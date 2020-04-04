 Skip to content
(CNN)   Since the US won't do it, China is donating ventilators to New York. Welcome to Costco, I love you   (cnn.com) divider line
    More: Murica, New York City, Health care, New York, Johns Hopkins University, New York City's numbers, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, federal government, Andrew Cuomo  
khatores [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
China and Oregon

Oregon: The other China  (???)
 
p4p3rm4t3 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
They want to be seen as saviors.
 
null [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Are they the same ones Trump and company shipped there earlier?

https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/i​n​vestigations/2020/04/02/us-exports-mas​ks-ppe-china-surged-early-phase-corona​virus/5109747002/
 
Lucky LaRue [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I have blocked CNN stories from my Google News feed, so I didn't realize that they had become a mouthpiece for China's propaganda.  Is that *instead of*  Orange Man Bad coverage, or are they adding to their
repertoire of reprehensibility?
 
Xai [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lucky LaRue: I have blocked CNN stories from my Google News feed, so I didn't realize that they had become a mouthpiece for China's propaganda.  Is that *instead of*  Orange Man Bad coverage, or are they adding to their
repertoire of reprehensibility?


so you think we should send them back because stigginit?

What a proud patriot you are, dooming your fellow Americans to die just to save face.
 
Lucky LaRue [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Xai: Lucky LaRue: I have blocked CNN stories from my Google News feed, so I didn't realize that they had become a mouthpiece for China's propaganda.  Is that *instead of*  Orange Man Bad coverage, or are they adding to their
repertoire of reprehensibility?

so you think we should send them back because stigginit?

What a proud patriot you are, dooming your fellow Americans to die just to save face.


A few thousand respirators - which may or may not be functional given China's other "donations" to Spain, Italy, and others - does not absolve them for hiding the severity and communicability of this virus until it was too late for the rest of the world.  There will come a day a reckoning after this is over, and the world won't forget how evil and duplicitous the Chinese government really is.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lucky LaRue: Xai: Lucky LaRue: I have blocked CNN stories from my Google News feed, so I didn't realize that they had become a mouthpiece for China's propaganda.  Is that *instead of*  Orange Man Bad coverage, or are they adding to their
repertoire of reprehensibility?

so you think we should send them back because stigginit?

What a proud patriot you are, dooming your fellow Americans to die just to save face.

A few thousand respirators - which may or may not be functional given China's other "donations" to Spain, Italy, and others - does not absolve them for hiding the severity and communicability of this virus until it was too late for the rest of the world.  There will come a day a reckoning after this is over, and the world won't forget how evil and duplicitous the Chinese government really is.


Dude, China has always been evil, and has always lied. It is not China's fault that our country took their lyin' asses seriously.
 
null [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: Lucky LaRue: Xai: Lucky LaRue: I have blocked CNN stories from my Google News feed, so I didn't realize that they had become a mouthpiece for China's propaganda.  Is that *instead of*  Orange Man Bad coverage, or are they adding to their
repertoire of reprehensibility?

so you think we should send them back because stigginit?

What a proud patriot you are, dooming your fellow Americans to die just to save face.

A few thousand respirators - which may or may not be functional given China's other "donations" to Spain, Italy, and others - does not absolve them for hiding the severity and communicability of this virus until it was too late for the rest of the world.  There will come a day a reckoning after this is over, and the world won't forget how evil and duplicitous the Chinese government really is.

Dude, China has always been evil, and has always lied. It is not China's fault that our country took their lyin' asses seriously.


No, it's Trump's, for firing the people who try to tell him anything other than how great he is and for distrusting the "Deep State" intelligence community.
 
Trik
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Well, China does have those slave labor camps churning them out 24 / 7...
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Lucky has nothing but low quality bait
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
If they are the same quality as the test kits China sent to Span, then NYC is totally screwed.

/80% false negative rate
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
China has now sent more ventilators than the Trumpler. That's... Telling.
 
Trik
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
How much dioxin, lead and other toxins are in them?
 
hoohoodilly
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Desperate times call for desperate measures.

Thanks, China. Your generosity will save lives.

Wish our own government could do likewise.
 
Iworkformsn
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

AquaTatanka: Lucky has nothing but low quality bait


But somehow people still respond...

/stay inside
//wash your hands
///don't feed the trolls
 
hej
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Seems like a pretty inexpensive way to make Americans like China more than their own President.
 
Gulper Eel [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
The Chinese government has facilitated a donation of 1,000 ventilators

230 of which will work as promised.
 
mcnguyen
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
They should instead donate them to all the countries that the US is hijacking supplies from.
 
