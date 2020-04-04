 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(National Geographic)   Huge feral hogs are invading Canada and their not sorry about it one bit   (api.nationalgeographic.com) divider line
79
    More: Scary, Wild boar, Pig, Domestic pig, late 1980s, Canadian farmers, Pork, Suidae, wild  
•       •       •

981 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Apr 2020 at 1:32 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



79 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
schrepjm [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Odd Bird [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Your bacon sucks so I don't care.
 
Bob Falfa [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm assuming it's 30-50 of them.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


*unrelated pic
 
nekom [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Bob Falfa: I'm assuming it's 30-50 of them.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Catch them.  Slaughter, cook or cure their meat, and eat them all.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are they in groups of 30-50?  Any 600lb hogs roaming around?
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Feral hog and asian carp demand MUST increase at the same rate as fake meat burgers.
 
tudorgurl [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Their?? THEIR?????!!???!!!
 
Feral Cat With Scissors [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I look forward to wild boar cat food hitting the shelves.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
DecemberNitro
‘’ 1 hour ago  
* there
 
Yoleus [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Guess they don't recognise boarder control
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where's your AK47 now, Farkers?!
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tudorgurl: Their?? THEIR?????!!???!!!


*hugs*

There there.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought we weren't letting Americans in right now.
 
WithinReason
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wasn't there a serial killer that was feeding his victims to his pigs outside Montreal then selling the pork in the city?
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Americans?
 
NuvvuNikki
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As a Canadian, I require a permit in order to have a weapon that could deal with the problem. Therefore it is utterly impossible. I welcome our new 600 lbs feral lords.
 
Billy Bathsalt [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Their wolf.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media1.fdncms.comView Full Size

                      BOAR-ING!
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I know the hospitals are ramping up for the influx of COVID-19 patients but I'll bet they still have time to give Subby a brain scan.
 
SBinRR [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
PIgloo is my new favorite word for today.
 
Cormee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But enough about subby's mom
 
NuvvuNikki
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WithinReason: Wasn't there a serial killer that was feeding his victims to his pigs outside Montreal then selling the pork in the city?


Vancouver, not Montreal. Unless there was another one. Movies have led me to believe that this is a common way to dispose of bodies.
 
red5ish
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Be wary of any man who keeps a pig farm.
 
Porous Horace [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A couple of you beat me to it, but I too thought our border was closed to Americans.

Americans! Return home. We have no Big Gulps here.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seriously.  I know most of you know that every now and then some guy in the boonies shoots this massive 600lb hog and posts the picture online.  My question is, what are these goddamn things eating that lets them get so big and live so long?
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Billy Bathsalt: Their wolf.


Where wolf?
 
Corn_Fed [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There
 
DippityDoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Came looking for a Photoshop of a pig with Will Ferrell's face on it.
*Am disappoint*
 
Porous Horace [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Huge feral hogs, you make the rockin' world go 'round.
 
zang
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

WithinReason: Wasn't there a serial killer that was feeding his victims to his pigs outside Montreal then selling the pork in the city?


Vancouver
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

NuvvuNikki: WithinReason: Wasn't there a serial killer that was feeding his victims to his pigs outside Montreal then selling the pork in the city?

Vancouver, not Montreal. Unless there was another one. Movies have led me to believe that this is a common way to dispose of bodies.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

Porous Horace: A couple of you beat me to it, but I too thought our border was closed to Americans.

Americans! Return home. We have no Big Gulps here.


Whuttabout the "Large"?
 
Terrapin Bound [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Subby could of used they're, but must of been confused.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
I know Minnesotans can be big and uncouth, but calling the feral hogs is mean.
 
KungFuJunkie [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
About the time we defeat COVID19 we will be dealing with Swine Flu Boogaloo 2.
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Dont worry.  Canadian winter should kill the gorillas.
 
in flagrante [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
At least they're not pigoons from Oryx and Crake yet.
 
Murflette [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: Seriously.  I know most of you know that every now and then some guy in the boonies shoots this massive 600lb hog and posts the picture online.  My question is, what are these goddamn things eating that lets them get so big and live so long?


Anything and everything

They are vicious and large enough to have no natural predation.

And they eat *anything* ...as noted by the pig farm discussion upthread
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Isn't there some sort of oiknment Canadians can apply for this?
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Billy Bathsalt: Their wolf.

Where wolf?


media.finnkino.fiView Full Size
 
Rene ala Carte [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: Seriously.  I know most of you know that every now and then some guy in the boonies shoots this massive 600lb hog and posts the picture online.  My question is, what are these goddamn things eating that lets them get so big and live so long?


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Billy Bathsalt: Their wolf.

Where wolf?



There wolf.

There castle.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: Seriously.  I know most of you know that every now and then some guy in the boonies shoots this massive 600lb hog and posts the picture online.  My question is, what are these goddamn things eating that lets them get so big and live so long?


They get into livestock feed around farms.  The type that's meant to get livestock big and fat real fast.  That, and they eat everything.  There pigs.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

cowgirl toffee: Isn't there some sort of oiknment Canadians can apply for this?


we usually just dab mouthwash on our anuses
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
media-amazon.comView Full Size

I cried inconsolably for five days straight after watching this masterpiece of cinema. May my sorrow not extend to our northern neighbors.
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

cowgirl toffee: Isn't there some sort of oiknment Canadians can apply for this?



Or perhaps an ungulateuent.
 
WaitForIt
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size

To the choppa
 
Displayed 50 of 79 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.