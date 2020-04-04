 Skip to content
(Politico)   New York State is considering allowing out of state funeral directors to conduct funerals in the state without a license, because, well, there's kinda not enough in-state ones to go around at the moment   (politico.com) divider line
    Sad, Cremation, state funeral directors, New York City, Death customs, Cemetery, state's Funeral Directors Association, NEW YORK, Burial  
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
This is all hype, it's just like the flu.

/s
 
johnsoninca [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

If it was that dangerous, they wouldn't allow funerals, right?!? WAKE UP, SHEEPLE!!!

/Oh, they won't wake up. They're dead.
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Soon..
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Approves
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Social distancing takes all the fun out of giant funeral pyres.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They may even run out of the super expensive caskets and have to "gasp" break out the ones that are only expensive.
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do you really need a license to dig a hole and nail a box shut??
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Unless these are less than 5 people per funeral, thats a violation of gathering numbers

burn the damn body and move on
 
Cache
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"If everybody stops dying for two months, we'll still be working like this for six to eight months," Cassieri said.

Mighty impressive for a hoax.
 
fat boy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Paging Ray Marsh
 
Bungles
‘’ 1 hour ago  

This has already happened in most of the UK.

There are no longer funerals, they are cremation only, with a funeral director and celebrant, live streamed if possible.

As the most "US-similar" EU country culturally, it will be coming to you.
 
pounddawg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Crisis actors obviously! And fake bodies! I mean do you think all those zombie movies are real? All of that was made in Hollywood!
 
Kirablue42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Am I the only one that thinks that murderers are really going to use this as an opportunity....?
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Of course.  They're dealing with bodily fluids when doing the embalming at the minimum, plus you are dealing with bodies in all sorts of state of decay and conditions.  That's a good way to get you and lots of other people sick if things are handled improperly.

And of course the graft.  Can't forget that.
 
Kat09tails [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I didn't think we were having funerals right now. Seems to me a pretty easy way to spread more virus but there is more to the legal disposition of a body than a backhoe and a carefully placed rock.
 
tpmchris
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MrSplifferton
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Not really, during the flu pandemic they were asking that you bury your own dead...
 
Hachitori
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Except in New York 38% (113,704 of 301,147) of all U.S. cases are in New York...   as are 43% of deaths (3565 of 8173).

Any speculation as to why New York?  We have 50 states, and one state has almost 40 percent of the cases. Clearly - something - is different there.  Of course there is NYC, but Chicago, Los Angles, Houston, et al  don't seem to have proportional problems

https://www.worldometers.info/coronav​i​rus/country/us/
 
Hachitori
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Add in New Jersey and you get 48% of all cases and 53% of all deaths.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kirablue42: Am I the only one that thinks that murderers are really going to use this as an opportunity....?


Opportunists of all stripes come out of the woodwork in times of crises.  People really show their true colors. It's a crucible of morality in a way
/and now we got the My farking  Pillow guy on the podium... groan
 
holdmybones [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Creating a race of evil undead, aside, what's the potential risk of an out of state funeral director from performing a funeral?
 
Hachitori
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Yeah Fark him for trying to do something by making masks.... or and especially Fark him for being a a Christian.
 
12349876
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

New York got it first.  New York has the most international jetsetters.  New York is much more dense than all the other big cities.  Other big cities that shut down at the same time as New York actually got a head start on flattening the curve because they started getting the disease later.  We have yet to see the maximum impact in places that didn't shut down that early due to the later arrival of the disease.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of​_​United_States_cities_by_population_den​sity#List_of_incorporated_cities_in_th​e_United_States_with_over_75,000_resid​ents
 
nobody11155
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

In this case it sort of is.  I have a friend who is a mortician.  There is a LOT of slack in the system in the USA.  Up to a doubling of the death rate could be handled with a little overtime, being more strict on the viewing times, shorter services, fewer choices on when viewings, services, and burials can be held, etc.

Last year the average daily death rate for the US was over 7,500 deaths a day.  We would need to be at over 7,000 additional deaths a day before even starting to stress the system.  And a lot more than that to reach the "bury them in the back yard before they start to stink" state.

Let's say an additional 1,000,000 people die of the flues this year.  That is less than half the rate that people die every day from "ordinary" reasons.
 
MrSplifferton
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Almost 1500 died in the last 24 hours in the US.  Your statement is beyond stupid.
 
max_pooper
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Covid-19 deaths are geographically concentrated, just because the funeral industry in Kansas has plenty of capacity doesn't mean New York does.
 
stevenvictx [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Replace ' dying ' with toilet paper hording and it's still works in today's news
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

It's just like the 1918 flu.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

I'll believe he's converted his pillow factories into mask production into mask production when it actually happens. There will be no evidence of this just audacious claims to it having happened... believe me.
 
Abox
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jumac
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Why oh why are they even thinking of having a funeral burial for people who die from this?  The body should be considered a bio hazard and handle as such.  No casket, a bio bag loaded from the place you die right to a place to be creamated.  Get all needed info throw the body in the over then clean out the ashes for the family.  One guy in the story said he trying to get a portable oven to use.  Ever hospital should have 2 or 3 of these parked outside with trained people to use them.  Someone dies at the hospital from this in the oven you go give ashes to family.

Is this easy on the family no.  But at this time its the safest way to handle stuff.  The story said people working in the business are getting sick.  So the virus can live on the body for a while.

Why put people at risk with a burial?
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
One of the most amazing aspects of the Trump presidency is that his slimeball grift planetoid magnetosphere is so strong is that other slimeball griftoids just naturally gravitate towards him like some unrecognized force of amoeboid nature.
/yes, Kanye
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
No travel into or out of the hotzone.  No funerals.  Put the corpses in a mass grave.  Have the mourners cry at home.

After the lockdown put up a memorial wall and people can cry there.
 
fat boy [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

OMG, Welcome back!!!
 
southernmanblog
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Interesting. Around here (fly over land) funerals  (for all causes of death) have pretty much gone "graveside with immediate family only" with large traditional memorial services TBA at a later date.
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
New-York is a hoax, has anyone ever been there? The only ones who will answer yes are paid actors. The moon landing or a round Earth are more believable than New-York.
 
Aar1012 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

It's actually a little more complicated than that.

/Dad was a funeral director
 