Bio-nic
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Gulper Eel: The Chinese government has facilitated a donation of 1,000 ventilators

230 of which will work as promised.


Of those 170 ABSOLUTELY don't have a COVID19 infected part.  Pinky swear.

In other news:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L3tnH​4​FGbd0
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Lucky LaRue: I have blocked CNN stories from my Google News feed, so I didn't realize that they had become a mouthpiece for China's propaganda.


So you only listen to Trump's propaganda machine.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

p4p3rm4t3: They want to be seen as saviors.


I too like to break things and then fix them and pretend I'm doing everyone a favor.
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Somehow, someway, Trump's cult will find a way to criticize this.

Maybe China created this virus so they could sell us ventilators.

Look, I didn't read the article, but the headline says "donated".

But China's probably getting rich on the shipping costs...or something.
 
Trik
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Seems strange considering China's track record on human life.
I can remember reports of mining cave ins in China where they made zero effort at rescue.
Next shift they started a new tunnel or shaft. If they even waited for next shift.
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Lucky LaRue: There will come a day a reckoning after this is over, and the world won't forget how evil and duplicitous the Chinese government really is.


There will come a day a reckoning after this is over, and Fark won't forget how evil and duplicitous Lucky LaRue really is.
 
YabbaDabbaDouchebag
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
More and more, I'm thinking "Idiocracy" is the sequel to "A Handmaid's Tale."
 
Xai [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Lucky LaRue: Xai: Lucky LaRue: I have blocked CNN stories from my Google News feed, so I didn't realize that they had become a mouthpiece for China's propaganda.  Is that *instead of*  Orange Man Bad coverage, or are they adding to their
repertoire of reprehensibility?

so you think we should send them back because stigginit?

What a proud patriot you are, dooming your fellow Americans to die just to save face.

A few thousand respirators - which may or may not be functional given China's other "donations" to Spain, Italy, and others - does not absolve them for hiding the severity and communicability of this virus until it was too late for the rest of the world.  There will come a day a reckoning after this is over, and the world won't forget how evil and duplicitous the Chinese government really is.


So if they do work and are needed that'll be several thousand american lives saved. So why aren't you happy? Do you hate Americans? Why do you want thousands to die?
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
But just think of all the tariffs China has to pay to import them, right?  Another genius move by the president!
 
hammettman
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Lucky LaRue: Xai: Lucky LaRue: I have blocked CNN stories from my Google News feed, so I didn't realize that they had become a mouthpiece for China's propaganda.  Is that *instead of*  Orange Man Bad coverage, or are they adding to their
repertoire of reprehensibility?

so you think we should send them back because stigginit?

What a proud patriot you are, dooming your fellow Americans to die just to save face.

A few thousand respirators - which may or may not be functional given China's other "donations" to Spain, Italy, and others - does not absolve them for hiding the severity and communicability of this virus until it was too late for the rest of the world.  There will come a day a reckoning after this is over, and the world won't forget how evil and duplicitous the Chinese government really is.


It probably would have been harder to hide if we hadn't cut our CDC on the ground in China staff of 47 down to 14, in addition to firing our Senior Official embedded in their infectious disease bureaucracy.

But hey, for a few months there it looked like a savings and a win for small government!
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Lucky LaRue: Xai: Lucky LaRue: I have blocked CNN stories from my Google News feed, so I didn't realize that they had become a mouthpiece for China's propaganda.  Is that *instead of*  Orange Man Bad coverage, or are they adding to their
repertoire of reprehensibility?

so you think we should send them back because stigginit?

What a proud patriot you are, dooming your fellow Americans to die just to save face.

A few thousand respirators - which may or may not be functional given China's other "donations" to Spain, Italy, and others - does not absolve them for hiding the severity and communicability of this virus until it was too late for the rest of the world.  There will come a day a reckoning after this is over, and the world won't forget how evil and duplicitous the Chinese government really is.


lulz
 
self_made_hell
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Bio-nic: Gulper Eel: The Chinese government has facilitated a donation of 1,000 ventilators

230 of which will work as promised.

Of those 170 ABSOLUTELY don't have a COVID19 infected part.  Pinky swear.

