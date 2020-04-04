 Skip to content
(Peoria Journal Star)   If you've never seen a Tyrannosaurus Rex walking down the street, pulling a little red wagon, handing out free rolls of toilet paper, today's your lucky day. (with video goodness)   (pjstar.com) divider line
Mister Buttons [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Why do so many people seem to have full-body T-Rex costumes just lying around?

Isn't this like the fifth one to hit Fark in the past month?
 
LewDux
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
it's bound to end with sudden stop eventually
 
LewDux
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
/Marc my words
 
Turgid Goulash
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
What a wonderful person, sharing the gift of laughter with her city.  We need more people like this.
 
Monkey
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Mister Buttons: Why do so many people seem to have full-body T-Rex costumes just lying around?

Isn't this like the fifth one to hit Fark in the past month?


Just wait. You'll get your Government Issued T. Rex Emergency Relief Suit (G.I.T.R.E.R.S.) soon enough.
 
Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Mister Buttons: Why do so many people seem to have full-body T-Rex costumes just lying around?

Isn't this like the fifth one to hit Fark in the past month?


Fark user imageView Full Size


You do the math...
 
GungFu
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
How can a T-rex be handing out toilet paper when it can't even wipe its own arse?
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Driver [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Captain Steroid [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Ain't "Sue" sweet, when she's walking down the street
I ask you very confidentially, ain't "Sue" sweet?

My T-rex joke of the day, Donald-free, but I reserve the right to work Ted and Whoopie Goldberg into it later.

Sue and Ted and Ralph and Whoopie? It's more likely than you think.
 
philodough
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SBinRR [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I'm not sure what I expected a T-Rex to sound like, but I'm pretty sure that wasn't it.

Good job T-Rex wearing do-gooder.  Mr Rogers knows about you.
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
And the reason he's got enough TP to hand out for free while the rest of us search the stores in vain?

Answer: because he's the reason you can't find any TP in the stores in the first place. This guy isn't a hero, he's an asshole.
 
