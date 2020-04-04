 Skip to content
(YouTube)   Dr. Fauci predicted this back in 2017
Daniel Boone's Farm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It is absolutely astounding people are this farking stupid.  He is a scientist, he has a breadth of experience in this field, and saw things that led him to believe this could happen.  Deep State?  No. Derp State/
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I read the comments.

I shouldn't have read the comments.
 
basemetal [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So now, anyone in a scientific role who has served in the government throughout many administrations, and could care less about the politics other than will they see increase or decrease in agency funding, is now deep state?   Is that what I'm getting here?

/surrounded by morons
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

basemetal: So now, anyone in a scientific role who has served in the government throughout many administrations, and could care less about the politics other than will they see increase or decrease in agency funding, is now deep state?   Is that what I'm getting here?

/surrounded by morons

/surrounded by morons


Yup.
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fauci said right after a surprise outbreak... that EVERY ADMINISTRATION has dealt with at least one outbreak... and somehow the Derp State people think that the virus was created to take down Trump?

These farking people should be put in straight jackets and in padded rooms.
 
Xai [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
There were 3 surprise outbreaks under the previous administration, he was warning people that these are regular and we must be prepared.

Then the year after this Trump fired the entire pandemic response team.

Then just a few months before this happened he fired the doctor in Wuhan who's job it was to be essentially an early lookout for diseases coming from china that might threaten the US

It was only a matter of time after that.
 
Xai [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Fauci said right after a surprise outbreak... that EVERY ADMINISTRATION has dealt with at least one outbreak... and somehow the Derp State people think that the virus was created to take down Trump?

These farking people should be put in straight jackets and in padded rooms.

These farking people should be put in straight jackets and in padded rooms.


Honestly I think this virus is darwin, we've got too stupid as a country to effectively protect ourselves anymore.

When nations like south Africa are ahead of us on taking protective measures and nations like south Korea are actually beating it, yet the US isn't? We brought it on ourselves.
 
Mike_LowELL [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

basemetal: So now, anyone in a scientific role who has served in the government throughout many administrations, and could care less about the politics other than will they see increase or decrease in agency funding, is now deep state?   Is that what I'm getting here?

/surrounded by morons

/surrounded by morons


Friendly reminder that humans invent value systems to justify their subconscious impulses, to justify the way that they feel, and thus, everyone who disagrees with me is Hitler.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Shiat like this has been known about for decades.  If you bought the 28 days later... DVD, there's a documentary on the film and the inevitable rise of a deadly pandemic totally farking with human civilization.
 
JonBuck [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

basemetal: So now, anyone in a scientific role who has served in the government throughout many administrations, and could care less about the politics other than will they see increase or decrease in agency funding, is now deep state?   Is that what I'm getting here?

/surrounded by morons

/surrounded by morons


Anyone who questions Dear Leader must be destroyed.
 
gregario
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I read the comments, Ray.
 
Cache
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
It's almost as though having a ruling party that is anti-science might be bad for the country.
 
MBooda
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I'm going out on a limb here and predicting that Dr. Fauci won't survive this century.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Daniel Boone's Farm: It is absolutely astounding people are this farking stupid.  He is a scientist, he has a breadth of experience in this field, and saw things that led him to believe this could happen.  Deep State?  No. Derp State/


I am kinda wondering why the Red Hats haven't picked up on the fact that Donald Trump employs so many members of the DEEEEEP STATE™
 
Lumber Jack Off [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Mike_LowELL: basemetal: So now, anyone in a scientific role who has served in the government throughout many administrations, and could care less about the politics other than will they see increase or decrease in agency funding, is now deep state?   Is that what I'm getting here?

/surrounded by morons

Friendly reminder that humans invent value systems to justify their subconscious impulses, to justify the way that they feel, and thus, everyone who disagrees with me is Hitler.


I just wanted to say that I have seen enough of your and a few other farkers' posts over the years to know that you're a grade A troll and I truly appreciate it! Always entertaining!

That said, there are quite a few people on this site who I seriously cannot determine if they're just trolling/shiat posting or if they actually believe everything they post. And it terrifies me that it's probably the latter....
 
the_cnidarian
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
This thing has happened before, and we can expect it to happen again. Deep state, proof!

- Nostradumbass
 
Chris Ween [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
A month ago I mentioned his expertise and was laughed out of a thread because he is a Trump apologizer and no liberal Farker is gonna believe him.

Its not just MAGAs who don't get it.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

gregario: I read the comments, Ray.


maybe culling the herd isn't such a bad idea
 
gar1013
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

basemetal: So now, anyone in a scientific role who has served in the government throughout many administrations, and could care less about the politics other than will they see increase or decrease in agency funding, is now deep state?   Is that what I'm getting here?