In other news:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L3tnH4​FGbd0


How about some quality Chinese face masks to go along with the ventilators? https://www.taiwannews.c​om.tw/en/news/​3907216
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Lucky LaRue: I have blocked CNN stories from my Google News feed, so I didn't realize that they had become a mouthpiece for China's propaganda.  Is that *instead of*  Orange Man Bad coverage, or are they adding to their
repertoire of reprehensibility?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jso2897
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Iworkformsn: AquaTatanka: Lucky has nothing but low quality bait

But somehow people still respond...

/stay inside
//wash your hands
///don't feed the trolls


We have so few of them, anymore, though. They are still in high demand among people who want somebody to argue with.
But finding anybody willing to stand up for Trumpism who is capable of any more than inchoate grunts, or posting 4chan quality memes, is getting tough.
They don't hang around places where progs and libs are free to demolish them, or at least the smart ones don't.
And circle jerks like Free Republic are no fun.
I mean - what's really left to argue about?
We TOLD these assholes that Trump would do the same thing to America, if put in charge, that he has done to any enterprise he's been put in charge of. - crash it and bankrupt it.
it only took him three years, and our predictions have come just exactly true.
AND THEY STILL WANT TO ARGUE.
Sorry - I'm getting really bored, at this point. There is no point in arguing with people who won't confront actual reality when it is smashing them straight in the face.
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

jso2897: Iworkformsn: AquaTatanka: Lucky has nothing but low quality bait

But somehow people still respond...

/stay inside
//wash your hands
///don't feed the trolls

We have so few of them, anymore, though. They are still in high demand among people who want somebody to argue with.
But finding anybody willing to stand up for Trumpism who is capable of any more than inchoate grunts, or posting 4chan quality memes, is getting tough.
They don't hang around places where progs and libs are free to demolish them, or at least the smart ones don't.
And circle jerks like Free Republic are no fun.
I mean - what's really left to argue about?
We TOLD these assholes that Trump would do the same thing to America, if put in charge, that he has done to any enterprise he's been put in charge of. - crash it and bankrupt it.
it only took him three years, and our predictions have come just exactly true.
AND THEY STILL WANT TO ARGUE.
Sorry - I'm getting really bored, at this point. There is no point in arguing with people who won't confront actual reality when it is smashing them straight in the face.


Lucky's all an act and a parody account.

It isn't funny any more, and he should have closed up shop a long time ago.
 
jso2897
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Glitchwerks: It isn't funny any more, and he should have closed up shop a long time ago.


Well, that's what we got. The sincere ones have tucked tail and run off in shame, seeing how everything they promised has utterly failed.
All that remain are a few 4chan quality trolls and a couple of grumpy old men who no longer defend Trump, but only grumble about how awful they think the imaginary liberals in their heads are.
If you are looking for any real debate, it's pretty slim pickin's.
 
gar1013
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Trik: How much dioxin, lead and other toxins are in them?


Yes.

Probably pre-loaded with COVID-19 as well.
 
gar1013
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

My Sober Alt: Somehow, someway, Trump's cult will find a way to criticize this.

Maybe China created this virus so they could sell us ventilators.

Look, I didn't read the article, but the headline says "donated".

But China's probably getting rich on the shipping costs...or something.


Based on the rally in Treasuries, their existing holdings have yielded a nice mark to market increase.
 
Bungles
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

p4p3rm4t3: They want to be seen as saviors.


Given they're the sole country on Earth with the production capacity, they likely will be saviors.
 
gar1013
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Trik: Seems strange considering China's track record on human life.
I can remember reports of mining cave ins in China where they made zero effort at rescue.
Next shift they started a new tunnel or shaft. If they even waited for next shift.


They need us to buy shiat from them, and also borrow money from them.
 
jso2897
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

gar1013: Trik: How much dioxin, lead and other toxins are in them?

Yes.

Probably pre-loaded with COVID-19 as well.


So - same as the Russian ones Drumft took the other day?
 
pushthelimits [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Lucky LaRue: Xai: Lucky LaRue: I have blocked CNN stories from my Google News feed, so I didn't realize that they had become a mouthpiece for China's propaganda.  Is that *instead of*  Orange Man Bad coverage, or are they adding to their
repertoire of reprehensibility?

so you think we should send them back because stigginit?

What a proud patriot you are, dooming your fellow Americans to die just to save face.

A few thousand respirators - which may or may not be functional given China's other "donations" to Spain, Italy, and others - does not absolve them for hiding the severity and communicability of this virus until it was too late for the rest of the world.  There will come a day a reckoning after this is over, and the world won't forget how evil and duplicitous the Chinese government really is.


Wow. So what's your opinion of Oregon? As an Oregonian, I'm curious.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Thanks CosCo

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
