feeling that they tried to do this before, but were held up by all sorts of red tape.
 
Jesterling
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fat boy: Stibbons: It's not even Rag Week...

[Fark user image 194x260]



Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Arleth01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Much to my shame this country has levied a tax on female sanitary products for a while now. Our slinking, hunched gait politicos have finally backed down and agreed to remove such tax. The fact it has taken so long is shameful for me as a person and ourselves as a society.

I am ashamed this propagation of misogyny is still rife.

We suck at being human sometimes.

Self-Isolation is good when this sort of thought still abounds. I don't want to come within six feet of people who hold these views.
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Arleth01: Much to my shame this country has levied a tax on female sanitary products for a while now. Our slinking, hunched gait politicos have finally backed down and agreed to remove such tax. The fact it has taken so long is shameful for me as a person and ourselves as a society.

I am ashamed this propagation of misogyny is still rife.

We suck at being human sometimes.

Self-Isolation is good when this sort of thought still abounds. I don't want to come within six feet of people who hold these views.


It shouldn't really surprise us in a country where there are still people trying to force the 10 commandments into courtrooms and public schools.
 
moulderx1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ViolentEastCoastCity [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: ViolentEastCoastCity: foo monkey: Was it just general sales tax and now it doesn't apply?  That's good.  Was it a tax specifically on tampons?  'Cause that's messed up.

I do believe they were considered a luxury item.  Perhaps I'm misremembering though, so if anyone has a memory that HASN'T melted out of their ears years ago, please feel free to correct.

It was a broad tax used to skirt the issue of paying their fair share.


Wut.
 
Turgid Goulash
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

IlGreven: Hey Nurse!: ViolentEastCoastCity: foo monkey: Was it just general sales tax and now it doesn't apply?  That's good.  Was it a tax specifically on tampons?  'Cause that's messed up.

I do believe they were considered a luxury item.  Perhaps I'm misremembering though, so if anyone has a memory that HASN'T melted out of their ears years ago, please feel free to correct.

It was a broad tax used to skirt the issue of paying their fair share.

...For the last time, dames don't like bein' called broads!


They don't like being called skirts, either.
 
SBinRR [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Good for the fair state of Washington.

It's been said that if periods were a man thing, there would never had been a tax to begin with.  As a guy, I'm guessing if periods were a man thing, we'd all get monthly Menses Ration Packs delivered to the house.
 
Klyukva
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

SBinRR: Good for the fair state of Washington.

It's been said that if periods were a man thing, there would never had been a tax to begin with.  As a guy, I'm guessing if periods were a man thing, we'd all get monthly Menses Ration Packs delivered to the house.


As a wise woman once said, "If we have to pay for our tampons, make men pay for razors!"
 
khatores [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Much as I adore my adopted state, we need a better tax structure. Glad to see this is being rectified and long overdue.


When do they pay back all the unfair tax dollars they collected over the years from this?
 
LovesToSpooge
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
42qnyu1y6vra3adquc2fecd5-wpengine.netdna-ssl.comView Full Size
 
Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Klyukva: SBinRR: Good for the fair state of Washington.

It's been said that if periods were a man thing, there would never had been a tax to begin with.  As a guy, I'm guessing if periods were a man thing, we'd all get monthly Menses Ration Packs delivered to the house.

As a wise woman once said, "If we have to pay for our tampons, make men pay for razors!"


Let's have a contest... see how long women can go without tampons vs how long men can go without razors.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
At the same time, they also dropped the tax on tea bags for vampires.
 
poconojoe [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
the headline and the use of the tag made me both wince and laugh

bravo subby!
 
BlackChickWhiteAccent [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

mdarius: [Fark user image image 850x476]


Don't laugh honey. For many of us women, that's what it feels/felt like. It wasn't a literal river of blood, but as far as being farking uncomfortable and inconvenienced, it might as well have been.

And, as luck would have it, of course you lived in fear of, or actually got your period just before your prom. I think I got lucky, (God, it was 32 years ago!) but plenty of the ladies didn't. The joys of womanhood, amirite?
 
Marcos P
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Plug tag Jesus Christ haha
 
ComaToast
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

mdarius: [Fark user image 850x476]

Fark user imageView Full Size
I remember that movie - she could make doors slam shut, cars flip over... like she was the first social distancer.
 
Karma Chameleon [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

SBinRR: Good for the fair state of Washington.

It's been said that if periods were a man thing, there would never had been a tax to begin with.  As a guy, I'm guessing if periods were a man thing, we'd all get monthly Menses Ration Packs delivered to the house.


Same with abortions. If men could get pregnant abortions would be free at every pharmacy in the country.
 
Aaron469
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
So I'm confused. Did they have a specific tax on on just these products or did was it just a sales tax and they made these products exempt?
 
NINEv2
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

fearmongert: Good headline, and perfect use of the tag-

Nice work, subby


Indeed. I get to pull this out (*snk*) for the second time in two days:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
phrawgh
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Ruthven13
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Aaron469: So I'm confused. Did they have a specific tax on on just these products or did was it just a sales tax and they made these products exempt?


I believe it was just sales tax as these items were deemed "luxury", unlike say, most food and some clothing. Not a separate tax...
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
All sales taxes are regressive, as in they target lower income people more than higher income people.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Aaron469: So I'm confused. Did they have a specific tax on on just these products or did was it just a sales tax and they made these products exempt?


My guess is that the products had been taxable in grocery stores, just like other non-food retail items.

I could be wrong, since I've never bought these products in Washington.
 
Klyukva
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: SBinRR: Good for the fair state of Washington.

It's been said that if periods were a man thing, there would never had been a tax to begin with.  As a guy, I'm guessing if periods were a man thing, we'd all get monthly Menses Ration Packs delivered to the house.

Same with abortions. If men could get pregnant abortions would be free at every pharmacy in the country.


Ayup, and if men got breast cancer at the same rate as women treatment would be free, just like for prostate cancer.
 
VisualiseThis
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
It must have been really difficult to pass, I bet they had to pull a few strings.
 
Prof. Frink
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

BlackChickWhiteAccent: mdarius: [Fark user image image 850x476]

Don't laugh honey. For many of us women, that's what it feels/felt like. It wasn't a literal river of blood, but as far as being farking uncomfortable and inconvenienced, it might as well have been.

And, as luck would have it, of course you lived in fear of, or actually got your period just before your prom. I think I got lucky, (God, it was 32 years ago!) but plenty of the ladies didn't. The joys of womanhood, amirite?


You don't remember if you got lucky on prom night???
 
Arleth01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

AquaTatanka: Arleth01: Much to my shame this country has levied a tax on female sanitary products for a while now. Our slinking, hunched gait politicos have finally backed down and agreed to remove such tax. The fact it has taken so long is shameful for me as a person and ourselves as a society.

I am ashamed this propagation of misogyny is still rife.

We suck at being human sometimes.

Self-Isolation is good when this sort of thought still abounds. I don't want to come within six feet of people who hold these views.

It shouldn't really surprise us in a country where there are still people trying to force the 10 commandments into courtrooms and public schools.


I hear you, trial by bible and learning by rote is a scary road to traverse. We should all be above this by now.

Unfortunately, some are not...
 