/surrounded by morons

/surrounded by morons


Yeah, I mean who would pay $5/month to comment on news articles earlier than other people.
 
zippyZRX
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Seems if people havent lived through something in the last 10 years...then its never happened before (as far as they are concerned)...this applies to floods, fires, earthquakes, and evidently pandemics.

/ humans are stupid
 
Emposter [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Yes.  This is clearly the Deep State.  You know how those Deep State operatives are always telling everyone about their secret conspiracies at televised speeches. *sarcasm, for fark's sake*

Farking morons.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Nobody could ever have foreseen the consequences of whatever dumbass thing your dumbass leader just said or did. Except non-dumbasses, of course, and they are all out to get King Dumbass. So unfair. So unbalanced, truth versus falsehood, sanity versus lunacy, fact versus fiction, all deeply unfair, unbalanced, and asymetrical warfare.
 
TappingTheVein [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Illuminati (((confirmed)))!

Scientist makes a scientific common sense prediction, idiots go apeshiat. News at 11.

Also:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Froman
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Trying to remember when it happened that paranoid schizophrenia morphed from a treatable mental illness into a political alignment. And yeah, I've been around a few people who went off their meds because they had trouble getting a refill living out in BFE, and these deep state types(see Ben Swann's analysis of pizzagate as a textbook example) remind me of their altered reality. Not just paranoia, but the disorganized convoluted thinking. Mild enough to escape diagnosis and maintain functionality.

So maybe there is hope, in that we can treat Trumpism with meds. Worth a shot.

Another famous example is Joe Rogan.
 
TotallyHeadless [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Huh, was it the deep state that told Trump and Bolton to remove the pandemic head in 2018 so Trump could be so unprepared and fark it all up so that he could bring himself down?

https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/t​o​-your-health/wp/2018/05/10/top-white-h​ouse-official-in-charge-of-pandemic-re​sponse-exits-abruptly/
(Open in a Private Browser)
 
kbronsito [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
He used his own experience and historical data to make a prediction about the future? Clearly, he's a wizard.
 
DubtodaIll
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
What is it that these ever-present conspiracies give people that they seem so hungry for?  My guess is that with the prevailing messages that are given out on the primary means of broadcasting are so obviously slated and edited and parsed that people's first thought when they hear them is that it's not the whole story.  They're next step is to search for the rest of the story of which there has developed a ready and waiting band of assholes who are willing to take the attention and revel within it.
 
testosteronephobe
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Chris Ween: A month ago I mentioned his expertise and was laughed out of a thread because he is a Trump apologizer and no liberal Farker is gonna believe him.

Its not just MAGAs who don't get it.

Its not just MAGAs who don't get it.


You don't understand! He just says what he says because he's "afraid of losing his job!" The guy with 50 years' experience with five administrations who openly face-palms, snickers, and contradicts Trump' untruths is  terrified that Trump will fire him.
 
PvtStash
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Fauci said right after a surprise outbreak... that EVERY ADMINISTRATION has dealt with at least one outbreak... and somehow the Derp State people think that the virus was created to take down Trump?

These farking people should be put in straight jackets and in padded rooms.

These farking people should be put in straight jackets and in padded rooms.



I do not believe those peeps would be into that kind of social welfare care.
They probably prefer to be left to sleep on the streets and beg for food instead, they'll have none of that societal bigger picture concern for the future lame arse crap.

The way forward is plain old Murican bootstrap freedom, cause jungle animal life is as good as it gets.
 
zez
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Why does every political conspiracy video have a thumbnail that looks like this? My trumper relative's feed is full of them.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Begoggle
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Chris Ween: A month ago I mentioned his expertise and was laughed out of a thread because he is a Trump apologizer and no liberal Farker is gonna believe him.

Its not just MAGAs who don't get it.

Its not just MAGAs who don't get it.


Both sides are bad, says the Republican.
 
Toxophil [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Anti-intalectualism and willful ignorance are alive and well in the states.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
BURN THE WITCH
 
Xai [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Toxophil: Anti-intalectualism and willful ignorance are alive and well in the states.


Don't worry, it seems nature has come to correct that.
 
jso2897
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

make me some tea: I read the comments.

I shouldn't have read the comments.


One of them is going to shoot him, aren't they?
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
There have been "surprise" outbreaks every few years, at least in one part of the world or another. We're just lucky that most have been contained fairly quickly.

Also, what happened to Fauci's voice over the past 3 years? I know, it can happen with old age, but it's as if he's been swallowing gravel.
 
